The Pureganic Cafe (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)
305 Halstead Avenue
Harrison, NY 10528
FRESH KITCHEN ITEMS
BREAKFAST
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEEZE
A delicious freshly baked bagel served with v. cream cheese and strawberry chia jam. A great way to start the day.
BAGEL W/ LOX
A freshly baked bagel with all the fixin's. Cream cheese (vegan of course), our special carot lox (you'll think they are real), capers, onion tomato. A great meal anytime during the day.
CREPES
A delicious addition to our breakfast menu. The crepes are made with our own eggless mix and when drizzed with chocolate and covered with sliced bananas, it's a treat for the morning or as a dessert anytime during the day.
EGG & CHEEZE
Egg & Cheeze on a Bagel or GF bread with a twist. It is vegan, gluten free and kosher. You will feel great after eating it. Add our v. maple sausage to make it an egg, cheese & sausage treat.
MORNING WRAP
Our take on a breakfast burrito but lighter on the stomach. Scrambled tofu (or our eggless mix if you do not want tofu), avocado and black beans wrapped with a gluten free tortilla. Delicious and filling.
MUFFIN W/ BUTTER & JAM
Our own freshly baked muffin served with v. butter and jam. Yum. Choose from a variety of muffin flavors.
OVERNIGHT OATS
A favorite quick, healthy and harty meal. Oats hydrated to perfection with coconut milk and chia seeds, sweetened with bananas and mape syrum and sprinkled with cinnamon.
PANCAKE
Our new pancakes are amazing. Made with our own special gf & eggless mixture these pancakes are light and fluffy and flavorful. Great with maple syrup, v. butter and seasonal fruit.
SIMPLY BREAKFAST
Scrambled tofu, or our eggless mix, with sweet potato fries, suteed greens and our homemade maple sausage. A great way to start the day.
SMASHED AVOCADO
Two toasted slices of our own gf bread topped with lightly seasoned and mashed avocado as well as freshly sliced avocado and topped with alfalfa sprouts.
VEGGIE OMELETTE
One of our customers' favorites. Made from our amazing eggless mix, this omelette is cooked and filled with swiss chard, mushrooms, sauteed veggies and tomato. It is then topped with sliced avocado, micro-greens and drizzled with our special creme. Served with mesclun salad. A real treat.
WAFFLE
A favorite with kids and adults. Two giant waffles topped with v. butter and served with maple syrup and season fruit.
STARTERS
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Air fried cauliflower florets coated with a spicy sauce, served with celeryand carrots sticks with our homemade creamy herb dressing.
MED SAMPLER
a mixed appetizer plte with hummus, stuffed grape leaves, babaganouch, lentil rolls, quinoa tabouli and marinated kalamata olives.
NACHOS
Thinly sliced layers of backed sweet potato chips smothered in melty v. cheese, topped with black beans, fresh avocado, kalamata olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and a sprinkle of cilantro.
PUREGANIC CAPRESE
Our version of this classic dish made with avocado topped with cubed mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze.
HEARTY TACOS
Freshly made high protein gluten free vegan tacos/ Our vegan & non-vegan customers rave about this pea protein based "meatless" taco.
SOUPS
ASPARAGUS
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
BROCCOLI
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
CABBAGE
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
CARROT GINGER
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
CAULIFLOWER
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
CHILI
This amazing vegan chile has white & black beans, chickpeas, tomato, red & green pepper, onions, salt. Filling and satisfying.
HEARTY MIXED VEGETABLE
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
IMMUNE BOOSTING BROTH
LENTIL
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
PEA & MINT
PUREED MIXED VEGETABLE
TOMATO BASIL
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
ZUCCHINI
All our soups are made fresh daily from organic vegetables, onions & salt (for flavor). These are the freshest, tastiest and healthiest soups you can buy.
BOWLS/SALADS
FALAFEL BOWL
House baked falafel over avocado dressed kale, cauliflower rice, artichoke spread, shredded & pickled turnip, cucumber & tomato topped with tahini dressing.
HARVEST SALAD BOWL
Kale, spinach, vegetable kasha, miso-maple glazed roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberry dressed with maple vinaigrette.
KALE CAESAR
Bite sized pieces of kale served with our house made Caesar dressing and topped with our nut parmesan and garlic croutons.
RAMEN SALAD BOWL
Millet reamen noodles, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrots and watermelon radish all topped with alfalfa sprouts and house made ginger dressing.
SUPERBOWL
Choice of tofu or portobello with sauerkraut or kimchi over a mix of sauteed onion, garnet quinoa, collard greeds and red cabbagee and topped with crispy sweet potato.
SUSHIBOWL
Freshly made usushi rice topped with tofu, carrot, avocad0, edamame, ginger and nori vinaigrette and sprinkled with balck & white sesame.
TACO BOWL
A crisp gf tortilla bowl willed iwth romaine topped with red quinoa, pico de gallo, avocado mash, black beans & freshly liced avocado all drizzled with our famous crema.
SANDWICHES, BURGERS, WRAPS
DOUBLE STACKED BURGER
Two black bean burgers layered between buns, lettuce, tomato, onion and aioli. Served with baked onion rings.
FALAFEL WRAP
House baked falafel served with tomato, mesclun greens and almond hummus and wrapped in a large gf tortilla or collard green.
FOCCACIA PANINI
Tofu or portobello on a house baked focaccia stuffed with roasted green & red peppers, eggplant, tomato and drizzled with balsamic glaze and finished with fresh basil leaves.
FRESCO BURRITO
Baked tofu, cherry tomato salsa, mesclun greens, garnet quinoa and spicy aioli all wrapped in a large gf. tortilla.
LENTIL BURGER
Lentil burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on our own gf freshly baked bun. Served with a side of beet ketchup.
MUSHROOM CHEEZESTEAK
portobello stak topped with sautéed onion, green & red peppers all smothered in melted v. cheese. Served on our special gf focaccia hero.
QUINOA VEGGIE SANDWICH
The pervect quinoa and vegetable patty with mesclun greens, tomato 7 hummus. Served on our freshly baked gf toast.
ULTIMATE QUESADILLA
The ultimate vegan quesadilla packed full with housemade rebaked beans, sauteed veggies, quacamole and nut cheese. Served in a large gf wrap with a side of house made coleslaw.
PIZZA
VEGGIE PIZZA
Our own blend of gf pizza dough topped with v. mozzarella, onion, portobello mushrooms and green & red peppers. 10" personal pie.
SAUZAGE & PEPPERS PIZZA
Our own special blend of gf pizza dough served with v. mozzarella, sweet & spicy sausage, red & green peppers. Each pie is 10" personal size.
PESTO PIZZA
Our own special blend of gf pizza flour baked and topped with our own v. pesto sauce.
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Our own special blend of gf pizza dough topped with our special marinara sauce, v. mozzarella & basil. 10" personal size pie.
TRUFFLE MUSHROOM PIZZA
Our special gf pizza crust with almond ricotta, portobellow mushrooms and drizzled with truffle oil. This has become one of customers' favorites.
CUSTOM (3 ITEMS)
PASTA
GARLIC BREAD (2)
LASAGNA (ZUCCHINI)
PENNE A LA BOLOGNESE
GF Penne served with marinara, mushroom and lentil.
PESTO PASTA
Your choice of gf pasta with our own fresh pesto sauce. Basil, garlic, hemp hearts and EVOO.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA
Your choice of gf spaghetti with cherry tomato, olives, red pepper flakes, capers, garlic, EVOO and miso. All of our customers rave about this dish.