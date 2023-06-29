  • Home
The Pureganic Cafe (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)

305 Halstead Avenue

Harrison, NY 10528

CHOOSE VEGGIE BAR ITEMS

CHOOSE VEGGIE BAR ITEMS

FRESH KITCHEN ITEMS

BREAKFAST

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEEZE

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEEZE

A delicious freshly baked bagel served with v. cream cheese and strawberry chia jam. A great way to start the day.

BAGEL W/ LOX

BAGEL W/ LOX

A freshly baked bagel with all the fixin's. Cream cheese (vegan of course), our special carot lox (you'll think they are real), capers, onion tomato. A great meal anytime during the day.

CREPES

CREPES

$15.35

A delicious addition to our breakfast menu. The crepes are made with our own eggless mix and when drizzed with chocolate and covered with sliced bananas, it's a treat for the morning or as a dessert anytime during the day.

EGG & CHEEZE

EGG & CHEEZE

$10.95

Egg & Cheeze on a Bagel or GF bread with a twist. It is vegan, gluten free and kosher. You will feel great after eating it. Add our v. maple sausage to make it an egg, cheese & sausage treat.

MORNING WRAP

MORNING WRAP

$10.95

Our take on a breakfast burrito but lighter on the stomach. Scrambled tofu (or our eggless mix if you do not want tofu), avocado and black beans wrapped with a gluten free tortilla. Delicious and filling.

MUFFIN W/ BUTTER & JAM

MUFFIN W/ BUTTER & JAM

$6.55

Our own freshly baked muffin served with v. butter and jam. Yum. Choose from a variety of muffin flavors.

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$8.75

A favorite quick, healthy and harty meal. Oats hydrated to perfection with coconut milk and chia seeds, sweetened with bananas and mape syrum and sprinkled with cinnamon.

PANCAKE

PANCAKE

$14.25

Our new pancakes are amazing. Made with our own special gf & eggless mixture these pancakes are light and fluffy and flavorful. Great with maple syrup, v. butter and seasonal fruit.

SIMPLY BREAKFAST

SIMPLY BREAKFAST

$15.35

Scrambled tofu, or our eggless mix, with sweet potato fries, suteed greens and our homemade maple sausage. A great way to start the day.

SMASHED AVOCADO

SMASHED AVOCADO

$14.25

Two toasted slices of our own gf bread topped with lightly seasoned and mashed avocado as well as freshly sliced avocado and topped with alfalfa sprouts.

VEGGIE OMELETTE

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$16.45

One of our customers' favorites. Made from our amazing eggless mix, this omelette is cooked and filled with swiss chard, mushrooms, sauteed veggies and tomato. It is then topped with sliced avocado, micro-greens and drizzled with our special creme. Served with mesclun salad. A real treat.

WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$15.35

A favorite with kids and adults. Two giant waffles topped with v. butter and served with maple syrup and season fruit.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$14.25

Air fried cauliflower florets coated with a spicy sauce, served with celeryand carrots sticks with our homemade creamy herb dressing.

MED SAMPLER

MED SAMPLER

$14.25

a mixed appetizer plte with hummus, stuffed grape leaves, babaganouch, lentil rolls, quinoa tabouli and marinated kalamata olives.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$15.50

Thinly sliced layers of backed sweet potato chips smothered in melty v. cheese, topped with black beans, fresh avocado, kalamata olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and a sprinkle of cilantro.

PUREGANIC CAPRESE

PUREGANIC CAPRESE

$9.50

Our version of this classic dish made with avocado topped with cubed mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze.

HEARTY TACOS

$14.95

Freshly made high protein gluten free vegan tacos/ Our vegan & non-vegan customers rave about this pea protein based "meatless" taco.

CHILI

CHILI

This amazing vegan chile has white & black beans, chickpeas, tomato, red & green pepper, onions, salt. Filling and satisfying.

HARVEST SALAD BOWL

HARVEST SALAD BOWL

$16.50

Kale, spinach, vegetable kasha, miso-maple glazed roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberry dressed with maple vinaigrette.

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$14.25

Bite sized pieces of kale served with our house made Caesar dressing and topped with our nut parmesan and garlic croutons.

RAMEN SALAD BOWL

RAMEN SALAD BOWL

$15.50

Millet reamen noodles, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrots and watermelon radish all topped with alfalfa sprouts and house made ginger dressing.

SUPERBOWL

SUPERBOWL

$16.50

Choice of tofu or portobello with sauerkraut or kimchi over a mix of sauteed onion, garnet quinoa, collard greeds and red cabbagee and topped with crispy sweet potato.

SUSHIBOWL

SUSHIBOWL

$16.00

Freshly made usushi rice topped with tofu, carrot, avocad0, edamame, ginger and nori vinaigrette and sprinkled with balck & white sesame.

TACO BOWL

TACO BOWL

$14.25

A crisp gf tortilla bowl willed iwth romaine topped with red quinoa, pico de gallo, avocado mash, black beans & freshly liced avocado all drizzled with our famous crema.

DOUBLE STACKED BURGER

DOUBLE STACKED BURGER

$16.45

Two black bean burgers layered between buns, lettuce, tomato, onion and aioli. Served with baked onion rings.

FALAFEL WRAP

FALAFEL WRAP

$12.25

House baked falafel served with tomato, mesclun greens and almond hummus and wrapped in a large gf tortilla or collard green.

FOCCACIA PANINI

FOCCACIA PANINI

$16.45

Tofu or portobello on a house baked focaccia stuffed with roasted green & red peppers, eggplant, tomato and drizzled with balsamic glaze and finished with fresh basil leaves.

FRESCO BURRITO

FRESCO BURRITO

$15.35

Baked tofu, cherry tomato salsa, mesclun greens, garnet quinoa and spicy aioli all wrapped in a large gf. tortilla.

LENTIL BURGER

LENTIL BURGER

$15.35

Lentil burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on our own gf freshly baked bun. Served with a side of beet ketchup.

MUSHROOM CHEEZESTEAK

MUSHROOM CHEEZESTEAK

$16.45

portobello stak topped with sautéed onion, green & red peppers all smothered in melted v. cheese. Served on our special gf focaccia hero.

QUINOA VEGGIE SANDWICH

QUINOA VEGGIE SANDWICH

$14.25

The pervect quinoa and vegetable patty with mesclun greens, tomato 7 hummus. Served on our freshly baked gf toast.

ULTIMATE QUESADILLA

ULTIMATE QUESADILLA

$14.85

The ultimate vegan quesadilla packed full with housemade rebaked beans, sauteed veggies, quacamole and nut cheese. Served in a large gf wrap with a side of house made coleslaw.

VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.50

Our own blend of gf pizza dough topped with v. mozzarella, onion, portobello mushrooms and green & red peppers. 10" personal pie.

SAUZAGE & PEPPERS PIZZA

$16.50

Our own special blend of gf pizza dough served with v. mozzarella, sweet & spicy sausage, red & green peppers. Each pie is 10" personal size.

PESTO PIZZA

$16.50

Our own special blend of gf pizza flour baked and topped with our own v. pesto sauce.

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.50

Our own special blend of gf pizza dough topped with our special marinara sauce, v. mozzarella & basil. 10" personal size pie.

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM PIZZA

$16.50

Our special gf pizza crust with almond ricotta, portobellow mushrooms and drizzled with truffle oil. This has become one of customers' favorites.

CUSTOM (3 ITEMS)

$16.50

GARLIC BREAD (2)

$3.00
LASAGNA (ZUCCHINI)

LASAGNA (ZUCCHINI)

$19.95
PENNE A LA BOLOGNESE

PENNE A LA BOLOGNESE

$19.95

GF Penne served with marinara, mushroom and lentil.

PESTO PASTA

PESTO PASTA

$19.95

Your choice of gf pasta with our own fresh pesto sauce. Basil, garlic, hemp hearts and EVOO.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$19.95
SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$19.95

Your choice of gf spaghetti with cherry tomato, olives, red pepper flakes, capers, garlic, EVOO and miso. All of our customers rave about this dish.

