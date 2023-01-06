Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tomatillo

970 Reviews

$$

13 Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Specials

Chile Relleno Bowl

Chile Relleno Bowl

$15.00

Chile relleno with Oaxaca cheese, rice, beans, sauteed spinach, pickled cabbage, salsa verde, salsa roja, sour cream

Kale Salad with Crispy Cauliflower

Kale Salad with Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

kale, red cabbage, crispy buffalo cauliflower, pepitas, sliced avocado, vegan blue cheese dressing (gf, v)

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower Soup

$8.00

cauliflower, carrot, potato, garlic, onion, vegetable stock, topped with crispy kale and vegan crema (v, gf)

Starters

Chips n Salsa

Chips n Salsa

$3.00

vegan, gluten free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

With tortilla chips (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.00

Vegetarian Chili, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Crema, Jack Cheese (VP*, GF) *If vegan, "cheese" sauce is cashew based.

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$14.00

Cauliflower, spinach, pickled jalapeno, vegan cheese. Contains Nuts. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$12.00

Fried Queso Oaxaca with Salsa Verde. Our take on Mozzarella Sticks.

Veggie Chili

Veggie Chili

$8.00

Queso, crema, cilantro (Vegan Possible, Gluten-Free)

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Corn, Tomato, Fried Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Creamy Cilantro Dressing (VP)

Please Add Napkins

Please Add Napkins

Please Add Cutlery and Napkins

Please Add Cutlery and Napkins

Tacos

Please note - each order is TWO tacos -gluten-free soft corn tortillas.
Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$11.00

Battered Salmon, Mulato Slaw, Jalapeno Aioli Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Chicken, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, Salsa Morita (GF) Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$11.00

Steak, Roasted Poblano, Salsa Morita (GF) Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$11.00

Gulf Shrimp, House Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF) Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$10.00

Crispy fried Cauliflower, Guacamole, Cilantro, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF) Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Slow-roasted pork, Mulato Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF) Please note - each order is TWO tacos.

Portobello Tacos

Portobello Tacos

$10.00

Portobellos, jack cheese, pickled red cabbage, salsa chili de arbol (vp, gf)

Enchiladas

Three stuffed blue corn tortillas
Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Chicken, Queso, Mole on a bed of black beans. Mole Contains Nuts. (Gluten-free).

Poblano + Black Bean Enchilada

Poblano + Black Bean Enchilada

$15.00

Charred Poblanos, Black Beans, Queso, with blue corn tortillas and salsa verde, on a bed of black beans (gluten-free)

Fajita Bowls

Served with rice and beans, poblano, squash, corn, guacamole, and fried corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowl

Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Queso, Salsa Verde (GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Steak Fajita Bowl

Steak Fajita Bowl

$18.00

Queso, Salsa Morita (GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Gulf Shrimp Fajita Bowl

Gulf Shrimp Fajita Bowl

$18.00

Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Braised Tempeh Fajita Bowl

Braised Tempeh Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Vegan Crema (V, GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Cauliflower Fajita Bowl

Cauliflower Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Fajita Bowl

Carnitas Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Slow-roasted Pork, Salsa Chile de Arbol(GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Mushroom Fajita Bowl

Mushroom Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Portobello, Salsa Morita (V, GF) Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla

Burritos

Happy Jack Burrito

Happy Jack Burrito

$10.00

Jack cheese, rice + beans, salsa verde (Vegan Possible)

Harvest Burrito

Harvest Burrito

$14.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach, Vegan Crema, Rice + Beans, Cilantro Pesto (V)

Iron Man Burrito

Iron Man Burrito

$17.00

Steak, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese, Rice + Beans, Salsa Morita

Oaxacan Burrito

Oaxacan Burrito

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Guacamole, Rice + Beans, Mole Sauce. (Contains Nuts)

Brown Baggin' It Burrito

Brown Baggin' It Burrito

$15.00

Chicken, Spinach, Guacamole, Rice + Beans, Salsa Verde

Green Machine Burrito

Green Machine Burrito

$12.00

Spinach, Guacamole, Rice +Beans, Salsa Verde (Vegan)

Feeling Buff Burrito

Feeling Buff Burrito

$14.00

Braised Tempeh, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Rice + Beans, Salsa Verde (V, contains nuts)

La Bandera Burrito

La Bandera Burrito

$15.00

Chicken, Poblano Rajas, Guacamole, Rice + Beans, Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa Roja

Mr. Shrimp Burrito

Mr. Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Salsa Chile de Arbol

La Flor Burrito

La Flor Burrito

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Spinach, Guacamole, Jalapeno, Rice + Beans, Cilantro Pesto. (v)

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Spicy Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, Queso, Crema, and Salsa Roja

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

Braised Pork, Spinach, Rice + Beans, Salsa Chile de Arbol.

Quesadilla

Flakey Flour Tortilla with Melted Jack Cheese. Served with side of crema (VP)
Just Cheese Quesadilla

Just Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available), Flour tortilla

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken, Spinach, Jack Cheese Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)

Roasted Squash and Spinach Quesadilla

Roasted Squash and Spinach Quesadilla

$13.00

Butternut Squash, Spinach, Jack Cheese Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)

Mushroom and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla

Mushroom and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla

$13.00

Portobello Mushroom, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)

Steak and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla

Steak and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)

Sides

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice and Beans Plate

$6.00
Pickled Cabbage

Pickled Cabbage

$6.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Sauce Sampler (6)

$3.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hard Shell Tacos

Kids Hard Shell Tacos

$10.00

Choice of Ground Beef (with potatoes & carrots), Grilled Chicken or Beans, topped with shredded jack cheese and served on two hard-shell tortillas. (gf)

Kids Quesadillas

Kids Quesadillas

$9.00

Jack cheese on flour tortilla

Rice and Beans Plate

$6.00

Desserts

Creamy Flan

$7.00
Mexican Chocolate Chia Pudding

Mexican Chocolate Chia Pudding

$6.00

Vegan, contains nuts, gluten free.

Churros

$7.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Directions

