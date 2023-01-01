Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Yonkers
  • /
  • Mito - Yonkers - 8000 Mall Walk Unit# 5A50
Banner picView gallery

Mito - Yonkers - 8000 Mall Walk Unit# 5A50

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8000 Mall Walk Unit# 5A50

Yonkers, NY 10704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

8000 Mall Walk Unit# 5A50, Yonkers NY 10704

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext
1730 Wine Bar and Eats
orange starNo Reviews
61 William St MOUNT VERNON, NY 10552
View restaurantnext
THE BAYOU RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
580 Gramatan Ave Mount Vernon, NY 10552
View restaurantnext
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
orange star4.4 • 306
18 Palmer Ave Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
orange starNo Reviews
26 Palmer Avenue Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
The Tav'ery - 131 Parkway Road
orange starNo Reviews
131 Parkway Road Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yonkers

Frank Pepe’s of Yonkers
orange star4.6 • 4,994
1955 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext
fresh&co - 1086 N Broadway
orange star4.7 • 930
1086 N Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Whole Hog Cafe - Yonkers
orange star4.3 • 312
2542 Central Park Ave. Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
TAKO - Mexican Street Food
orange star4.5 • 103
1789 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Danny Macs
orange star4.6 • 61
869 McLean Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Yonkers

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mito - Yonkers - 8000 Mall Walk Unit# 5A50

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston