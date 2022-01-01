Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Bayou Restaurant - 580 Gramatan Ave

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

580 Gramatan Ave

Mount Vernon, NY 10552

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm

Location

580 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon NY 10552

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aldo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
26 Palmer Avenue Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
orange star4.4 • 306
18 Palmer Ave Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
1730 Wine Bar and Eats
orange starNo Reviews
61 William St MOUNT VERNON, NY 10552
View restaurantnext
La Casa Bronxville - 7-27 Pondfield Road
orange star4.5 • 262
7 Pondfield Road Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext
Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd
orange starNo Reviews
668 tuckahoe rd yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Mount Vernon

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Bayou Restaurant - 580 Gramatan Ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston