Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza. 10" Personal Pan Pies, Thin Crust Only. (1.) Single Topping Start at $11.00. Each Topping is $1.00. Each Half Topping is $.50. Build Any Combinations. Build Any Half-and-Half Combinations. All Pizza Can Be Made Without Cheese. (2.) Calories Range From 852-1098. (Based on Four Topping Pizza With Cheese.)