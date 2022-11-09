Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY
41 Dock Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Pizza's
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. 10" Personal Pan Pies, Thin Crust Only. (1.) Single Topping Start at $11.00. Each Topping is $1.00. Each Half Topping is $.50. Build Any Combinations. Build Any Half-and-Half Combinations. All Pizza Can Be Made Without Cheese. (2.) Calories Range From 852-1098. (Based on Four Topping Pizza With Cheese.)
Plain Pizza
Shredded Cheese.
Onions & Peppers Pizza
Sliced Fresh Onions & Peppers.
Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced Pepperoni.
White Pizza
Ricotta, Shredded Cheese, No Pizza Sauce.
Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta, Shredded Cheese, & PIzza Sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple & Ham.
Mild Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breasst With Mild Buffalo Sauce.
Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Hot Buffalo Sauce.
Beef Taco Pizza
Diced italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Chopped Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.
Chicken Taco Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.
Vegetarian Taco Pizza
Sliced Mushrooms, Chopped Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.
Vegetarian Pizza (Veggie Lovers)
Spinach, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Peppers.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ham, Pepperoni, & Sweet italian Sausage.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced Rib Eye Steak.
Beef Lasagna Pizza
Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ricotta, & Pizza Sauce.
Greek Pizza
Sliced Tomatoes, Chopped Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano.
Special Supreme Pizza
Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ham, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Peppers
Margherita Pizza
Sliced Fresh Tomatoes & Basil.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Sweet, Tangy, BBQ Sauce.
Mild Mexican Chicken Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Mild Buffalo Sauce & Sliced Fresh Jalapenos.
Hot Mexican Chicken Pizza
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Hot Buffalo Sauce & Sliced Fresh Jalapenos.
Shrimp Pizza
Burger's
Build Your Own Burger
Build Your Own Burger. All Burgers Come On Brioche Bun. (1.) Choose Protein & Size. (2.) Choose Cook Style. (3.) Choose Deluxe or No Deluxe (With French Fries or Chicken Nuggets). (4.) Choose Cheese Type. (5.) Choose Toppings. (6.) Choose Dressings.
Angus Beef Burger
Well Seasoned, Premium Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Oninos, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 580-600 Calories.
Caliente Burger
Angus Beef Burger, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, & Mayo. 600-640 Calories.
Black & Blue Burger
Amgus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Blue Cheese Sauce. 640-700 Calories.
Veggie Burger
Well Seasoned, Genuine California Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 400-420 Calories.
Turkey Burger
Well Seasoned, Premium White Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 500-520 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 500-520 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Burger
Weil Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 550-570 Calories.
Hot Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich. 9" Flat Pizza Bread, Like Panini Sandwiches. (1.) Choose Proteins (Any Combinations) ($1.00). (2.) Choose Cheese Types ($1.00). (3.) Choose Vegetables ($0.50). (4.) Choose Dressings.
Meatball Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce. 700 Calories.
Sausage Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sweet Italian Sausages, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 710 Calories.
BLT Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 720 Calories.
Ham Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 690 Calories.
Turkey Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Proviolone Cheese, & Your Cboice of Dressings. 620 Calories.
Genoa Salami Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 700 Calories.
Pastrami Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Pastrami, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 680 Calories.
Classic Italian Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Salami, & Pepperonim, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheeese, House Vinaigrette, Mayo, & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice of Dressings. 740 Calories.
Classic American Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham & Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Mayo & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice Of Dressings. 700 Calories.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, & Special Sauce. 720 Calories.
Eggplant Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Batttered, Eggplant, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 780 Calories.
Tuna Sandwich
White Tuna Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mayo. 580 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, or Your Choice of Dressings. 580 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice of Dressings. 630 Calories.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mild or Hot Sauce. 580 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers. Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 600 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Parm Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 650 Calories.
Vegetarian Sandwich
Well Seasoned, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Fresh Garlic, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Your Choice of Dressings. 620 Calories.
Premium Hot Wraps
Build Your Own Wrap
Build Your Own Wrap. All Wraps Come On 12" Wrap Bread. (1.) Choose Protein and Size. (2.) Choose Tortilla (Wrap Bread). (3.) Choose Deluxe or No Deluxe (With French Fries or Chicken Nuggets). (4.) Choose Cheese. (5.) Choose Toppings. (6.) Choose Dressings.
Angus Beef Burger Wrap
Well Seasoned, Premium Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 620-640 Calories.
Angus Beef Bacon Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 640-660 Calories.
Caliente Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarells Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, & Mayo. 640-680 Calories.
Black & Blue Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Blue Cheese Dressing. 680-720 Calories.
Southwest Burger Wrap
Amgus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Yellow Sharp Cheddar, BBQ Suace, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.
Greek Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger, Baby Spinach Leaves, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, White Mild Cheddar, Black Olives, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.
Moon Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Grilled Ham, Tomatoes, Pickles, White Mild Cheddar, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.
Pizza Burger Wrap
Angus Beef Burger, Marinara Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese. 680-720 Calories.
Veggie Burger Wrap
Well Seasoned, Genuine California Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 440-460 Calories.
Turkey Burger Wrap
Well Seasoned, White Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 540-560 Calories.
Turkey Bacon Burger Wrap
White Turkey Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar Cheese. 560-580 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Burger Wrap
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 540-560 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Burger Wrap
Grilled Chicken Burger Wrap, Pluc Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 560-580 Caloreis.
Crispy Chicken Burger Wrap
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 590-610 Caloreis.
Cripsy Chicken Bacon Burger Wrap
Crispy Chicken Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 610-630 Calories.
Meatball Wrap
Well Seasoned, Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 640-680 Calories.
Sausage Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sweet Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 640-680 Calories.
BLT Wrap
Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 649-680 Calories.
Ham Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.
Turkey Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 560-600 Calories.
Genoa Salami Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.
Pastrami Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Pastrami, Onions, Green Peppers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.
Classic Italian Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Your Choice of Dressings, 680-720 Calories.
Classic Amrerican Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, & Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Your Dhoice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.
Eggplant Wrap
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Battered, Eggplant, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 720-760 Calories.
Tuna Wrap
White Tuna Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mayo. 540-560 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 540-560 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 590-610 Calories.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Mild or Hot Sauce. 540-650 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Parm Wrap
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 560-580 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Parm Wrap
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 610-630 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, & Caesar Dressing. 560-580 Calories.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, & Caesar Dressing. 610-630 Calories.
Premium Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Salad. All Salads Come in 32 oz. Bowl, With 2 or 3 2 oz. Dressing Cups Each. (1.) Choose Salad Base. (2.) Choose Proteins. (3.) Choose Vegetables. (4.) Choose Cheese. (5.) Choose Dressings. (6.) Special Instructions. (Tossed Salad (Dessings Mixed Inside), & Salads & Proteins Chopped Small.)
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, & Green Peppers. 50 Calories. Add Grilled Or Crispy Chicken Breast ($3..00). (Add 100-200 Calories.)
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Free Options: (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, & Green Peppers). 120 Calories. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breasts ($3.00).
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, & Dried Oregano. 250 Calories. Add Grilled Or Crispy Chicken Breast ($3.00).
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, White Mild Cheddar, Bacon, & Boiled Egg. 350 Calories. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breasts ($3.00).
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Black Olives, White Mild Cheddar, Antipasto Salad Toppings (Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni). 450 Calories.
California Veggie Burger Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, California Veggie Burger (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 250 Calories.
Battered Eggplant Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Single ($2.00) or Double ($4.00), Seasoned, Sliced, Battered Eggplant, With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 350 Calories.
Burger Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Black Angus (6 oz.), or Turkey Burger (6 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.
Meatball Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Sliced Meatballs (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.
Sausage Salad
Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Sliced Sausages (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.
Pasta
Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Pasta. 7" Aluminum Container. (1.) Choose Pasta Type: Spaghetti (Linguine) or Penne. (2.) Choose Sauce Type, (3.) Choose Cheese Type or No Cheese. (4.) Choose Proteins. (5.) Choose Vegetables.
Homestyle Pasta
Marinara Sauce Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/lor Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,060 Calories (W/Cheese).
Meatball Pasta
Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,430 Calories (W/Cheese).
Meat Sauce Pasta
Diced Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,430 Calories (W/Cheese).
Sausage Pasta
Sweet italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,380 Calories (W/Cheese).
Chicken Pasta
Chopped Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,200 Calories (W/Cheese).
Vegetarian Pasta
Chopped Spinach, Broccoli, & Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,085 Calories (W/Cheese).
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Parmesan Breats, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,340 Calories (W/Cheese).
Alfredo Sauce Pasta
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,200 Calories (W/Cheese). Add Any Proteins and/or Vegetables.
Garlic & Butter Sauce Pasta
Creamy Garlic & Butter Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,110 Calories (W/Cheese). Add Any Proteins, and/or Vegetables.
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Wings (Air Fried)
8 Pieces: 460-490 Calories. 10 Pieces: 920980 Calories. (1.) Choose Wing Size. (2.) Choose Wing Type. (3.) Choose Wing Sauce. (4) Choose Dipping Sauce.
Jamaican Beef Patty (Mild)
Tower Isles Jamaican Beef Patties (Mild). (1.) Choose Toppings ($0.50). (2.) Choose Sauces (Inside or Side). ($0.25). 250-350 Calories.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Sticks. Soft, Battered Mozzarella Sticks, With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 400-420 Calories.
Chicken Nuggets
10 Pieces. Savory, Moist, Chicken Nuggets With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 150 Calories
Chicken Tenders
5 Pieces. Savory Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 400 Calories.
French Fries (Air Fried)
Lightly Seasoned, Straight Cut, Air Fried. Small - 150 Calories. Medium - 300 Calories. Large - 450 Calories.
Cheese or Loaded French Fries (Air Fried)
Lightly Seasoned, Straight Cut, Air Fried, With Melted Cheese or Loaded Fries With Melted Cheese And Bacon. Small - 250/350, Medium - 400/500, Large - 550/650 Calories.
Meatballs Appetizer
Italian Meatballs (2 oz.) (100% Beef) In Light Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Each Meatball - 100 Calories.
Garlic Bread
9" Inch, Flat, Pizza Bread, Brushed With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mixed With Fresh Basil Pesto, With No Nuts, and Fresh Garlic. 300 or 500 (W/Cheese) Calories.
Cheesy Bread
9" Inch, Flat, Pizza Bread, Brushed With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mixed With Fresh Basil Pesto, With No Nuts, With Mozzarella or White Mild Cheddar Cheese. 500 Calories (W/O Toppings).
Premium Desserts
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.
Brown Sugar Blondie Brownie
Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.
Snickerdoodle Blondie Brownie
Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.
New York Cheese Cake (Slce)
All Natureal, Rich & Creamy.
Belgien Chocolate Mousse Cake (Slice)
Light Tasting, Richly Satisfying.
Tiramisu (Slice)
A Traditional Italian Dessert.
Outragously Chocolate Cake (Slice)
Indulge in The Rich Chocolate Taste.
Limoncello Mascarpone (Slice)
Delicious & Refreshing.
Oreo Mousse Cake (Slice)
Made With Delicious White Chocolate and Chunks of Real Oreo Cookies.
Chocolate Lovin Cake (Larger Slice)
Two Layers of Chocolae Cake In Between Tasty Chocolate Pudding.
Caramel Apple Pie (Larger Slice)
Buttery Caramel & Toffee-Studded Custard, With Fresh Granny Smith Apples Piled High.
Beverages
Bottled Sodas (2 Liters)
Coca Cola Brand.
Bottled Sodas (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Dasani Bottled Water (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Minute Maid Lemonade (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Minute Maid Juices (12 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Vitamin Waters (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Gold Peak Teas (18.5 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Honest Teas (16.9 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Powerades (20 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Monster Energy Drinks (16 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
Body Armor Sports Drinks (16 oz.)
Fair Life Low Fat Milks (14 oz.)
Coca Cola Brand.
We serve variety of personal 10" pan pizzas, premium burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, pastas, wings, appetizers, and desserts, made to order. Come in and enjoy!
