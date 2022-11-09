Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

  • Home
Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Wings (Air Fried)

Pizza's

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza. 10" Personal Pan Pies, Thin Crust Only. (1.) Single Topping Start at $11.00. Each Topping is $1.00. Each Half Topping is $.50. Build Any Combinations. Build Any Half-and-Half Combinations. All Pizza Can Be Made Without Cheese. (2.) Calories Range From 852-1098. (Based on Four Topping Pizza With Cheese.)

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Shredded Cheese.

Onions & Peppers Pizza

$12.00

Sliced Fresh Onions & Peppers.

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Sliced Pepperoni.

White Pizza

$11.00

Ricotta, Shredded Cheese, No Pizza Sauce.

Lasagna Pizza

$11.00

Ricotta, Shredded Cheese, & PIzza Sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Pineapple & Ham.

Mild Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breasst With Mild Buffalo Sauce.

Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Hot Buffalo Sauce.

Beef Taco Pizza

$16.00

Diced italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Chopped Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.

Chicken Taco Pizza

$16.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.

Vegetarian Taco Pizza

$16.00

Sliced Mushrooms, Chopped Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.

Vegetarian Pizza (Veggie Lovers)

$16.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Peppers.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ham, Pepperoni, & Sweet italian Sausage.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.00

Sliced Rib Eye Steak.

Beef Lasagna Pizza

$15.00

Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ricotta, & Pizza Sauce.

Onions & Peppers Pizza

$12.00

Sliced Fresh Onions & Peppers.

Greek Pizza

$16.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Chopped Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano.

Special Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ham, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Peppers

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Sliced Fresh Tomatoes & Basil.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Sweet, Tangy, BBQ Sauce.

Mild Mexican Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Mild Buffalo Sauce & Sliced Fresh Jalapenos.

Hot Mexican Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Hot Buffalo Sauce & Sliced Fresh Jalapenos.

Shrimp Pizza

$15.00

Burger's

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger. All Burgers Come On Brioche Bun. (1.) Choose Protein & Size. (2.) Choose Cook Style. (3.) Choose Deluxe or No Deluxe (With French Fries or Chicken Nuggets). (4.) Choose Cheese Type. (5.) Choose Toppings. (6.) Choose Dressings.

Angus Beef Burger

Well Seasoned, Premium Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Oninos, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 580-600 Calories.

Caliente Burger

Angus Beef Burger, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, & Mayo. 600-640 Calories.

Black & Blue Burger

Amgus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Blue Cheese Sauce. 640-700 Calories.

Veggie Burger

Well Seasoned, Genuine California Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 400-420 Calories.

Turkey Burger

Well Seasoned, Premium White Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 500-520 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Burger

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 500-520 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Burger

Weil Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 550-570 Calories.

Hot Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. 9" Flat Pizza Bread, Like Panini Sandwiches. (1.) Choose Proteins (Any Combinations) ($1.00). (2.) Choose Cheese Types ($1.00). (3.) Choose Vegetables ($0.50). (4.) Choose Dressings.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce. 700 Calories.

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sweet Italian Sausages, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 710 Calories.

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 720 Calories.

Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 690 Calories.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Proviolone Cheese, & Your Cboice of Dressings. 620 Calories.

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 700 Calories.

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Pastrami, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Your Choice of Dressings. 680 Calories.

Classic Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Salami, & Pepperonim, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheeese, House Vinaigrette, Mayo, & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice of Dressings. 740 Calories.

Classic American Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham & Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Mayo & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice Of Dressings. 700 Calories.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, & Special Sauce. 720 Calories.

Eggplant Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Batttered, Eggplant, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 780 Calories.

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

White Tuna Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mayo. 580 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, or Your Choice of Dressings. 580 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, Or Your Choice of Dressings. 630 Calories.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mild or Hot Sauce. 580 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers. Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 600 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 650 Calories.

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.00

Well Seasoned, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Fresh Garlic, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Your Choice of Dressings. 620 Calories.

Premium Hot Wraps

Build Your Own Wrap

$11.00

Build Your Own Wrap. All Wraps Come On 12" Wrap Bread. (1.) Choose Protein and Size. (2.) Choose Tortilla (Wrap Bread). (3.) Choose Deluxe or No Deluxe (With French Fries or Chicken Nuggets). (4.) Choose Cheese. (5.) Choose Toppings. (6.) Choose Dressings.

Angus Beef Burger Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Premium Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 620-640 Calories.

Angus Beef Bacon Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 640-660 Calories.

Caliente Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarells Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, & Mayo. 640-680 Calories.

Black & Blue Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Blue Cheese Dressing. 680-720 Calories.

Southwest Burger Wrap

$11.00

Amgus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Yellow Sharp Cheddar, BBQ Suace, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.

Greek Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger, Baby Spinach Leaves, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, White Mild Cheddar, Black Olives, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.

Moon Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger, Grilled Onions, Grilled Ham, Tomatoes, Pickles, White Mild Cheddar, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.

Pizza Burger Wrap

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger, Marinara Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese. 680-720 Calories.

Veggie Burger Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Genuine California Veggie Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 440-460 Calories.

Turkey Burger Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, White Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 540-560 Calories.

Turkey Bacon Burger Wrap

$11.00

White Turkey Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar Cheese. 560-580 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Burger Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 540-560 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Burger Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Burger Wrap, Pluc Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 560-580 Caloreis.

Crispy Chicken Burger Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 590-610 Caloreis.

Cripsy Chicken Bacon Burger Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 610-630 Calories.

Meatball Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 640-680 Calories.

Sausage Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sweet Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 640-680 Calories.

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 649-680 Calories.

Ham Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 560-600 Calories.

Genoa Salami Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.

Pastrami Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Pastrami, Onions, Green Peppers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.

Classic Italian Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Your Choice of Dressings, 680-720 Calories.

Classic Amrerican Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, & Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Your Dhoice of Dressings. 640-680 Calories.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.

Eggplant Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Sliced, Battered, Eggplant, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 720-760 Calories.

Tuna Wrap

$11.00

White Tuna Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar Cheese, House Vinaigrette, & Mayo. 540-560 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 540-560 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 590-610 Calories.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, House Vinaigrette, & Mild or Hot Sauce. 540-650 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 560-580 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 610-630 Calories.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breasts, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, & Caesar Dressing. 560-580 Calories.

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Well Seasoned, Crispy Chicken Breasts, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, & Caesar Dressing. 610-630 Calories.

Premium Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

Build Your Own Salad. All Salads Come in 32 oz. Bowl, With 2 or 3 2 oz. Dressing Cups Each. (1.) Choose Salad Base. (2.) Choose Proteins. (3.) Choose Vegetables. (4.) Choose Cheese. (5.) Choose Dressings. (6.) Special Instructions. (Tossed Salad (Dessings Mixed Inside), & Salads & Proteins Chopped Small.)

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, & Green Peppers. 50 Calories. Add Grilled Or Crispy Chicken Breast ($3..00). (Add 100-200 Calories.)

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Free Options: (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, & Green Peppers). 120 Calories. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breasts ($3.00).

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, & Dried Oregano. 250 Calories. Add Grilled Or Crispy Chicken Breast ($3.00).

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, White Mild Cheddar, Bacon, & Boiled Egg. 350 Calories. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breasts ($3.00).

Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Black Olives, White Mild Cheddar, Antipasto Salad Toppings (Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni). 450 Calories.

California Veggie Burger Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, California Veggie Burger (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 250 Calories.

Battered Eggplant Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Single ($2.00) or Double ($4.00), Seasoned, Sliced, Battered Eggplant, With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 350 Calories.

Burger Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Black Angus (6 oz.), or Turkey Burger (6 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.

Meatball Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Sliced Meatballs (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.

Sausage Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, All Garden Salad Toppings, Sliced Sausages (4 oz.), With Any ($1.00) or No Cheese Combinations. 450 Calories.

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$8.00

Build Your Own Pasta. 7" Aluminum Container. (1.) Choose Pasta Type: Spaghetti (Linguine) or Penne. (2.) Choose Sauce Type, (3.) Choose Cheese Type or No Cheese. (4.) Choose Proteins. (5.) Choose Vegetables.

Homestyle Pasta

$8.00

Marinara Sauce Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/lor Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,060 Calories (W/Cheese).

Meatball Pasta

$8.00

Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,430 Calories (W/Cheese).

Meat Sauce Pasta

$8.00

Diced Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,430 Calories (W/Cheese).

Sausage Pasta

$8.00

Sweet italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,380 Calories (W/Cheese).

Chicken Pasta

$8.00

Chopped Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,200 Calories (W/Cheese).

Vegetarian Pasta

$8.00

Chopped Spinach, Broccoli, & Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,085 Calories (W/Cheese).

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$8.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Parmesan Breats, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,340 Calories (W/Cheese).

Alfredo Sauce Pasta

$8.00

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,200 Calories (W/Cheese). Add Any Proteins and/or Vegetables.

Garlic & Butter Sauce Pasta

$8.00

Creamy Garlic & Butter Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, White Mild Cheddar, and/or Side Parmesan Cheese, or No Cheese. 1,110 Calories (W/Cheese). Add Any Proteins, and/or Vegetables.

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Wings (Air Fried)

8 Pieces: 460-490 Calories. 10 Pieces: 920980 Calories. (1.) Choose Wing Size. (2.) Choose Wing Type. (3.) Choose Wing Sauce. (4) Choose Dipping Sauce.

Jamaican Beef Patty (Mild)

$3.50

Tower Isles Jamaican Beef Patties (Mild). (1.) Choose Toppings ($0.50). (2.) Choose Sauces (Inside or Side). ($0.25). 250-350 Calories.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

5 Sticks. Soft, Battered Mozzarella Sticks, With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 400-420 Calories.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

10 Pieces. Savory, Moist, Chicken Nuggets With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 150 Calories

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

5 Pieces. Savory Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, With Your Choice of Dipping Sauces. 400 Calories.

French Fries (Air Fried)

Lightly Seasoned, Straight Cut, Air Fried. Small - 150 Calories. Medium - 300 Calories. Large - 450 Calories.

Cheese or Loaded French Fries (Air Fried)

Lightly Seasoned, Straight Cut, Air Fried, With Melted Cheese or Loaded Fries With Melted Cheese And Bacon. Small - 250/350, Medium - 400/500, Large - 550/650 Calories.

Meatballs Appetizer

Italian Meatballs (2 oz.) (100% Beef) In Light Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Each Meatball - 100 Calories.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

9" Inch, Flat, Pizza Bread, Brushed With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mixed With Fresh Basil Pesto, With No Nuts, and Fresh Garlic. 300 or 500 (W/Cheese) Calories.

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

9" Inch, Flat, Pizza Bread, Brushed With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mixed With Fresh Basil Pesto, With No Nuts, With Mozzarella or White Mild Cheddar Cheese. 500 Calories (W/O Toppings).

Premium Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.50

Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.

Brown Sugar Blondie Brownie

$2.50

Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.

Snickerdoodle Blondie Brownie

$2.50

Greyston Bakery - Imported Belgium Chocolate.

New York Cheese Cake (Slce)

$4.00

All Natureal, Rich & Creamy.

Belgien Chocolate Mousse Cake (Slice)

$4.00

Light Tasting, Richly Satisfying.

Tiramisu (Slice)

$4.00

A Traditional Italian Dessert.

Outragously Chocolate Cake (Slice)

$4.00

Indulge in The Rich Chocolate Taste.

Limoncello Mascarpone (Slice)

$4.00

Delicious & Refreshing.

Oreo Mousse Cake (Slice)

$4.00

Made With Delicious White Chocolate and Chunks of Real Oreo Cookies.

Chocolate Lovin Cake (Larger Slice)

$5.00

Two Layers of Chocolae Cake In Between Tasty Chocolate Pudding.

Caramel Apple Pie (Larger Slice)

$5.00

Buttery Caramel & Toffee-Studded Custard, With Fresh Granny Smith Apples Piled High.

Beverages

Bottled Sodas (2 Liters)

$3.49

Coca Cola Brand.

Bottled Sodas (20 oz.)

$1.84

Coca Cola Brand.

Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz.)

$2.30

Coca Cola Brand.

Dasani Bottled Water (20 oz.)

$1.38

Coca Cola Brand.

Minute Maid Lemonade (20 oz.)

$1.84

Coca Cola Brand.

Minute Maid Juices (12 oz.)

$2.30

Coca Cola Brand.

Vitamin Waters (20 oz.)

$2.30

Coca Cola Brand.

Gold Peak Teas (18.5 oz.)

$2.30

Coca Cola Brand.

Honest Teas (16.9 oz.)

$2.76

Coca Cola Brand.

Powerades (20 oz.)

$1.84

Coca Cola Brand.

Monster Energy Drinks (16 oz.)

$3.31

Coca Cola Brand.

Body Armor Sports Drinks (16 oz.)

$2.76

Fair Life Low Fat Milks (14 oz.)

$2.76

Coca Cola Brand.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve variety of personal 10" pan pizzas, premium burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, pastas, wings, appetizers, and desserts, made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY 10701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

