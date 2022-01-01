  • Home
La Lanterna Restaurant 23 Gray Oaks Avenue

No reviews yet

23 Gray Oaks Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

Popular Items

Ny Style Pie
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Rigatoni LALa Vodka

Pizza & Panini's

Bacon & Jalapeno

Bacon & Jalapeno

$18.00

bacon, garlic, spicy jalapeno, sliced tomato, oregano, mozz, parmigiano EVOO

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato sauce

Ny Style Pie

Ny Style Pie

$16.00

pizza parlor style

Battaglia

Battaglia

$17.00

crumbled sausage, chopped broc-rabe mozzarella & a touch of tomato sauce

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

we slice the meatball add sauce, mozz fresh ricotta

Bosco

Bosco

$17.00

roasted mushrooms fontina cheese & truffle oil

The Sicilian Pepperoni

The Sicilian Pepperoni

$20.00

crispy imported pepperoni- light & fluffy sicilian style focaccia with cheesy mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce with a side of calabrain chile peppers

White Pizza

$17.00

Hot Honey Pesto Sicilian

$20.00

Salad & Soup's

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

fresh mix of crisp lettuce, arugula, avocado, dried cranberries, cucumbers, endive, radicchio and tomatoes, tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

crisp romaine heart with house made caesar dressing shredded parmigiana and crispy croutons

Sweet Pear Salad

Sweet Pear Salad

$16.00

crisp arugula, crumbled gorgonzola dolce, dried cranberries and walnuts

Spinach Salad

$16.00

avocado, goat cheese, crispy zucchini strings and chopped tomatoes finished with sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Arugola Salad

$15.00

Lentil Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Zuppa in Brodo

$12.00Out of stock

Clam Choder

$15.00

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Buratta E Prosciutto

Buratta E Prosciutto

$18.00

creamy mozzarella, crispy eggplant, roasted tomatoe, fire roasted pepper, prosciutto di parma sliced to order with EVOO & caramelized balsamic

Paddys Meatballs

Paddys Meatballs

$18.00

2 JUMBO Italian meatballs, pecorino romano, tomato basil sauce, a dab of ricotta & focaccia

Crispy Risotto Balls-inside/out

Crispy Risotto Balls-inside/out

$15.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

served with our special white wine, hot cherry peppers, lemon & black olive sauce

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

jumbo shrimp creamy spicy white wine sauce over garlic bread

Mozz En Carozza

$17.00

Pasta

Torteloni

$27.00

large ricotta stuffed tortellini, baby shrimp fresh spinach -san marzano tomato cream sauce

Buratta Gnocchi

Buratta Gnocchi

$25.00

light fluffy pillows of house made gnocchi creamy buratta & basil pesto

Ravioli & Meatball

Ravioli & Meatball

$25.00

ricotta filled ravioli served with our big fresh meatball and san marzano tomato sauce

Bucatini

Bucatini

$35.00Out of stock

squid ink bucatini, tender bay scallops, baby shrimp, sauteed calamari, cherry tomatoes, garlic EVOO & topped with shaved pecorino romano

Rigatoni LALa Vodka

Rigatoni LALa Vodka

$24.00

vodka sauce with house made rigatoni, topped with hints of fresh straciatella-(creamy mozzarella)

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$25.00

meaty bolognese topped with whipped ricotta

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$24.00

broccoli rabe, crumbled sausage, Calabrian chile pepper, pecorino romano, EVOO & garlic

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

lobster filled ravioli served with sauteed shrimp & finished in a house made creamy lobster sauce

Pasta Your Way

Pasta Your Way

$22.00

Entrée

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$28.00

breaded chicken breast topped with fresh mozz, crisp arugula & cherry tomato EVOO Dressing

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$26.00

served with linguinne san marzano tomatoe sauce

Shrimp Saltati

Shrimp Saltati

$31.00

sautéed & tossed with garlic, cherry tomatoes zucchini, mushrooms and fresh spinach, over house made pachieri (large house made rigatoni)

Chicken Scap

Chicken Scap

$28.00

boneless chicken breast, sausage, vinager peppers, onions, pepperoncini, cherry peppers, garlic roasted potatoes, rosemary in a lemon-white wine sauce

The Burger

The Burger

$20.00

100% Angus beef with swiss, mozzarella, american or gorgonzola on a buttery brioche bun & fries

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$26.00

battered chicken breast-pan fried to golden brown perfection then topped with a savory lemon sauce over linguine

Chicken Dish

$26.00
Lemon Butter Shrimp

Lemon Butter Shrimp

$32.00

10 oven roasted shrimp with toasted herb garlic butter fresh squeezed lemon and crispy roasted garlic bread

Shrimp Dish

$31.00
Fire Grilled Steak

Fire Grilled Steak

$45.00

grilled angus new york strip, coarse sea salt, house made/cut fries, red wine demi sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$52.00Out of stock

angus filet, corse sea salt, cracked pepper, sherry mushroom sauce over garlic roasted potatos served with vegetable of the day

Schnitzel Margarita

Schnitzel Margarita

$30.00

topped with tomato sauce & mozz served with fresh pappardelle

Jäger Schnitzel

Jäger Schnitzel

$30.00

topped with a mixed mushroom demi cream sauce over garlic roast potatoes

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger Basket

$18.00

Mac & Cheese Large

$22.00

Mac & Cheese Small

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Shoe String Fries

$9.00

HOUSEMADE CUT TO ORDER

Garlic Fries

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00+

Meatball Side Order

$9.00

Side Pasta

$9.00

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Broc. Rabe

$10.00

Spinach

$9.00

EVOO & garlic

Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Side Rice

$8.00Out of stock

German Cucumber Salad

$8.00

German Potato Salad

$8.00

Kasespatzle

$12.00

Sicilian Garlic Bread

$15.00Out of stock

fluffy garlic pesto infused focaccia bites ,cheesy mozzarella, more garlic, grated pecorino-with a tomatoe dipping sauce

Lemon Butter Shrimp

Lemon Butter Shrimp

$32.00

10 oven roasted shrimp with toasted herb garlic butter fresh squeezed lemon and crispy roasted garlic bread

Dessert

House Made Tiramisu For Two

House Made Tiramisu For Two

$16.00

Layers of espresso & kahlua drenched lady fingers divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa

Swiss Chocolate Mousse

Swiss Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

creamy rich and decadent whipped swiss chocolate

Tartufo

$10.00

classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry with a chocolate coating

Creamy Ny Cheesecake

Creamy Ny Cheesecake

$10.00

rich & creamy NY cheesecake

Lemon Sorbet

$10.00
Cannoli Trio (filled To Order)

Cannoli Trio (filled To Order)

$11.00

large cannoli layered with two mini cannoli’s stuffed with house made cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Affogato

$12.00

Crem Brûlée

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant with Swiss influence Outdoor Patio -Wine and Beer Garden

Location

23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

