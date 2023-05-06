Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Divino Cucina Italiana

269 Reviews

$$

524 Warburton Ave

Hastings On Hudson, NY 10706

Popular Items

Fusili Bolognese

Fusili Bolognese

$26.00

shredded short rib meat sauce, pecorino, spiral pasta

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$22.00

fresh basil, pine nuts, parmigiana, garlic, potato dumpling

Chicken Martini

Chicken Martini

$26.00

parmesan crusted, white wine lemon sauce, scaloppini potatoes


Appetizers

Antipasto for 2

Antipasto for 2

$24.00

prosciutto di parma, capitola, sopresatta, peppered salami, pecorino, provolone, pickled vegetables

Antipasto for 4

Antipasto for 4

$36.00

prosciutto di parma, capitola, sopresatta, peppered salami, pecorino, provolone, pickled vegetables

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried

Beet Tartare

Beet Tartare

$17.00

black tahini, quinoa, whipped feta

Burrata

$18.00

poached pear, prosciutto di parma

Calamari fra Diavolo

Calamari fra Diavolo

$16.00

sautéed with garlic, kalamata olives, capers, Calabrian chili, white wine, pomodorini

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

our signature homemade triangles, pomodoro

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

kidney beans potatoes, chili oil

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

homemade beef meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Mussels marinara

Mussels marinara

$14.00

mussels, garlic, white wine, marinara

Parmesan Roasted cauliflower

$14.00

lemon butter drizzle

Roasted Artichokes

$18.00

caponata puree

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

tomato, garlic, onions, peppers, over endives

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

feta, champaign mint dressing

$14.00

garlic yogurt dip

Zucchini Fritters

$14.00

garlic yogurt dip

Entrees

Beyond Burger (Vegan)

$16.00
Bronzino

Bronzino

$34.00

whole fish filet, broccoli rabe, lemon

Chicken Franchese

$26.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

chicken breast mushrooms, marsala wine, fingerling potatoes

Chicken Martini

Chicken Martini

$26.00

parmesan crusted, white wine lemon sauce, scaloppini potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$26.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

breaded chicken breast fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pomodorini, pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

capers, lemon butter sauce, scallopini potatoes

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00
Eggplant Lasagna

Eggplant Lasagna

$22.00

layered eggplant, whipped ricotta, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pomodorini

Filet Mignon

$38.00
Italian Burger

Italian Burger

$16.00
$32.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00
Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

lemon butter dill sauce, potatoes, asparagus

Sole Franchese

$28.00

Swordfish Livornese

$32.00
Veal Chop Parmiginana

Veal Chop Parmiginana

$38.00

bone in, pounded thin, breaded, pomodoro, homemade fresh mozzarella, spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$28.00

mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, scallopini potatoes

Veal Picatta

$28.00

veal scaloppine, lemon butter sauce, capers, fingerling potatoes

Homemade Pastas

Bucatini con Sarde

Bucatini con Sarde

$28.00

sliced fennel, garlic, onions, sardines, pine nuts, raisins, white wine, toasted bread crumbs

Cacio & Pepe

Cacio & Pepe

$20.00

spaghetti, pecorino romano, cracked pepper

Creste De Gallo

Creste De Gallo

$23.00

moon shaped pasta, house made sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, white wine

Fettucine Carbonara

Fettucine Carbonara

$22.00

tricolor fettuccine, bacon, onions, cream, parmigiano, egg yolk

Fusili Bolognese

Fusili Bolognese

$26.00

shredded short rib meat sauce, pecorino, spiral pasta

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$22.00

fresh basil, pine nuts, parmigiana, garlic, potato dumpling

Linguine Frutta di Mare

Linguine Frutta di Mare

$30.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, garlic, white wine, pomodorini

Regular Penne Vodka

$20.00

Sausage Ravioli

$21.00

onions, garlic, sweet vinegar peppers, fresh rosemary, white wine

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

squid ink linguini, garlic, white wine, spicy pomodoro

spaghetti and 2 meatballs

$20.00
Spaghetti con Limone

Spaghetti con Limone

$18.00

garlic, Calabrian chili, lemon, basil, lemon zest

Spicy Rigatoni

$20.00
Truffle Mafalde

Truffle Mafalde

$24.00

ripple edged ribbon pasta, mushrooms, creamy truffle sauce

Vegan Penne Vodka

Vegan Penne Vodka

$20.00

Black Bean Penne, San Marzano tomatoes, onions, peas, soy milk

Vegan Spaghetti Putanesca

Vegan Spaghetti Putanesca

$22.00

sun dried tomato spaghetti, San Marzano tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, white wine

Kids Menu

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Spaghetti and Butter

$6.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00

Scallopini potatoes

$8.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

In season veggies

$8.00

Soup and Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00
$13.00

Caesar salad

$13.00
$10.00

Escarole & Bean Soup

$10.00
$14.00

House Caprese

$14.00

House Salad

$14.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$10.00

Summer Beet Salad

$16.00

Trays (must order 4 hours before)

1/2 tray Caesar salad

$35.00

1/2 tray house salad

$35.00

1/2 tray calamari fra diavolo

$65.00

1/2 tray meatballs

$50.00

1/2 tray arancini

$45.00

pint pasta fagioli

$20.00

pint Italian wedding

$20.00

1/2 tray gluten free with broccoli rabe

$45.00

1/2 tray Gnocchi pesto

$50.00

1/2 tray Mafalde funghi

$50.00

1/2 tray fusilli bolognese

$60.00

1/2 tray chicken parm

$60.00

1/2 tray veal Picatta

$70.00

1/2 tray eggplant lasagna

$55.00

1/2 tray chicken scarpariello

$65.00

1/2 tray chicken piccata

$60.00

1/2 tray veal piccata

$65.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

