Harvest on Hudson
1 River Street
Hastings, NY 10706
Lunch
Antipasto
- Bowl Soup$17.00
chef's daily selection
- Cup Soup$12.00
chef's daily selection
- Whipped Ricotta$21.00
sesame toast, honey, orange, thyme
- Polpettine della Casa (Beef & Pork)$23.00
beef & pork, marinara, sesame toast
- Polpettine della Casa (Eggplant)$23.00
eggplant, parmigiano, pine nuts, marinara, sesame toast
- Fried Calamari$25.00
pepperoncini, marinara
- Artichoke alla Giudia$23.00
arugula, cured olive, parmigiano
- Grilled Octopus$28.00
chickpea purée, salsa verde, arugula
- Burrata$23.00
pickled eggplant, pistachio pesto, sesame toast
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
calabrian chili, garlic butter, lemon, parsley, sesame toast
- Piemontese Beef Carpaccio$28.00
arugula, parmigiano, anchovy aioli, red onion
- Small Antipasti$23.00
whipped ricotta, prosciutto, pickled eggplant, olives, tomato bruschetta, focaccia
Insalate
- Caesar Salad$23.00
baby romaine, grana padano, garlic crostini, anchovy
- Antipasto Salad$23.00
salumi, olives, provolone, giardiniera, oregano, red wine vinaigrette
- Tri Colore Salad$25.00
radicchio, frisée, romaine, red onion, piave, prosciutto, hazelnuts
- Misticanza Salad$21.00
cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
- Beet & Farro Salad$25.00
gorgonzola, red onion, walnuts, honey
Dal Mare
- Individual Crudo Misto$23.00
two shrimp, two oysters, two clams
- Frutti di Mare Tower$140.00
six shrimp, ten oysters, ten clams, full lobster
- Oysters$25.00
cherry pepper mignonette
- Dozen Oysters$50.00
- Littlneck Clams$19.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
- Shrimp Cocktail$28.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
- Tuna Crudo$28.00
capers, red onion, citrus, graza olive oil, lemon
- Seafood Salad$25.00
shrimp, calamari, octopus, pickled peppers
- Anchovies$25.00
roasted pepper & parsley salad, sesame toast
Sandwiches
- Birthday Sandwich$25.00
mortadella, ham capicola, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, cherry peppers, oil, vinegar, mayo
- Tuna & Egg Panini$25.00
anchovy, aioli, salsa verde
- Chicken Sandwich$25.00
calabrian chili aioli, pickled pepper relish, provolone, arugula
- Lobster BLT$42.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, butter, mayo
- Harvest Burger$25.00
sesame potato bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$23.00
fresh mozzarella, harvest tomato, basil
- Greenhouse Pizza$25.00
roasted fall vegetables, fresh mozzarella, burrata, lemon zest
- Arugula Pizza$25.00
harvest tomato, red onion, cherry tomato, parmigiano
- White Clam Pizza$28.00
littleneck clams, cream, scallion, lemon, bread crumbs
- Fig & Prosciutto Pizza$29.00
goat cheese, mozzarella
- Meatball Pizza$26.00
hot cherry peppers, harvest tomato, mozzarella
Primi
- Chittara$29.00
harvest tomato sauce, basil
- Linguine$39.00
littleneck clams, garlic, chili, lemon
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$36.00
brown butter, sage, hazelnuts
- Ricotta Gnocchi$36.00
wild mushrooms, chives, parmigiano
- Farfalle al Limone$36.00
shrimp, lemon, basil, breadcrumbs
- Rigatoni$36.00
bolognese, whipped ricotta
- Half Chitarra$17.00
- Half Linguine$22.00
- Half Ravioli$20.00
- Half Gnocchi$20.00
- Half Farfalle$20.00
- Half Rigatoni$20.00
Pesce e Verdura
- Eggplant Parmesan$36.00
mozzarella, basil, marinara
- Cauliflower "Steak"$32.00
cherry tomatoes, chickpea, almonds, cipollini, basil
- Spaghetti Frittata$27.00
pomodoro, parmigiano, basil
- Cod$49.00
chorizo, mussels, butterbeans, cabbage
- Atlantic Salmon$46.00
cucumber, dates, walnuts, tomatoes, lemon butter
- Tuna$49.00
cauliflower anchovy, caper, raisins, almonds, mint
- Swordfish Picatta$49.00
wilted spinach, olive oil crushed potatoes, lemon-caper butter
Carne
Contorni
Daily Specials
Dinner
Antipasto
- Bowl Soup$17.00
chef's daily selection
- Cup Soup$12.00
chef's daily selection
- Whipped Ricotta$21.00
sesame toast, honey, orange, thyme
- Baccala Zeppole$17.00
salted cod fritter, saffron aioli, guindilla peppers
- Polpettine della Casa (Beef & Pork)$23.00
beef & pork, marinara, sesame toast
- Polpettine della Casa (Eggplant)$23.00
eggplant, parmigiano, pine nuts, marinara, sesame toast
- Fried Calamari$25.00
pepperoncini, marinara
- Artichoke alla Giudia$23.00
arugula, cured olive, parmigiano
- Tripe$23.00
butter beans, sofrito, chorizo, tomato
- Grilled Octopus$28.00
chickpea purée, salsa verde, arugula
- Burrata$23.00
pickled eggplant, pistachio pesto, sesame toast
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
calabrian chili, garlic butter, lemon, parsley, sesame toast
- Piemontese Beef Carpaccio$28.00
arugula, parmigiano, anchovy aioli, red onion
- Small Salumi$19.00
chef’s selection of cured meats
- Large Salumi$38.00
chef’s selection of cured meats
- Small Formaggio$23.00
a selection of imported and local cheese, honey, almonds, sesame toast
- Large Formaggio$42.00
a selection of imported and local cheese, honey, almonds, sesame toast
- Small Antipasti$23.00
whipped ricotta, prosciutto, pickled eggplant, olives, tomato bruschetta, focaccia
- Large Antipasti$42.00
whipped ricotta, prosciutto, pickled eggplant, olives, tomato bruschetta, focaccia
Insalate
- Caesar Salad$23.00
baby romaine, grana padano, garlic crostini, anchovy
- Antipasto Salad$23.00
salumi, olives, provolone, giardiniera, oregano, red wine vinaigrette
- Tri Colore Salad$25.00
radicchio, frisée, romaine, red onion, piave, prosciutto, hazelnuts
- Beet & Farro Salad$25.00
gorgonzola, red onion, walnuts, honey
- Misticanza Salad$21.00
cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Dal Mare
- Individual Crudo Misto$23.00
two shrimp, two oysters, two clams
- Frutti di Mare Tower$140.00
six shrimp, ten oysters, ten clams, full lobster
- Full Lobster Cocktail$78.00
half or full lobster, cocktail sauce, lemon
- Half Lobster Cocktail$39.00
half or full lobster, cocktail sauce, lemon
- Oysters$25.00
cherry pepper mignonette
- Dozen Oysters$50.00
- Littlneck Clams$19.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
- Dozen Clams$38.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$28.00
cocktail sauce, lemon
- Tuna Crudo$28.00
capers, red onion, citrus, graza olive oil, lemon
- Seafood Salad$25.00
shrimp, calamari, octopus, pickled peppers
- Anchovies$25.00
roasted pepper & parsley salad, sesame toast
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$23.00
fresh mozzarella, harvest tomato, basil
- Greenhouse Pizza$25.00
roasted fall vegetables, fresh mozzarella, burrata, lemon zest
- Arugula Pizza$25.00
harvest tomato, red onion, cherry tomato, parmigiano
- White Clam Pizza$28.00
littleneck clams, cream, scallion, lemon, bread crumbs
- Fig & Prosciutto Pizza$29.00
goat cheese, mozzarella
- Meatball Pizza$26.00
hot cherry peppers, harvest tomato, mozzarella
Primi
- Chittara$29.00
harvest tomato sauce, basil
- Linguine$39.00
littleneck clams, garlic, chili, lemon
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$36.00
brown butter, sage, hazelnuts
- Ricotta Gnocchi$36.00
wild mushrooms, chives, parmigiano
- Farfalle al Limone$36.00
shrimp, lemon, basil, breadcrumbs
- Rigatoni$36.00
bolognese, whipped ricotta
- Strozzapreti$39.00
braised rabbit, castevetrano olives, parmigiano
- Half Chitarra$17.00
- Half Linguine$22.00
- Half Ravioli$20.00
- Half Gnocchi$20.00
- Half Farfalle$20.00
- Half Rigatoni$20.00
- Half Strozzapreti$22.00
Pesce e Verdura
- Eggplant Parmesan$36.00
mozzarella, basil, marinara
- Cauliflower "Steak"$32.00
cherry tomatoes, chickpea, almonds, cipollini, basil
- Cod$49.00
chorizo, mussels, butterbeans, cabbage
- Atlantic Salmon$46.00
cucumber, dates, walnuts, tomatoes, lemon butter
- Tuna$49.00
cauliflower anchovy, caper, raisins, almonds, mint
- Swordfish Picatta$49.00
wilted spinach, olive oil crushed potatoes, lemon-caper butter
- Whole Branzino$52.00
braised escarole, chili, aioli, lemon
Carne
- Chicken Milanese$39.00
arugula, cherry tomato, cucumber, parmigiano, pine nuts
- Rabbit Scarpariello$59.00
sausage, potato, hot cherry pepper, rosemary
- Berkshire Pork Chop$52.00
wood-fired peppers & onions, anson mills polenta, pine nuts
- NY Strip$68.00
melted fontina, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, bagna cauda, chicory
- Porterhouse for Two$155.00
roasted garlic, tomato provencal, cipollini
- Short Rib Scarpetta$42.00
sunday sauce, anson mills polenta, sesame garlic bread
Contorni
- Cucumber Date Walnut & Tomato Salad$12.00
lemon vinaigrette
- Anson Mills Polenta$12.00
parmigiano
- Braised Escarole$12.00
garlic, chili
- Mashed Potatoes$12.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$12.00
- French Fries$12.00
- Garlic-Parmigiano Fries$12.00
- Broccoli Rabe$12.00
garlic, chili, lemon
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
mushrooms, bagna cauda, chicory, lemon
Daily Specials
Dessert
- Citrus Olive Oil Cake$15.00
pistachio gelato, citrus zest
- Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake$15.00
strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry sauce
- FBBC Ice Cream Sandwich$24.00
vanilla gelato, phyllo dough, pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe, berries, whipped cream, strawberry & chocolate sauce
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Gelato Sundae$15.00
salter caramel & vanilla gelato, chocolate chip cookies, oreo crunch, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, cherry
- Affogato$15.00
vanilla gelato drowned in espresso & jannamico punch
- Gelato & Sorbetto$13.00
vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio, salted caramel, raspberry, mango, lemon
- Tiramisu$15.00
mascarpone, lady fingers, cocao
- NY Cheesecake$15.00
apricot jam, amaretti cookie crumble
- Dessert Special$14.00
- Plating Fee$5.00
NA Bevs
Soda
Coffee/Tea
Private Dining
- Family Style Dinner$80.00
- Home Style Dinner$100.00
- Formal Dinner$120.00
- Premium Dinner$200.00
- Brunch Package B$80.00
- Brunch Package A$65.00
- Lunch Package B$60.00
- Lunch Package A$50.00
- Additional Item$5.00
- Additional Course$10.00
- Fruit Platter$40.00
- Cookie Platter$40.00
- Cocktail Package$75.00
- Standard Open Bar$50.00
- Premium Bar$10.00
- Ultra Bar$15.00
- Beer & Wine$30.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
1 River Street, Hastings, NY 10706