Billy & Pete’s Burger Bar



Popular Items

The Classic
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Spicy chicken Sandwich FRIED

Appetizers

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Golden Cauliflower

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$15.00

Skillet Mac N Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Wings (6)

$10.00

Crispy Wings (12)

$18.00

Pimento Cheese & Saltines

$8.00Out of stock

Ferikake Mix

$5.00Out of stock

ADULT Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Salads

B&P Bowl

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Burgers

The Classic

$15.00

The Tips Dawg

$16.00

The Porto Bianco

$16.00

The Mario

$17.00

The Veggie

$14.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$17.00

The Gobbler

$16.00

The Mac Attack

$17.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Sundae Funday

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Side salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger Bun Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers KIDS

$8.00

Brunch

Chicken Waffle Sandwich UNLIMITED

$34.95

Southwestern Omelette UNLIMITED

$34.95

Three Cheese Omelette UNLIMITED

$34.95

Florentine Omelette UNLIMITED

$34.95

Breakfast Burger UNLIMITED

$34.95

Waffles UNLIMITED

$34.95

Chicken Waffle Sandwich SOLO

$17.00

Southwestern Omelette SOLO

$17.00

Three Cheese Omelette SOLO

$16.00

Florentine Omelette SOLO

$17.00

Breakfast Burger SOLO

$17.00

Waffles SOLO

$16.00

Sandwiches

Spicy chicken Sandwich FRIED

$14.00

Spicy chicken sandwich GRILLED

$14.00

S'coops chicken FRIED

$14.00

S'coop sandwich GRILLED

$14.00

House Grilled Chees

$12.00

Another grilled cheese

$13.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Draught Beer

Pete's Dog Bite IPA

$9.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Pilsner

$9.00

Three Beer Flight

$20.00

BP Winter Warmer

$9.00

House Seltzer

$9.00

Bottle/Can

Miller Lite

$6.00Out of stock

Narragansett

$7.00

Narragansett Shandy

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$6.00

Heinekin

$7.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$6.00

Bucket O' Beers (6 cans)

$30.00

Victory Summer Ale Bucket

$20.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Non

$6.00

wine by the glass

Vigilance Cabernet

$16.00

Parducci Pinot Noir

$15.00

Mariflor Malbec

$15.00

La Retro

$15.00

Serol Gamay

$15.00

Chateau de la font

$15.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Cantina Lavis Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Cataclysm Chardonnay

$13.00

Hoghwash Rose

$15.00

Naveran Brut Cava

$14.00

Naveran Brut Rose Cava

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Retro

$15.00

Half price bottles

Cabernert Vigilance

$32.00

Malbec

$30.00

If you see Kay

$30.00

Counterfeit Pinot Noir

$30.00

S. Caetano

$26.00

Bucket Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Hoghwash Rose

$30.00

Naveran Cava

$26.00Out of stock

Brut Cava

$26.00Out of stock

Bourgogne Chardonnay

$13.00

Wine by the bottle

Vigilance Cabernet

$64.00

Counterfeit Pinot Noir

$60.00

Mariflor Malbec

$60.00

If you see Kay

$64.00

Serol Gamay

$60.00

Chateau de la font

$60.00

S. Caetano

$52.00

Bucket Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Chardonnay

$52.00

Hoghwash

$60.00

Naveran

$56.00Out of stock

Brut Rose Cava

$56.00Out of stock

Craft Soda

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Jones Cola

$3.50

Jones Lemon Lime

$3.50

NY BASH Energy drink

$4.50

Tonic

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Juices

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade Spritzer

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Watermelon Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Mocktails

Virgin Orange Crush

$5.00

Virgin Grapefruit Crush

$5.00

Virgin Kentucky Crush

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Skinny Ranch water

$5.00

Virgin Tom Collins

$5.00

Virgin Paloma

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50Out of stock

Tea

$3.50

Gift Items

Scissors

$50.00

Merchandise

Bandanas

$10.00

BLANKETS

$20.00

Gators

$10.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -L-

$30.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -M-

$30.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -S-

$30.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -X-L-

$30.00

Long Sleeve White -XS-

$20.00

Long Sleeve WHITE -XX-L-

$30.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -L-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -M-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -SML-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -XL-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -XSML-

$20.00

Men's Black T-Shirt -XXL-

$20.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -LRG-

$30.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -MED-

$30.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -SML-

$30.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -X-LRG-

$30.00

Mens Long Sleeve BLACK -XX-LRG-

$30.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -L-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -MED-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -XX- LRG-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -S-

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt WHITE -XL-

$20.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Women's Black Tank Top -L-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -M-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -S-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -XL-

$20.00

Women's Black Tank Top -XS-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -L-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -M-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -S-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -XL-

$20.00

Women's White Tank Top -XS-

$20.00

Draught Beers

Pete's Dog Bite IPA

$6.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Allagash Witte

$6.00

Pilsner Broken Bow

$6.00

Well Earned Pilsner

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2118 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

