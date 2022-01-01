Go
Bango Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE

2094 Boston Post Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own - Cold Bowl- 16oz$9.75
Your choice of size, base, granola and toppings
Harvest$11.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls$8.50
Your choice of base, protein, toppings and dressing
Build your own - Oatmeal Bowl - 16oz$8.00
Organic steel cut oats with your choice of toppings
Bango Boss$7.75
Banana, flax seed, peanut butter, chocolate protein & almond milk
Sunset Cruise - 16oz$8.00
Organic steel cut oats, strawberries, banana, blueberries, & honey
Bango Bowl - 32oz$14.85
Base: Organic acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk. Granola: Oats & Honey Toppings: Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Spicy Sal$14.00
White rice, marinated salmon, cucumbers, jalapenos, seaweed salad, spicy furikake, crsipy wontons, soy sauce and spicy mayo
Bango Bowl - 16oz$9.75
Base: Organic acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk. Granola: Oats & Honey Toppings: Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2094 Boston Post Rd

Larchmont NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
