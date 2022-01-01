Go
Toast

Espresso Cafeto

for the love of coffee

1252 Boston Post Rd

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Bolitas$1.85
Cream cheese filled bagel bites
Brewed Coffee$2.65
Chocolate Artisan Bread$2.55
chocolate filled made in-house mini artisan bun
Americano$3.25
Cappuccino$4.30
Brazilian Pão de Queijo (3qty)$4.55
Tapioca flour, sharp brazilian cheese bread
Mini Sandwiches$4.15
made in-house mini baguette: choice of prosciutto + harvati or salami + brie
Latte$4.40
Colombian Hot Chocolate$4.65
grinded chocolate spiced with cinnamon, blended and steamed in your choice of milk, for a frothy cup of hot chocolate the colombian way!
Whole Wheat Banana Muffin$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1252 Boston Post Rd

Larchmont NY

Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Billy & Pete's Social

No reviews yet

The guy is Billy. The dog is Pete. The place is yours. Honest food, great drinks, amazing friendships...some things don't have to change.
Lunch & Dinner
Farm-to-table pizza, salads & more with organic ingredients
Side Door Donuts on weekends
Cocktails, wine, orange crushes & fresh squeezed juices
Dog friendly with outdoor and park dining

LA LA TAQUERIA

No reviews yet

We put the LA in Larchmont!

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

No reviews yet

Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!

Heritage 147

No reviews yet

Farm-to-Fork Comfort Food
Sustainably Sourced/Locally Grown/Handmade
community-based and chef-driven kitchen & eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston