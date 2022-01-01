Glen Cove restaurants you'll love

Must-try Glen Cove restaurants

The Downtown Cafe image

 

The Downtown Cafe

4 School St, Glen Cove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Francese$23.00
Buffalo Wings$13.00
LG Plain Pie$18.00
More about The Downtown Cafe
Henry’s Confectionery image

 

Henry’s Confectionery

8 Glen Street, Glen Cove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$12.25
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
B.L.T.$7.25
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Custom Egg Wrap$6.50
More about Henry’s Confectionery
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The View Grill

111 Lattingtown Rd., Glen Cove

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dill Salmon$20.00
Pan seared, finished with a light dill butter and cream sauce
CAESER FOR 2$16.95
romaine greens, tossed with creamy dressing, parmesan cheese, and crutons
ONION CRUSTED CHICKEN FOR 4$29.95
More about The View Grill
La Bussola Ristorante image

 

La Bussola Ristorante

40 School Street, Glen Cove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$22.00
More about La Bussola Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Pio Pio 9 - Glen Cove

51 CEDAR SWAMP ROAD, GLEN COVE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pio Pio 9 - Glen Cove
Restaurant banner

 

Punto rojo Cafè

209 Forest Ave, Glen Cove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Punto rojo Cafè
