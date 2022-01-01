Roslyn Heights restaurants you'll love
Must-try Roslyn Heights restaurants
Mims
235 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Roasted Salmon
|$30.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Stone Mustard Sauce
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$25.00
Skirt Steak, Crispy Onions, Melted Mozzarella, House Steak Sauce, Garlic Bread
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Vermont Cheddar, Scallions, Hot Sauce, Maytag Bleu Cheese
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Boss of Roslyn
400 Willis Ave, Roslyn Heights
|Popular items
|1/2 lb. Tuna Salad
|$8.25
1/2 lb. of your choice of tuna
|Flagel (Sliced)
|$2.50
Your choice of flagel sliced. Can be toasted.
|Lite Veggie Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Lite veggie tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Uncle Steves House of BBQ
1 Railroad Avenue, Roslyn Heights
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends
|$21.00
These cubes of brisket get another seasoning before the return to the smoker for an even longer cook, resulting in flavorful bites of beef that have a lot of bbq bark and a nice firm texture.
|Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)
|$14.00
Tender and smoky, this slow cooked pork shoulder is great all alone, or when paired with our vinegar bbq sauce or all by itself
|Slaw ( 1/2 LB)
|$7.00
light and fresh, our slaw is bright and vinegary and goes perfectly with any of the meats on our menu