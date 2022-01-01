Roslyn Heights restaurants you'll love

Toast
Seafood
Salad
Must-try Roslyn Heights restaurants

Mims image

 

Mims

235 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cedar Plank Roasted Salmon$30.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Stone Mustard Sauce
Grilled Steak Sandwich$25.00
Skirt Steak, Crispy Onions, Melted Mozzarella, House Steak Sauce, Garlic Bread
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Vermont Cheddar, Scallions, Hot Sauce, Maytag Bleu Cheese
More about Mims
Bagel Boss of Roslyn image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Boss of Roslyn

400 Willis Ave, Roslyn Heights

Avg 4.1 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb. Tuna Salad$8.25
1/2 lb. of your choice of tuna
Flagel (Sliced)$2.50
Your choice of flagel sliced. Can be toasted.
Lite Veggie Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Lite veggie tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
More about Bagel Boss of Roslyn
Uncle Steves House of BBQ image

 

Uncle Steves House of BBQ

1 Railroad Avenue, Roslyn Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burnt Ends$21.00
These cubes of brisket get another seasoning before the return to the smoker for an even longer cook, resulting in flavorful bites of beef that have a lot of bbq bark and a nice firm texture.
Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)$14.00
Tender and smoky, this slow cooked pork shoulder is great all alone, or when paired with our vinegar bbq sauce or all by itself
Slaw ( 1/2 LB)$7.00
light and fresh, our slaw is bright and vinegary and goes perfectly with any of the meats on our menu
More about Uncle Steves House of BBQ
