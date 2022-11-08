Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matteo's of Rosyln 88 Mineola Ave

No reviews yet

88 Mineola Ave

Rosyln, NY 11577

Order Again

Popular Items

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$15.00+

toasted breadcrumbs, olive oil, garlic

Calamari

$18.00+

lemon, parsley, pomodoro

Fried Zucchini

$15.00+

lightly fried, pomodoro

PEI Mussels

$18.00+

olive oil, white wine

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.00+

avocado, onion, lemon, e.v.o

Shishito Peppers

$15.00+

crispy prosciutto, roasted garlic aioli

Shrimp Oreganata

$29.00+

zucchini linguine, garlic, e.v.o

Stuffed Mushrooms

$19.00+

mozzarella, bread crumbs, parmigiano

Mozzarella Bar

$16.00+

Warm Mozzarella, roasted peppers, tomato, e.v.o. Creamy Burrata, grilled ciabatta, arugula, balsamic Bufala Mozzarella, prosciutto di parma

Salumi Board

$19.00+

prosciutto di parma, sopressata, aged provolone, parmigiano reggiano, shishito peppers and assorted olives

Salad

Classic Caesar

Out of stock

crispy romaine, parmigiano, wood-fired crouton

Matteo Chopped

iceberg, roasted peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions

Grilled Corn Avocado

arugula, cucumber, lemon, olive oil

Pasta

Amatriciana

$23.00+

pomodoro, pancetta, onions

Anna

$23.00+

wild mushrooms, truffle cream

Bolognese

$23.00+

traditional meat sauce

Clams Sauce

$23.00+

little neck clams, red or white

Pescatore

$29.00+

shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, pomodoro

Positano

$29.00+

chicken, shrimp, peas, broccoli, pink sauce

Ragu

$29.00+

short rib, meatballs, sausage, ricotta, pomodoro

Ravioli

$23.00+

calabro ricotta, pomodoro, romano

Siciliana

$23.00+

fresh mozzarella, eggplant, pomodoro

Spicy Sauce

$23.00+

tomato cream, Calabrian chili

Vodka Sauce

$23.00+

parma prosciutto, onions, tomato cream

Zucchini Linguine

$23.00+

filetto di pomodoro, basil, e.v.o

Pesto

$23.00+

Secondi

Chicken (Main)

$26.00+

milanese; francese; marsala; parmigiana

Chicken Matteo

$29.00+

sausage, peppers, broccolini, potatoes, onions

Chicken Sorrentino

$28.00+

eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella, marsala

Chicken Ultimo

$29.00+

francese, mozzarella, cherry peppers

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00+

mozzarella, pomodoro, reggiano

NY Strip

$48.50

16oz. Prime New York Strip hand cut truffle fries

Pork Chop Milanese

$29.50

mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, e.v.o

Roasted Chicken

$26.00+

on the bone, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs

Sausage Entree

$26.00+

roasted potatoes, cherry peppers

Veal

$32.00+

milanese; francese; marsala; parmigiana

Veal Chop

$56.50

Veal Chop Valdostana for 2 mozzarella, prosciutto, mushroom, marsala

Pesce

Salmon

$32.00+

Pan Seared Salmon sautéed spinach, lemon, e.v.o.

Branzino

$34.00+

broccoli rabe, lemon, fresh herbs, e.v.o.

Snapper

$34.00+

Pan Seared Red Snapper sautéed spinach, light tomato

Shrimp

$29.00+

Shrimp Luciano, sautéed spinach, light tomato Shrimp Wendy, burnt string beans, dijon mustard Shrimp Ultimo, francese, mozzarella, cherry peppers, spinach

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli

Cauliflower

String Beans

Escarole

Meatballs

Roasted Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts

Spinach

Truffle Fries

Plain FF

Desserts

Almond Shell Cannoli

$10.50

house-made cannoli cream

Biscotti & Cream

$9.50

house-made cannoli cream

Flourless Fudge Brownie

$9.50

vanilla ice cream

Matteo's Napolean

$10.50

house-made puff pastry, vanilla cream and chocolate drizzle

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.50

creamy cheesecake, graham cracker crust, fresh strawberry drizzle

Tartufo

$9.50

vanilla and chocolate ice cream, cherry center, chocolate shell

Tiramisu

$9.50

lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone

Specials

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
atteo’s of Roslyn offers its clientele the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Roslyn keeps up its tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items to its menu from northern & southern Italy.

88 Mineola Ave, Rosyln, NY 11577

