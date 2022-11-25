Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mim's

review star

No reviews yet

235 Roslyn Road

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

235 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave
orange starNo Reviews
88 Mineola Ave Rosyln, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
Uncle Steve's
orange starNo Reviews
1 Railroad Avenue Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
thyme events - catering
orange starNo Reviews
8 Tower Place Roslyn, NY 11576
View restaurantnext
Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.
orange star4.7 • 3,049
1516 Old Northern Blvd Roslyn, NY 11576
View restaurantnext
Thyme
orange starNo Reviews
8 Tower Place Roslyn, NY 11576
View restaurantnext
Bagel Boss of Roslyn
orange star4.1 • 744
400 Willis Ave Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roslyn Heights

Bagel Boss of Roslyn
orange star4.1 • 744
400 Willis Ave Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roslyn Heights
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Great Neck
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston