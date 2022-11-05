Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thyme

8 Tower Place

Roslyn, NY 11576

Popular Items

Grilled Filet of Salmon
Warm Brussels Sprout & Kale Caesar
Grilled Sirloin Burger

Starters

Barbequed Duck Tacos

$15.00

Fresh Mango, Jicama Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Potato Gaufrette

Crispy Jumbo-Lump Crab Cake

$24.00

Apple & Jicama Slaw, Chipotle Aioli

Fuji Apple, Stilton & Endive Salad

$16.00

Candied Walnuts, Cranberries, Cider Vinaigrette

Heirloom Beet Salad

$15.00

Pistachio-Crusted Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula Orange Supreme, Sherry Vinaigrette

Organic Greens Salad

$11.00

Grape Tomatoes, Champagne-Walnut Vinaigrette

Point Judith Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Peach Chili Vinaigrette

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$16.00

White Wine Fresh Herb Broth

Roasted Corn Bisque

$10.00
Seared Rare Tuna

$18.00

Seaweed Salad, Avocado Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Cucumber Plum Sweet Soy Emulsion

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

Warm Baked Brie with Apples

$15.00

Puff Pastry, Organic Greens, Red Grapes, Raspberry Coulis

Warm Brussels Sprout & Kale Caesar

$16.00

Shaved Brussels Sprout, Organic Kale, Caesar Dressing

Bowls, Burgers & Sandwiches

Seared Tuna Bowl

$29.00

Seared Rare Yellowfin Tuna, Black Forbidden Rice, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish Shittake Mushroom, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

Miso-Glazed Marinated Salmon Bowl

$28.00

Steamed Farro with Edamame, Red Cabbage Ginger Slaw, Organic Greens, Miso Vinaigrette

Asian Chicken Bowl

$19.00

Five-Spice Marinated Chicken Breast, Sesame Seeds Baby Bok Choy, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes Shittake Mushrooms, Cilantro Leaves, Light Soy Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$28.00
Sesame-Crusted Falafel Bowl

$21.00

Organic Greens, Cucumber, Parsley, Red Onion, Tomato, Tahini

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$17.00

Arugula, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Aioli Challah Roll – English Fries

Thyme BLT

$17.00

Our Signature BLT with Applewood Smoked Bacon Challah Roll – English Fries

Jumbo-Lump Crab Cake Burger

$24.00

Bib Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli Challah Roll – English Fries

Grilled Sirloin Burger

$22.00

Served on a Challah Roll with Sweet Potato French Fries Choice of Melted Cheddar, Swiss or Stilton Cheese

Grilled Turkey Burger

$22.00

Served on a Challah Roll with Sweet Potato French Fries Choice of Melted Cheddar, Swiss or Stilton Cheese

Sesame-Crusted Falafel Burger

$22.00

Served on a Challah Roll with Sweet Potato French Fries Choice of Melted Cheddar, Swiss or Stilton Cheese

Entrées & Pasta

Seared Diver Sea Scallops & Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$39.00

Spring Pea Purée, Wild Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Roasted Brussels Sprout, Saba Drizzle

Pan Roasted Free-Range Chicken

$29.00

Sweet Corn Pudding, Grilled Asparagus Shiitake Mushrooms, Pinot Noir Reduction

Filet Mignon of Beef

$49.00

Truffle Parmesan Herb Frites, Sautéed Spinach, Red Wine Gastrique

Grilled Filet of Salmon

$33.00

Farro Basil Crème, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Carrot, Saba Drizzle

Seafood Paella

$38.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Scallops, Saffron Risotto, Lobster Tarragon Broth

Grilled Australian Lamb Chops

$49.00

Sweet Potato Timbale, Julienned Squash, Zucchini & Red Pepper, Pomegranate Reduction

Pan-Roasted Icelandic Cod

$36.00

Crispy Pommes Anna, Broccolini, Brussels Sprout, Baby Carrot, Red Pepper Coulis

Marinated Chicken Kabob

$29.00

Garlic Marinated Chicken Breast, Saffron Basmati Rice, Fattoush Salad, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

$38.00

Japanese Okinawa Purple Mash, Baby Bok Choy, Baby Carrot, Coconut Soy Buerre Blanc

Braised Short Rib Papardelle

$31.00

Fresh Papardelle Pasta, Roasted Vegetable Ratatouille, Shaved Piavé Cheese

Shrimp & Little Neck Clam Linguini

$36.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Little Neck Clams, Baby Arugula, Bok Choy, Asparagus, Parmesan Crème

Chicken Milanese - 4 pcs

$48.00

Breaded Chicken Breasts - 4 pieces. Sides not included.

Short Rib Ravioli

$27.00

Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Reduction, Piavé Cheese

Fresh Ricotta Cavatelli

$27.00

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Ricotta, Spinach, Basil Walnut Pesto

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$29.00

House-Made Pasta, Meatballs, Fresh Ricotta, Marinara Sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$26.00

Sage Buerre Noisette, Shaved Piavé Cheese

Sides & Extras

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
English Fries

$8.00
Pommes Frites

$10.00
Grilled Asparagus

$10.00
Sautéed Broccolini

$12.00
Shaved Brussels Sprout

$12.00
Sautéed Spinach

$10.00
Japanese Okinawa Purple Mash

$12.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte (Takeout)

$11.00
Peanut Butter Crunch Cake

$10.00
Bourbon-Glazed Banana Bread Pudding

$10.00
Banana Wafer Pudding Jar

$11.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Plate

$9.50
Warm Caramelized Apple Tart (Takeout)

$9.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (1 Lb)

$19.00
Asst Cookies & Ruggelach (1 Lb)

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thyme's harmonious approach to food embraces wholesome ingredients with diligent preparation. The finest & freshest ingredients and presentation makes all the difference at thyme.

Website

Location

8 Tower Place, Roslyn, NY 11576

Directions

