Thyme
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thyme's harmonious approach to food embraces wholesome ingredients with diligent preparation. The finest & freshest ingredients and presentation makes all the difference at thyme.
Location
8 Tower Place, Roslyn, NY 11576
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.
4.7 • 3,049
1516 Old Northern Blvd Roslyn, NY 11576
View restaurant