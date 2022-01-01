Caesar salad in Thornwood
Thornwood Diner
50 Kensico Rd, Thornwood
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Grill Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.49
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Specially Seasoned with Our Special Dressing
Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
628 COLUMBUS AVE, THORNWOOD
|LG Caesar Salad
|$12.95
romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing a grated cheese
|16" - Caesar Salad
|$50.00
|SM Caesar Salad
|$8.25
