Pizza
Bars & Lounges

The Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints

40 Reviews

$$

112 Bedford Street

Stamford, CT 06901

Popular Items

Pepperoni
New Yorker
Margherita

Starters & Shares

Bacon Baked Mac & Cheese

Bacon Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.00

fontina, white cheddar, bechamel, bacon bits, bacon jam & panko

Charred Brussels

Charred Brussels

$9.00

crispy bacon, balsamic glaze, grated parm

Kale & Artichoke Dip

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

tortilla chips

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$12.00

crispy fried, nashville hot sauce, ranch

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle oil, parsley, parm, truffle aoli, ketchup

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Spread, Maple Bourbon Mustard

Skillet Nachos

Skillet Nachos

$14.00

corn tortilla chips, smoked chicken, fontina cheese sauce, avocado sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gaillo

Smoked Meatballs

Smoked Meatballs

$12.00

san marzano tomato, ricotta stuffed, parm, parsley

Southwest Springrolls

Southwest Springrolls

$13.00

shaved steak, cherry peppers, american cheese, grilled onions, chipotle ketchup

Wood-Fired Wings

Wood Fired Wings-Mike's Hot Honey

Wood Fired Wings-Mike's Hot Honey

$16.00

Chili infused honey

Wood Fired Wings-Ten Spiced Dry Rub

Wood Fired Wings-Ten Spiced Dry Rub

$16.00

house blend of herbs and spices

Wood Fired Wings-Bourbon BBQ

Wood Fired Wings-Bourbon BBQ

$16.00

house-made sweet and smoky bbq sauce

Wood Fired Wings-Nashville Hot

Wood Fired Wings-Nashville Hot

$16.00

house-made nashville style buffalo sauce

Wood Fired Wings-Garlic Parm

Wood Fired Wings-Garlic Parm

$16.00

mild spinach infused garlic and parmesan cheese sauce

Wood Fired WIngs-Gangham Style

Wood Fired WIngs-Gangham Style

$16.00

house-made tangy asian-style sauce with a kick

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, bacon, shaved white onions, shredded pecorino romano, honey mustard vinaigrette

Italian Deli

Italian Deli

$14.00

romaine hearts, roasted & marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoni, prosciutto, sliced cherry pepper, bacon, parm, olive oil, red wine vinegar

Beet & Goat Cheese

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

baby kale, arugula, orange segments, red beets, red onion, candied pecans, goat cheese, red ruby vinaigrette

Wood-Fired Pizza

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

smoked chicken, bourbon bbq sauce, smoked mozzarella, red onions, cilantro

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$17.00

san marzano tomato, spicy sopressata, smoked mozzarella, mike’s hot honey

Bills Mafia

Bills Mafia

$19.00

Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese, House made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley and Mozzarella

Burrata & Prosciutto

Burrata & Prosciutto

$19.00

prosciutto di parma, fig jam, stracciatella, arugula, dry figs

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$17.00

pistachio pesto, mozzarella, italian sausage, mike’s hot honey, fresh basil

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

san marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil

'Mash Mouth

'Mash Mouth

$17.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions and Mashed Potato Mounds

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

san marzano tomato, meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parm

New Haven White Clam

New Haven White Clam

$19.00

fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano, parsley, & extra virgin olive oil

New Yorker

New Yorker

$15.00

san marzano tomato, mozzarella, oregano, garlic

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pepperoni Cups, Mike's Hot Honey

Shrooms

Shrooms

$19.00

leek bechamel, wild mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, truffle oil, 3-minute egg

The Abe Froman

The Abe Froman

$16.00

san marzano tomato, smoked mozzarella, italian sausage, chicago-style giardiniera

The G.O.A.T

The G.O.A.T

$17.00

pistachio pesto, goat cheese, fontina, red onion, crushed pistachio, rosemary, truffle honey

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$19.00

san marzano tomato, mozzarella, sopressata, organic pepperoni, ‘nduja sausage, bacon jam

Tito's Handmade

Tito's Handmade

$16.00

organic vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh basil

Bills Mafia

$10.00

Purple Pumpkin Eater

$18.00Out of stock

Pumpkin paste, mozzarella, purple potatoes, half bacon, half sausage

Craft Burgers

Baja Burger

Baja Burger

$17.00

angus beef, avocado, pico de gallo, mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, chipotle mayo

Bourbon BBQ Burger

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$17.00

angus beef, bourbon bbq sauce, cheddar, crispy shallots

Chicago Burger

Chicago Burger

$17.00

angus beef, provolone, chicago-style giardiniera, crispy proscuitto

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$17.00

angus beef, smoked gouda cheese sauce, roasted pepper relish, red & green onions

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Angus beef, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, garlic aioli

Towne Burger

Towne Burger

$16.00

angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Bourbon bbq sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, crispy shallots

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

southern pimento cheese spread, pickled green tomatoes, shredded lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00