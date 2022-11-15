The Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints
112 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
Popular Items
Starters & Shares
Bacon Baked Mac & Cheese
fontina, white cheddar, bechamel, bacon bits, bacon jam & panko
Charred Brussels
crispy bacon, balsamic glaze, grated parm
Kale & Artichoke Dip
tortilla chips
Nashville Hot Cauliflower
crispy fried, nashville hot sauce, ranch
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parsley, parm, truffle aoli, ketchup
Pub Pretzel
Pimento Cheese Spread, Maple Bourbon Mustard
Skillet Nachos
corn tortilla chips, smoked chicken, fontina cheese sauce, avocado sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gaillo
Smoked Meatballs
san marzano tomato, ricotta stuffed, parm, parsley
Southwest Springrolls
shaved steak, cherry peppers, american cheese, grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
Wood-Fired Wings
Wood Fired Wings-Mike's Hot Honey
Chili infused honey
Wood Fired Wings-Ten Spiced Dry Rub
house blend of herbs and spices
Wood Fired Wings-Bourbon BBQ
house-made sweet and smoky bbq sauce
Wood Fired Wings-Nashville Hot
house-made nashville style buffalo sauce
Wood Fired Wings-Garlic Parm
mild spinach infused garlic and parmesan cheese sauce
Wood Fired WIngs-Gangham Style
house-made tangy asian-style sauce with a kick
Greens
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing
Simple Salad
mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, bacon, shaved white onions, shredded pecorino romano, honey mustard vinaigrette
Italian Deli
romaine hearts, roasted & marinated tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoni, prosciutto, sliced cherry pepper, bacon, parm, olive oil, red wine vinegar
Beet & Goat Cheese
baby kale, arugula, orange segments, red beets, red onion, candied pecans, goat cheese, red ruby vinaigrette
Wood-Fired Pizza
BBQ Chicken
smoked chicken, bourbon bbq sauce, smoked mozzarella, red onions, cilantro
Bee Sting
san marzano tomato, spicy sopressata, smoked mozzarella, mike’s hot honey
Bills Mafia
Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese, House made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley and Mozzarella
Burrata & Prosciutto
prosciutto di parma, fig jam, stracciatella, arugula, dry figs
Honey Badger
pistachio pesto, mozzarella, italian sausage, mike’s hot honey, fresh basil
Margherita
san marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil
'Mash Mouth
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions and Mashed Potato Mounds
Meatball Pizza
san marzano tomato, meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parm
New Haven White Clam
fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano, parsley, & extra virgin olive oil
New Yorker
san marzano tomato, mozzarella, oregano, garlic
Pepperoni
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pepperoni Cups, Mike's Hot Honey
Shrooms
leek bechamel, wild mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, truffle oil, 3-minute egg
The Abe Froman
san marzano tomato, smoked mozzarella, italian sausage, chicago-style giardiniera
The G.O.A.T
pistachio pesto, goat cheese, fontina, red onion, crushed pistachio, rosemary, truffle honey
Three Little Pigs
san marzano tomato, mozzarella, sopressata, organic pepperoni, ‘nduja sausage, bacon jam
Tito's Handmade
organic vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh basil
Purple Pumpkin Eater
Pumpkin paste, mozzarella, purple potatoes, half bacon, half sausage
Craft Burgers
Baja Burger
angus beef, avocado, pico de gallo, mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, chipotle mayo
Bourbon BBQ Burger
angus beef, bourbon bbq sauce, cheddar, crispy shallots
Chicago Burger
angus beef, provolone, chicago-style giardiniera, crispy proscuitto
Southwest Burger
angus beef, smoked gouda cheese sauce, roasted pepper relish, red & green onions
Steakhouse Burger
Angus beef, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, garlic aioli
Towne Burger
angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles