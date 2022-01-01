Norwalk restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
braised pork, cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo, roasted poblano cheese sauce, charred tomatillo salsa
|Classic Rhino
|$14.00
house ground blend of brisket & chuck, lettuce, tomato, house pickled onions
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|The McQuaid
|$9.00
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
|Classic Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing
Magic 5 Pie Co.
230 east ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
|Fig Jam
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, bacon, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula
|Tuscan Kale
|$13.00
Massaged kale, Bosc pear, sweetened cranberries, tomato confit, candied pecans, white balsamic
SALADS
Truly Greek
440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Pita Sandwich
|$8.99
White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
|Avgolemono Soup
{av-gho-lé-mo-no}
Greek chicken lemon rice soup. Yia Yia says it cures all ailments.
|Hand Cut Fries
|$4.65
A classic – hand cut fries dusted with sea salt.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bruxelles Brasserie
63 N Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|*Steak & Frites
|$34.00
* gf Sirloin, Bordelaise Sauce
|*Roasted Chicken Breast
|$29.00
* gf Carrot Parsnip Puree, Broccolini, Crimini Mushroom, Cipollini Onion, Jus
|*Roasted Beet Salad
|$16.00
v Whipped Goat, Cheese, Candied Pecans, Crostini
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$13.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with caramelized onion and melted swiss cheese on a baguette roll served with fries and au jus
|Tavern Brew Burger
|$12.00
House ground burger topped with fontina cheese, smoked bacon and caramelized onions served with home cut fries
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
Warm goat cheese w/ mixed field greens, fennel, cucumbers and walnuts tossed with a honey white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Arepas Con Pollo
|$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
|Empanadas
|$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
|Salmon A La Plancha
|$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Eggs & Cheese on a Roll
|$4.00
2 Fried Eggs & cheese on a roll
|Caesar Wrap
|$9.50
Romaine , tomatoes , croutons & Classic Caesar dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)
|$35.00
|Baguette
|$3.00
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$16.00
|Arroz Chaufa de Pollo
|$12.00
|Pollo a la Brasa Entero
|$20.00
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a grinder roll
Served with shoestring fries
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
|Potato Perogies
|$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
Soul de Cuba Cafe
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Lechon Asado Bowl
|$16.00
Traditional Cuban Roast Pork, marinated in Cuban Mojo, shredded, and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice & black beans
|Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl
|$16.00
Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans
|Empanadas
|$3.50
Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Sofrito.
Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping
GRILL
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Pub Wings
|$11.99
Mild, Wild, Volcanic, BBQ or Teriyaki.
|Burger
|$12.99
Hand packed 8oz burger on a rustic round roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side.
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chopped mixed greens, corn, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, and black olives.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
|House Salad
|$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
Mr Frostys Ice Cream
6 1st street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Unicorn Craver
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Pink & Blue Sprinkles, Marshmallow sauce, Lucky Charms Marshmallows
|Reeses PB Craver
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, reeses peanut butter cups
|Nutella Oreo
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos & Nutella
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
455 West Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Sunny Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
hash brown, smoked chile, pickles, gruyere
|Kimchee Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Tasty AF chili, gruyere, cheddar, sesame bread
|Herbed Roasted Potatoes
|$7.00
euphrates mint, pecorino di fossa... nice with eggs
MATCH RESTAURANT
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|SIRLOIN
|$39.33
Steak Frites dry-aged 14oz Sirloin leaning on crispy bistro fries
with garlic & herbs, sweet-sour onions, melting garlic butter &
‘steakhouse’ creamed spinach G
|MARG PIZZA
|$12.42
‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil
|HALF TRUFS
|$28.98
HALF ORDER hand cut Tagliarini noodles tossed in brandy-truffle cream & finished with shavings of Black Summer Truffles
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
16 N Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
|SHRIMP TOSTADA
|$14.00
poached chilled shrimp, chipotle and tomato cream, avocado, pickled onions, blue & yellow corn tostadas
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Copp's Island
|$3.00
Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Butter Poached, Old Bay, Lemon, Buttered Brioche
|Fish N Chips
|$26.00
Fried Cod With French Fries and Coleslaw
Mercantile at GrayBarns
193 Perry Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$12.00
parmesan, olive oil, jersey tomatoes
|Little Gem Caesar
|$12.00
Brioche crutons, parmesan cheese, lemon
|Chicken salad panini
|$10.00
Chicken salad made with avocado base, green goddess spread, pickled shallots, arugula. served with pickle.
Evarito's To Go
16 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|RICE & BEANS
|$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
|SMALL TACO PACK (8-10 tacos)
|$33.00
1/2 pound of each filling,
Sauces, condiments,
1/2 pint Mexican rice,
!/2 pint beans,
1/2 pint salsa & chips,
corn tortillas
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
Tavern at Graybarns
194 Perry ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast
|$32.00
Kale | Confit Potatoes | Lemon Garlic Creme
|Beet Salad
|$18.00
Roasted & Smoked | Pickled Grapes | Walnuts | Goat Cheese
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$26.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$2.95
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
|Chicken Parm
|$8.95
SALADS
The Spread Sono
127 Washington St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Artisan Salad
|$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
|Grilled Corn Off The Cob
|$8.50
cotija cheese | smoked paprika | lime aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
feta | honey | sea salt
El Segundo Sono
3 N Water St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
|Bulgogi
|$13.00
sautéed Asian pear marinated ribeye with green onions, sesame oil over white rice
|Elotes
|$4.00
grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder
BJ Ryan's Banc House
16 river st, norwalk
|Popular items
|BANC Burger
|$14.99
10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun
|Buffa-Blues
|$11.99
Wings tossed in our Buffalo & Blue cheese sauces
|BanC Wings
|$11.99
Dry rubbed & smoked with a BBQ drizzle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
|Popular items
|DDS Fries
|$3.95
|Falafel Fritter Sandwich
|$10.50
|Caprese Sandwich
|$10.25
Mecha
116 Washington Street, Unit 101, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Sunset Grille
52 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Fresh Hand Picked Lobster (Choice of Mayo or Drawn Butter) Toasted New England Split Top Potato Roll / Coleslaw
