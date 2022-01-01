Norwalk restaurants you'll love

Norwalk restaurants
Toast
  • Norwalk

Norwalk's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Must-try Norwalk restaurants

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
braised pork, cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo, roasted poblano cheese sauce, charred tomatillo salsa
Classic Rhino$14.00
house ground blend of brisket & chuck, lettuce, tomato, house pickled onions
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The McQuaid$9.00
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
Classic Chicken Cutlet$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet$8.50
Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing
Magic 5 Pie Co. image

 

Magic 5 Pie Co.

230 east ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Fig Jam$16.00
Tomato sauce, bacon, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula
Tuscan Kale$13.00
Massaged kale, Bosc pear, sweetened cranberries, tomato confit, candied pecans, white balsamic
Truly Greek image

SALADS

Truly Greek

440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Sandwich$8.99
White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
Avgolemono Soup
{av-gho-lé-mo-no}
Greek chicken lemon rice soup. Yia Yia says it cures all ailments.
Hand Cut Fries$4.65
A classic – hand cut fries dusted with sea salt.
Bruxelles Brasserie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bruxelles Brasserie

63 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*Steak & Frites$34.00
* gf Sirloin, Bordelaise Sauce
*Roasted Chicken Breast$29.00
* gf Carrot Parsnip Puree, Broccolini, Crimini Mushroom, Cipollini Onion, Jus
*Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
v Whipped Goat, Cheese, Candied Pecans, Crostini
Tavern on 7 image

 

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with caramelized onion and melted swiss cheese on a baguette roll served with fries and au jus
Tavern Brew Burger$12.00
House ground burger topped with fontina cheese, smoked bacon and caramelized onions served with home cut fries
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Warm goat cheese w/ mixed field greens, fennel, cucumbers and walnuts tossed with a honey white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepas Con Pollo$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
Empanadas$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
Salmon A La Plancha$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
La Picante image

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs & Cheese on a Roll$4.00
2 Fried Eggs & cheese on a roll
Caesar Wrap$9.50
Romaine , tomatoes , croutons & Classic Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)$35.00
Baguette$3.00
Pain Au Chocolat$5.00
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$16.00
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$12.00
Pollo a la Brasa Entero$20.00
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a grinder roll
Served with shoestring fries
Buffalo Wings$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Potato Perogies$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

 

Soul de Cuba Cafe

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lechon Asado Bowl$16.00
Traditional Cuban Roast Pork, marinated in Cuban Mojo, shredded, and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice & black beans
Mojo Grilled Chicken bowl$16.00
Mojo marinated grilled chicken served with rice & black beans
Empanadas$3.50
Flaky Baked Empanadas filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Veggies with Sofrito.
Served with Tomato Aioli for Dipping
O'Neill's image

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Wings$11.99
Mild, Wild, Volcanic, BBQ or Teriyaki.
Burger$12.99
Hand packed 8oz burger on a rustic round roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side.
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped mixed greens, corn, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, and black olives.
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless Wings$9.99
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
House Salad$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
Mr Frostys Ice Cream image

 

Mr Frostys Ice Cream

6 1st street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Unicorn Craver
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Pink & Blue Sprinkles, Marshmallow sauce, Lucky Charms Marshmallows
Reeses PB Craver
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, reeses peanut butter cups
Nutella Oreo
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos & Nutella
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe image

 

The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

455 West Avenue, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunny Egg Sandwich$13.00
hash brown, smoked chile, pickles, gruyere
Kimchee Grilled Cheese$16.00
Tasty AF chili, gruyere, cheddar, sesame bread
Herbed Roasted Potatoes$7.00
euphrates mint, pecorino di fossa... nice with eggs
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIRLOIN$39.33
Steak Frites dry-aged 14oz Sirloin leaning on crispy bistro fries
with garlic & herbs, sweet-sour onions, melting garlic butter &
‘steakhouse’ creamed spinach G
MARG PIZZA$12.42
‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil
HALF TRUFS$28.98
HALF ORDER hand cut Tagliarini noodles tossed in brandy-truffle cream & finished with shavings of Black Summer Truffles
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
SHRIMP TOSTADA$14.00
poached chilled shrimp, chipotle and tomato cream, avocado, pickled onions, blue & yellow corn tostadas
Steak Fajitas$24.00
uniquely prepared on our wood fired grill, served with hand pressed tortillas made from fresh corn masa, marinated flank steak, grilled market vegetables, cilantro crema, salsa roja, rice & beans
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Copp's Island$3.00
Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.
Hot Lobster Roll$34.00
Butter Poached, Old Bay, Lemon, Buttered Brioche
Fish N Chips$26.00
Fried Cod With French Fries and Coleslaw
Mercantile at GrayBarns image

 

Mercantile at GrayBarns

193 Perry Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
parmesan, olive oil, jersey tomatoes
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
Brioche crutons, parmesan cheese, lemon
Chicken salad panini$10.00
Chicken salad made with avocado base, green goddess spread, pickled shallots, arugula. served with pickle.
Evarito's To Go image

 

Evarito's To Go

16 North Main Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
RICE & BEANS$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
SMALL TACO PACK (8-10 tacos)$33.00
1/2 pound of each filling,
Sauces, condiments,
1/2 pint Mexican rice,
!/2 pint beans,
1/2 pint salsa & chips,
corn tortillas
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
Tavern at Graybarns image

 

Tavern at Graybarns

194 Perry ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.9 (3335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Breast$32.00
Kale | Confit Potatoes | Lemon Garlic Creme
Beet Salad$18.00
Roasted & Smoked | Pickled Grapes | Walnuts | Goat Cheese
Spicy Tuna Tartare$26.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$2.95
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Chicken Parm$8.95
The Spread Sono image

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Artisan Salad$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
Grilled Corn Off The Cob$8.50
cotija cheese | smoked paprika | lime aioli
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
feta | honey | sea salt
El Segundo Sono image

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Bulgogi$13.00
sautéed Asian pear marinated ribeye with green onions, sesame oil over white rice
Elotes$4.00
grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BANC Burger$14.99
10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun
Buffa-Blues$11.99
Wings tossed in our Buffalo & Blue cheese sauces
BanC Wings$11.99
Dry rubbed & smoked with a BBQ drizzle
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DDS Fries$3.95
Falafel Fritter Sandwich$10.50
Caprese Sandwich$10.25
Mecha image

 

Mecha

116 Washington Street, Unit 101, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
Sunset Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sunset Grille

52 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh Hand Picked Lobster (Choice of Mayo or Drawn Butter) Toasted New England Split Top Potato Roll / Coleslaw
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD image

 

SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD

100 Water Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos

Lobsters

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Lobster Rolls

Salmon

