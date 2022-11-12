Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Soups
Today's Specials
Chili Bowl
Mild spicy chili topped with melted cheddar cheese, scallions and a dollop of sour cream, served with chips
Buffalo Cauliflower
Sautéed cauliflower tossed in Franks hot sauce, topped with scallions , served with blue cheese.
Tostones
Flash fried crispy plantains cakes topped with fresh guacamole made on premises
Bacon Wrapped Filet APP
Four pan seared mini filet mignons wrapped with bacon and served with horseradish mayo
Fettuccine Salerno
Shelled mussels, cherry tomato and spinach in a garlic chardonnay sauce served over fettuccine
Chicken Scarpariello
Pan seared chicken breast with Italian sausage, sweet & spicy cherry peppers, and onion in a garlic white wine sauce with a touch of balsamic served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Mahi Mahi Livornese
Pan seared mahi-mahi in a Livornese sauce made with sauteed garlic, onions, green olives, capers, fresh tomatoes in a white wine sauce, served with sauteed string beans and roasted potatoes
Braised BBQ Pork Shank
Pork shank braised in cabernet wine fresh herbs and BBQ sauce served over mashed potatoes and sautéed mushroom
Filet Mignon in Cabernet
Pan seared 8 oz. beef tenderloin topped with a mushroom-cabernet wine reduction served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Tavern Wings
Classic Wings
Tossed in your choice of “mild” “medium”, or “inferno” sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce, celery and carrots
BBQ Wings
tossed in BBQ sauce
Honey Teriyaki Wings
Tossed with honey-teriyaki sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds
Thai Chili Wings
Tossed with thai chili sauce, sprinkled with scallions
Tacos
Codfish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with codfish filet, topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served with home cut fries
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with baby shrimp, topped with minced Vidalia onion, cilantro and fresh lime served with home cut fries
Steak Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with sauteed chopped steak topped with pico-de-gallo, cheddar cheese and spicy ranch dressing served with sweet potato fries
Pulled Pork Tacos
Three pulled pork tacos topped with cole slaw and BBQ sauce served with sweet potato fries
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Three Cajun seasoned salmon tacos topped with spicy Cajun sauce, lettuce and diced tomatoes served with sweet potato fries
Appetizers
Jalapeño Poppers
Mild spicy jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese served with chunky salsa
Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Classic mac & cheese with chopped jalapeno peppers and bacon baked with bread crumbs
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, olive oil, and parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread
Golden Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
XL Maryland Crab Cake
XL Maryland crab cake served with lemon tartar sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
Flash fried baby shrimp sprinkled with Cajun spices served with horseradish sauce
Golden Dippers
Chicken tenders served with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or teriyaki glaze dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini
Served with marinara sauce
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Applewood smoked bacon wrapped Mexican jumbo shrimp over spicy mango sauce
Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with melted cheddar cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos, sour cream and salsa
Mozzarella Tomato & Avocado
Sliced fresh mozzarella, avocado and tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze over bed of arugula
Sandwiches
The American Cuban
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese and spicy ranch dressing rolled in a grilled flour tortilla served with salsa
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in a medium spicy buffalo wing sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Braised beef brisket on ciabatta bread with horseradish mayonnaise, caramelized onion and fontina cheese, served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Pulled pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork sandwich on a brioche bun topped with cole slaw served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak topped with caramelized onion and melted swiss cheese on a baguette roll served with fries and au jus
Crabcake Sandwich
Tavern's crab cake topped with spinach, caramelized onions, and spicy cajun sauce on a brioche bun, served with sweet potato fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sausage & Pepper Wedge
Sliced sweet Italian sausage, peppers onions and tomato sauce on a wedge topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with home cut fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla folded with chicken, onions peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with French fries, sour cream and salsa
Burgers
Angus Cheeseburger
House ground burger topped with your choice of American, provolone, fontina, mozzarella or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato served with home cut fries and a pickle
Tavern Brew Burger
House ground burger topped with fontina cheese, smoked bacon and caramelized onions served with home cut fries
Gorgonzola Burger
House ground burger topped with gorgonzola cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries
All Star Burger
House ground beef burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and pulled pork served with onion rings and a pickle
Chimichurri Burger
House ground beef burger topped with chimichurri sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. served with home cut fries
Salads
House Salad
Mixed field greens, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes and onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. add chicken $3, add steak $6, add shrimp $6, add salmon $6
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken & Arugula Salad
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
Warm goat cheese w/ mixed field greens, fennel, cucumbers and walnuts tossed with a honey white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Steak & Arugula Salad
Grilled and sliced NY strip steak over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion and Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a lemon thyme dressing
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over mixed field greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Entrees
Penne Vodka with Chicken
Chopped and sauteed chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon and onion in a vodka tomato cream sauce served over penne pasta sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Guinness Fish & Chips
Guinness battered Swai filet served with lemon tartar sauce and home cut fries
Steak au poivre
Pan seared 14 oz. NY strip steak topped with a peppercorn brandy cream sauce served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Steak Chimichurri
Fire grilled NY strip steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with roasted potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Drunken Salmon
Pan seared Atlantic salmon in a brandy, spinach, grape tomato and fennel cream sauce served with oven roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables