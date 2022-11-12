Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Tavern on 7

163 Reviews

$$

611 Main Ave

Norwalk, CT 06851

Classic Wings
Chicken & Arugula Salad
Angus Cheeseburger

Soups

Roasted Chicken & Cilantro Soup

Roasted Chicken & Cilantro Soup

$9.00

Shredded oven roasted chicken soup with, potatoes, onions, celery with touch of tomato, and chopped cilantro

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$9.00

Elbows pasta simmered with white kidney beans, green beans, celery and onions simmered with chicken broth and a touch of tomato sauce

Today's Specials

Grilled asparagus wrapeed with prosciutto and a bed of cilantro pesto
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$11.00

Mild spicy chili topped with melted cheddar cheese, scallions and a dollop of sour cream, served with chips

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Sautéed cauliflower tossed in Franks hot sauce, topped with scallions , served with blue cheese.

Tostones

Tostones

$9.00

Flash fried crispy plantains cakes topped with fresh guacamole made on premises

Bacon Wrapped Filet APP

Bacon Wrapped Filet APP

$14.00

Four pan seared mini filet mignons wrapped with bacon and served with horseradish mayo

Fettuccine Salerno

Fettuccine Salerno

$21.00

Shelled mussels, cherry tomato and spinach in a garlic chardonnay sauce served over fettuccine

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.00

Pan seared chicken breast with Italian sausage, sweet & spicy cherry peppers, and onion in a garlic white wine sauce with a touch of balsamic served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Mahi Mahi Livornese

Mahi Mahi Livornese

$24.00

Pan seared mahi-mahi in a Livornese sauce made with sauteed garlic, onions, green olives, capers, fresh tomatoes in a white wine sauce, served with sauteed string beans and roasted potatoes

Braised BBQ Pork Shank

Braised BBQ Pork Shank

$24.00

Pork shank braised in cabernet wine fresh herbs and BBQ sauce served over mashed potatoes and sautéed mushroom

Filet Mignon in Cabernet

Filet Mignon in Cabernet

$29.00

Pan seared 8 oz. beef tenderloin topped with a mushroom-cabernet wine reduction served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Tavern Wings

Tossed in your choice of “mild” “medium”, or “inferno” sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce, celery and carrots
Classic Wings

Classic Wings

$13.00+

Tossed in your choice of “mild” “medium”, or “inferno” sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce, celery and carrots

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$13.00+

tossed in BBQ sauce

Honey Teriyaki Wings

Honey Teriyaki Wings

$13.00+

Tossed with honey-teriyaki sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds

Thai Chili Wings

Thai Chili Wings

$13.00+

Tossed with thai chili sauce, sprinkled with scallions

Tacos

Codfish Tacos

Codfish Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with codfish filet, topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served with home cut fries

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas filled with baby shrimp, topped with minced Vidalia onion, cilantro and fresh lime served with home cut fries

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas filled with sauteed chopped steak topped with pico-de-gallo, cheddar cheese and spicy ranch dressing served with sweet potato fries

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Three pulled pork tacos topped with cole slaw and BBQ sauce served with sweet potato fries

Crispy Chicken Tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Three Cajun seasoned salmon tacos topped with spicy Cajun sauce, lettuce and diced tomatoes served with sweet potato fries

Appetizers

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Mild spicy jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese served with chunky salsa

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Classic mac & cheese with chopped jalapeno peppers and bacon baked with bread crumbs

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, olive oil, and parmesan cheese on toasted garlic bread

Golden Calamari

Golden Calamari

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

XL Maryland Crab Cake

XL Maryland Crab Cake

$12.00

XL Maryland crab cake served with lemon tartar sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Flash fried baby shrimp sprinkled with Cajun spices served with horseradish sauce

Golden Dippers

Golden Dippers

$12.00

Chicken tenders served with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or teriyaki glaze dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon wrapped Mexican jumbo shrimp over spicy mango sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortillas topped with melted cheddar cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos, sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella Tomato & Avocado

Mozzarella Tomato & Avocado

$15.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella, avocado and tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze over bed of arugula

Sandwiches

The American Cuban

The American Cuban

$15.00

Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese and spicy ranch dressing rolled in a grilled flour tortilla served with salsa

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in a medium spicy buffalo wing sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Braised beef brisket on ciabatta bread with horseradish mayonnaise, caramelized onion and fontina cheese, served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Pulled pork Sandwich

Pulled pork Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork sandwich on a brioche bun topped with cole slaw served with sweet potato fries and a pickle spear

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak topped with caramelized onion and melted swiss cheese on a baguette roll served with fries and au jus

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.00

Tavern's crab cake topped with spinach, caramelized onions, and spicy cajun sauce on a brioche bun, served with sweet potato fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Sausage & Pepper Wedge

Sausage & Pepper Wedge

$13.00

Sliced sweet Italian sausage, peppers onions and tomato sauce on a wedge topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with home cut fries

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla folded with chicken, onions peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served with French fries, sour cream and salsa

Burgers

All burgers are freshly ground at Tavern on 7 every day from 100% Certified Angus Beef
Angus Cheeseburger

Angus Cheeseburger

$13.00

House ground burger topped with your choice of American, provolone, fontina, mozzarella or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato served with home cut fries and a pickle

Tavern Brew Burger

Tavern Brew Burger

$15.00

House ground burger topped with fontina cheese, smoked bacon and caramelized onions served with home cut fries

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$15.00

House ground burger topped with gorgonzola cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with home cut fries

All Star Burger

All Star Burger

$16.00

House ground beef burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and pulled pork served with onion rings and a pickle

Chimichurri Burger

Chimichurri Burger

$15.00

House ground beef burger topped with chimichurri sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. served with home cut fries

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed field greens, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes and onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. add chicken $3, add steak $6, add shrimp $6, add salmon $6

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken & Arugula Salad

Chicken & Arugula Salad

$17.00

Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Warm goat cheese w/ mixed field greens, fennel, cucumbers and walnuts tossed with a honey white balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Steak & Arugula Salad

Steak & Arugula Salad

$18.00

Grilled and sliced NY strip steak over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion and Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a lemon thyme dressing

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon over mixed field greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Entrees

Penne Vodka with Chicken

Penne Vodka with Chicken

$20.00

Chopped and sauteed chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon and onion in a vodka tomato cream sauce served over penne pasta sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Guinness Fish & Chips

Guinness Fish & Chips

$19.00

Guinness battered Swai filet served with lemon tartar sauce and home cut fries

Steak au poivre

Steak au poivre

$27.00

Pan seared 14 oz. NY strip steak topped with a peppercorn brandy cream sauce served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Steak Chimichurri

Steak Chimichurri

$22.00

Fire grilled NY strip steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with roasted potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Drunken Salmon

Drunken Salmon

$23.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon in a brandy, spinach, grape tomato and fennel cream sauce served with oven roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables