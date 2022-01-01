Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Sedona Taphouse Norwalk, CT

961 Reviews

$$

515 West ave

Norwalk, CT 06850

Starters - Norwalk

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$6.90

House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$8.90

House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.

Canyon Crab Flatbread

Canyon Crab Flatbread

$13.90

Crab meat, melted cheese, remoulade. GFO

Canyon Nachos

Canyon Nachos

$14.90

Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF

Desert Fire Jalapenos

Desert Fire Jalapenos

$9.90

Stuffed with 4 different cheeses, bacon wrapped, red peppers, chilled lime cilantro sauce. Hot and spicy. GF

Edamame

Edamame

$5.90

Steamed and tossed with smoked sea salt. GF

Goat Cheese + Tomato Jam Bruschetta

Goat Cheese + Tomato Jam Bruschetta

$10.90

Fresh basil, tomato jam, goat cheese, lemon butter drizzle. V

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.90

Hand crafted. Avocado, red onion, tomato, lime, jalapeños, cilantro. Corn tortilla chips. GF V+

Hummus Duo

$10.90

Classic and red pepper hummus with feta. Cucumbers and flatbread. GFO VO+

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$16.90

Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, lemon- basil sauce. GFO

Southwest Wings

Southwest Wings

$15.90

About a pound, roasted and smoky with just the right amount of kick. Ranch and celery. GF

Spicy Thai Shrimp

Spicy Thai Shrimp

$13.90

Large shrimp, green beans, napa cabbage, sautéed in a savory Thai sauce. GF HH

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.90

Shoestring potatoes, truffle oil, sea salt, parmesan. Garlic lemon aioli. GF

Bread - Norwalk

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salads - Norwalk

Sedona House Salad

Sedona House Salad

$6.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, heart of palm, red onion. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GF HH V+

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.90

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. House made Caesar dressing. GFO

Gorgonzola Chopped Salad

Gorgonzola Chopped Salad

$7.90

Chopped lettuces, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries, warm bacon, gorgonzola crumbles. House made gorgonzola dressing. GF

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad

$10.90

Roasted beets, organic greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, scallions, oranges. House made vinaigrette. GF VO+

Farmer Salad

Farmer Salad

$11.90

Organic greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, green apple. House made balsamic vinaigrette. GFO HH VO+

Salmon Asparagus Salad

Salmon Asparagus Salad

$22.90

Organic, certified sustainable Norwegian salmon, organic greens, asparagus, feta, walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries. House made lemon balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Entrees - Norwalk

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

$34.90

7 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Hand Cut NY Strip

Hand Cut NY Strip

$35.90

12 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef®. Topped with seasoned butter. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Black Angus Flat Iron

Black Angus Flat Iron

$22.00

8 oz. USDA Choice. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$19.90

8 oz. Side of BBQ. Choice of two house made sides. GF HH

Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$25.90

Organic, certified sustainable, fresh caught. Grilled with choice of two house made sides. GF

Seasonal Catch

$27.00

Certified sustainable. Choice of two sides. GF

Bourbon Pork Chop

Bourbon Pork Chop

$20.90

8oz. Bone-in, brushed with house made bourbon glaze. Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.90

8 oz. Topped with our house made Marsala sauce and sautéed portabella mushrooms. Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Chuckawalla Chicken

Chuckawalla Chicken

$21.90

8 oz. Topped with melted goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and a citrus garlic sauce. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Roman Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Roman Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$21.90

Pan fried, panko and cheese crusted. Topped with an Italian salsa and melted mozzarella. Suggested Sides: Roasted Brussels sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes.

Crab + Shrimp Seabass

Crab + Shrimp Seabass

$28.90Out of stock

Topped with crab, shrimp and lemon caper butter. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed asparagus.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$24.90

Large shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF Suggested sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Palo Verde Salmon

Palo Verde Salmon

$25.90

Organic, certified sustainable. Grilled and topped with citrus, tomato and garlic sauce and feta. GF Suggested Sides: Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach.

Devil's Pass Pasta

Devil's Pass Pasta

$22.90

Chicken, penne pasta tossed with a slightly spicy cream sauce, red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO

French Quarter

French Quarter

$22.90

Andouille sausage + shrimp, fettuccine, slightly spicy alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms. GFO

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$20.90

Grilled chicken over fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms. GFO

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.90

Mixed seasonal vegetables, fettuccine tossed with an herb lemon-wine sauce. GFO V VO+

Handhelds - Norwalk

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.90

7 oz. Wagyu beef*, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles, choice of cheese, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$16.90

8 oz Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. GFO

STH Burger

STH Burger

$16.90

7 oz. Wagyu beef*, pepper jack cheese, jicama slaw, sweet chili glaze, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$16.90

Plant-based veggie burger, American cheese, greens, tomato, red onion, house made sauce, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO, VO+

Goat Cheese + Basil Flatbread

Goat Cheese + Basil Flatbread

$9.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO

Italiano Flatbread

Italiano Flatbread

$9.00

Italian fennel sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. GFO

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$9.00

Fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic reduction glaze. GFO V

Acapulco Fish Tacos

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$14.90

Broiled mahi mahi, sautéed onions, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, chimi aioli, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos

Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos

$14.90

Crispy shrimp tossed with house made picante aioli, jicama slaw, pineapple mango salsa and fresh cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Southwest Steak Tacos

Southwest Steak Tacos

$14.90

Seasoned tender steak, black bean salsa, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, cilantro. GFO Suggested Side: Greens

Kobe Beef Sliders

Kobe Beef Sliders

$9.90

Wagyu beef, Vermont cheddar, house made sauce, caramelized onions. Suggested Side: Greens

Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$10.90

Organic, certified sustainable salmon, greens, tomato, red onion, chimi aioli. Suggested Side: Greens

Alpine Chicken Sandwich

Alpine Chicken Sandwich

$15.90

Grilled chicken, bacon, Alpine swiss, honey mustard, greens, tomato, red onion, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.90

Crispy chicken breast coated in a hot honey glaze, romaine, pickles, ranch, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.90

Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, horseradish sauce, toasted artisan roll. Served with natural au jus. Choice of side. GFO

Kids - Norwalk

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.90

Flatbread cheese pizza. GFO V

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.90

Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. GFO V

Kid's Steak

Kid's Steak

$7.90

USDA Choice Flat Iron. Choice of side. GF

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.90

Grilled. Choice of side. GF HH

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.90

3 hand cut and buttermilk breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and choice of side.

Dessert - Norwalk

Three fresh baked “famous” Christie Cookies (Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Chocolate Chip), fresh berries, Longford‘s vanilla ice cream, whipped cream. Great for sharing!
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Warm and gooey brownie, salted chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrots, walnuts, cranberries, cream cheese icing.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY cheesecake, raspberry.

Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Rich, flourless chocolate cake with a Grand Marnier raspberry coulis. GF

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Longford's, rotating selection.

Mile High Chocolate Cake

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Tall chocolate cake layered with smooth, dark chocolate ganache.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

NY cheesecake topped with warm caramel, fresh ground sea salt and toasted walnuts.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Elegant and rich layered dessert made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, whipped cream and a rich mascarpone.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

3 layer red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and a red velvet crumble. Served with a scoop of Longford's vanilla bean ice cream.

Add-On Sides / Toppings - Norwalk

Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00
Side Brussels

Side Brussels

$6.00
Side Seasonal Squash Couscous

Side Seasonal Squash Couscous

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Greens

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Side Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side Jicama Slaw

$5.00
Side Mash

Side Mash

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00
Side Street Corn

Side Street Corn

$5.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Add Chimichurri

$1.00

Add Marsala

$3.00

Add Crab + Shrimp Topping

$7.00

Add Shrimp Scampi

$8.00

Add Wild Man

$3.00
Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$6.90

House made. if selected, Clam Chowder contains bacon.

Add Cup of Soup

$5.90

Specials - Norwalk

Mama Sorrentino's Meatballs

Mama Sorrentino's Meatballs

$11.90

House made with beef and pork, red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil, grilled garlic crostini. GFO

Shrimp Scampi App

$11.90Out of stock

Large shrimp in a garlic, white wine sauce.

Filet Marsala

Filet Marsala

$38.00

6 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Filet Mignon topped with melted fontina cheese, mushroom marsala sauce. Choice of two house made sides.

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$34.00

12 oz. Choice Braveheart Black Angus Beef® ribeye. Choice of two house made sides. GF

Grouper

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$25.00

Seared shrimp and our house made scampi sauce over angel hair pasta, blistered tomatoes, broccoli. GFO

N/A Beverages - Norwalk

Cold Beverage To Go

$2.95

Milk

$2.25

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00
NA Cactus Lemonade

NA Cactus Lemonade

$3.90

Prickly pear, pineapple, lemonade.

NA Marrakesh Mint

NA Marrakesh Mint

$3.90Out of stock

Marrakesh Mint Tea, lemon, mint, cucumber.

Q Ginger

$3.90

Q Grapefruit

$3.90Out of stock

Q Tonic

$3.90

Abita Rootbeer

$4.00

Hosmer Cherry

$3.50

Hosmer Cream

$3.50

Kid Drink

Retail

Growler

Growler

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Website

Location

515 West ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Directions

Gallery
Sedona Taphouse image
Sedona Taphouse image
Sedona Taphouse image

Map
