Tavern at Graybarns

3,335 Reviews

$$$$

194 Perry ave

Norwalk, CT 06850

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Rigatoni
Cheeseburger
Local Burrata

Small Plates

Local Burrata

$24.00

Balsamic Blistered Tomatoes | Roasted Garlic | Focaccia

Classic Caesar

$18.00

Focaccia Croutons | Anchovies | Garlic | Lemon

Iceberg Wedge

$18.00

Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese | Tomatoes | Lardons | Herbs

Beet Salad

$18.00

Endive | Pickled Grapes | Pistachios | Goat Cheese

Potato Leek Soup

$22.00

Celeriac | Jonah Crab | Creme Fraiche | Truffled Relish

Smoked Carrots

$18.00

Carrot Mole | Lime Creme | Hot Honey | Sesame

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$20.00

Peach BBQ | Buttermilk Dill

Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Broccoli | Black Garlic | Jamon | Crispy Rice

Roasted Oysters

$24.00

'Casino' Butter | Basil Bacon Breadcrumbs | Lemon

Prime Beef Tartare

$25.00

Mustard | Horseradish | Rösti Potatoes | Endive

Large Plates

Reginetti

$25.00

Sunflower Seed Pesto | Basil | Parmesan

Spicy Rigatoni

$25.00

Parmesan | Calabrian Cream | Tomato | Garlic

Fresh Pappardelle

$28.00

Beef Bolognese | Parmesan | Tomato Confit

Branzino

$37.00

Brassicas | Gigante Beans | Italian Long Hots | Olives | Cipollini

Wild Swordfish

$37.00

Lemon | Mint | Basil | Eggplant | Roasted Garlic

Roasted Eggplant

$28.00

Smoked Scamorza | Tomato | Parmesan | Basil

Pork Chop

$38.00

Apples | Fennel | Kale | Pine Nuts | Smoked Apple Cider

Roasted Chicken

$33.00

Fresh Truffles | Corn Relish | Sweet Corn | Farm Greens

Cheeseburger

$24.00

Bacon Jam | Comte Cheese | Pickles | Onions | Dijonaise

Duck Frites

$49.00

Moulard duck breast. sauce au poivre. pomme frites. fried herbs

Painted Hills Ribeye

$60.00

Red Chimichurri | French Fries | Charred Summer Onion

Prime Strip Steak

$125.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$10.00

Side Simple Salad

$10.00

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Truffled Polenta

$10.00

Side Wedge Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Budino

$15.00

Burnt Meringue | Graham Cracker

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$15.00

Gluten Free Lemon Madeleines

Mille Feuille

$15.00

Caramel Apples | Ivory Cream | Caramel

Biscotti

$3.00

Choc Torte For Table Pre Order

$15.00

Cheesecske For Pre Order

$15.00

Lunch Menu

Fish And Chips

$30.00Out of stock

Brunch Menu

Omelette

$30.00Out of stock

Eggwhite Frittata

$25.00Out of stock

Fench Toast

$20.00Out of stock

Frisee Aux Lardons

$25.00

Thanksgiving 2022

3 Course meal

$175.00

Kids

$75.00

Lobster Bisque

Pear & Gorgonzola

Tuna Tartare

Carrots

Turkey

Short Rib

Branzino

Honey Nut Squash

Creme Brulee

Pumpkin Pie

Mille Fuille

Kids Baked Pasta TGiving

Kids Burger TGiving

Kids Chicken Tenders TGiving

Thanksgiving Snacks/Starters & Sides

Jamon Iberico

Shrimp Cocktail

Fall Crudite

Osetra Caviar

Beau Soleil Oysters

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Whipped Potatoes

$15.00

Sweet Potatoes

$15.00

Smoked Cauliflower

$15.00

Fresh Shaved Truffles

$15.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern at Gray Barns includes a bar and terrace overlooking the Silvermine River and Guthrie Pond, a rustic-beamed dining room with a dramatic stone fireplace, a private dining room, and an intimate library for a relaxing after dinner cocktail. Tavern’s menu is comprised of large and small plates of elegant comfort food drawing on seasonal ingredients and featuring local purveyors . Tavern is open initially for dinner and is currently taking reservations.

Location

194 Perry ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Directions

