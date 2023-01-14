Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Salad

Truly Greek - Norwalk

1,140 Reviews

$

440 Westport Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851

Featured Limited Time Desserts!

Melomakarona (Greek Honey Cookies) 1/2 lb

Melomakarona (Greek Honey Cookies) 1/2 lb

$7.99

Melomakarona are soft, oval-shaped Greek cookies scented with orange and cinnamon, drenched in honey syrup and covered with crushed walnuts

Bowl

Rice, lentils or mixed greens form the base of a delicious bowl. Add your choice of protein, toppings and sauce for a delectable Mediterranean experience.
Bowl

Bowl

$11.99

Rice, lentils or mixed greens form the base of a delicious bowl. Add your choice of protein, toppings and sauce for a delectable Mediterranean experience.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.79

Kid’s meal includes a small bowl, small drink and side of pita. Perfect for little ones!

Pita

White or whole grain pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.
Pita Sandwich

Pita Sandwich

$9.79

Fluffy & warm pita with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.

Greek Family Meal

Let us do the cooking for you tonight – come try our new Greek Family Meal to go! Our Greek Family Meal to go includes your choice of base, protein, 2 sauces, village salad, and 5 pitas
Greek Family Meal

Greek Family Meal

$49.99

Let us do the cooking for you tonight – come try our new Greek Family Meal to go! Our Greek Family Meal to go includes your choice of base, protein, 2 sauces, village salad, and 5 pitas

Sides

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

{av-gho-lé-mo-no} Greek chicken lemon rice soup. Yia Yia says it cures all ailments.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

Vegan Soup made with lentils, fresh veggies, and seasonings.

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.99

Hand cut fries dressed up with feta, garlic salt, a splash of red wine vinegar and oregano.

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

A classic – hand cut fries dusted with sea salt.

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$4.99

Lemon marinated and baked. Roasted Greek style potatoes with a hint of lemon.

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$4.99

Fresh green beans sautéed with garlic and Greek olive oil. Garlicky goodness! (not recommended for first dates)

Village Salad

Village Salad

$4.99

Ripe tomato chunks, cucumbers, and sliced red onion dressed lightly with olive oil, vinegar, and a touch of oregano.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$4.19

Spinach and feta pie baked in flaky phyllo dough.

**NEW** Charred Egplant Dip with Pita (Melitzanosalata)

$5.29

Melitzanosalata is a simple, rustic Greek eggplant dip made with roasted, perfectly smoky eggplant with garlic, parsley, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$4.99

Served with fluffy & warm pita.

Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$4.99

Served with fluffy & warm pita.

Spicy Whipped Feta & Pita

Spicy Whipped Feta & Pita

$5.29

Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Greek Yogurt. Served with fluffy & warm pita.

Falafel & Dip

Falafel & Dip

$4.99
Dolmades - Vegetarian

Dolmades - Vegetarian

$4.99

Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice and Greek seasonings. Dress it with a little squeeze of lemon.

Side of Pita

Side of Pita

$1.25

Artisan Greek Pita all natural preservative free. Perfect for dipping or making a quick DIY pita. White or whole grain pita

Side of Dipping Sauce

Side of Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Our dips and spreads, made fresh daily.

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$4.59

More rice is always nice!

Side of Lentils

Side of Lentils

$4.59

Greek Sweets

Rizogalo

Rizogalo

$4.29

Sweet, creamy, Greek rice pudding garnished with cinnamon.

Baklava

Baklava

$5.39

Layers of sweet, flaky filo dough filled with honey, chopped nuts, and cinnamon.

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Our own imported all natural and strained probiotic Greek yogurt. Comes with Cretan Honey

Greek Handmade Cookies (Koulourakia)

Greek Handmade Cookies (Koulourakia)

$4.99

Traditional handmade Greek cookies with a hint of vanilla and orange, perfect with morning coffee or afternoon tea!

Beverages

Epsa Greek Soda

Epsa Greek Soda

$3.00

Epsa is one of the all-time classic brands available in Greece with a range of flavors and a wonderful characteristic bulbous bottle. We carry sour cherry (vyssino), lemon, and orange.

**NEW** Yamas Greek Iced Tea

**NEW** Yamas Greek Iced Tea

$4.00

The company YAMAS was founded in 2015 in order to offer a different perception of Greek traditional drinks.

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Your choice of Pepsi fountain beverage

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50
Greek Beer

Greek Beer

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Greek Market

Ion Almond Chocolate

Ion Almond Chocolate

$4.50

This ION Milk Chocolate with almonds, is an all-time classic "Amygdalou" Greek chocolate. For over 50 years ION Milk Chocolate with almonds is the leading brand in the Greek chocolate market.

Ion Milk Chocolate

Ion Milk Chocolate

$4.50

This ION Milk Chocolate, the classic "Galaktos" Greek chocolate, is a really tasteful chocolate with full flavor. It is a high-quality chocolate rich in milk, which provides a rich source of energy and further nutritional benefits.

Ion Chocofreta Wafer Bar (Greek Kit Kat)

Ion Chocofreta Wafer Bar (Greek Kit Kat)

$2.00

Traditional bar made up of layers of crispy wafer and milk chocolate , imported straight from Greece.

Pasteli Sesame Bar

Pasteli Sesame Bar

Sesame bar, "pasteli" is made from sesame seeds and honey, and is a crunchy bar with a sweet taste.

Infused Greek EVOO

Infused Greek EVOO

Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil from the island of Crete, Greece

Mountain Tea

Mountain Tea

$5.00

Taygetos Mountain Tea is a natural aromatic herb, that is tasty and healthy, as it is rich in iron. It is extremely popular in Greece because of its substantial health benefits and as a comfort beverage. It is a herb used for digestive and also excellent against colds, fever and anxiety. You can serve it either hot or cold. Mt. Taygetos Mountain tea is hand picked from Greek mountains, dried and carefully packed to stay intact.

Caprice Wafers

Caprice Wafers

$7.00

Thin, delicate tubes filled with hazelnut and cocoa creme! These elegant and fun wafers are perfect on their own or are a wonderful addition to an ice cream sundae.

Secret Drop Cretan Honey

Secret Drop Cretan Honey

$25.00

Secret drop is 100 percent natural honey collected from the White Mountains of the island of Crete, from the famous Samaria national park. This area is known worldwide for the number of wild herbs and flowers growling there. More than 2500 kinds of herbs grow on these mountains, mainly thyme, mountain tea, oregano, and many more that extend from sea level to 5000 ft altitude.

Gemista Biscuits

Gemista Biscuits

$5.00

This classic, authentic and all-time favorite Greek sandwich (gemista) cookie is cream filled and comes in different flavors.

Kalamata Crown Figs

Kalamata Crown Figs

$6.00

Goumas Crown Figs are all natural dried figs from Kalamata. Free of chemicals and preservatives, these figs are high in fiber, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron and vitamin A.

Greek ELMA Mastic Gum

Greek ELMA Mastic Gum

$3.00

Natural flavor, color and textured gum with a unique mastiha flavor

Orino Soft Nougat w Peanuts

Orino Soft Nougat w Peanuts

$3.00

A gourmet soft nougat based on a traditional recipe filled with select nuts and fruits

Othrys Farm Mountain Tea

Othrys Farm Mountain Tea

$5.00

Othrys Farms provides a wide range of products from nature. Mountain Tea is an herbal tea unique to the northwestern mountains of Greece.

Othrys Farm Chamomile

Othrys Farm Chamomile

$5.00Out of stock

Othrys Farms provides a wide range of products from nature. Chamomile is an herbal tea well known for healing and calming properties.

Stathakis Family Sousaminia Almond Bites

Stathakis Family Sousaminia Almond Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Pasteli bites with thyme honey, sesame seeds, almonds, and Ceylon cinammon

Catering

Truly Greek House Party

Truly Greek House Party

$170.00+

*** 10 Person Minimum, and please give as minimum 4 hour heads up (call the store for any further questions) *** Includes your choices of 2 bases, 2 proteins, 2 sides, 2 sauces, pitas, village salad, feta, and plates/serving utensils. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Catering Pans

Greek Wines

Greek Mini Wine (187.5 ml)

Greek Mini Wine (187.5 ml)

$6.00

WINE CATEGORY: Red Dry GRAPE VARIETY: 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 20% Syrah GRAPE ORIGINATION: Muses Valley,Central Greece WINE CATEGORY: White Dry GRAPE VARIETY: 50% Assyrtiko, 30% Trebbiano, 20% Sauvignon Blanc GRAPE ORIGINATION: Muses Valley, Central Greece

Ouzo of Plomari Isidoros Arvanitis 200 ml

Ouzo of Plomari Isidoros Arvanitis 200 ml

$8.00

Ouzo Plomari by Issidoros Arvanitis is smooth and bursting with flavors and aromas of anise, herbs and sweet spices.

Kourtaki Retsina 750ml

Kourtaki Retsina 750ml

$15.00

A vividly gold color; dainty pine resin aroma; a fresh and balanced palate representative of the Savatiano grape variety; and a lingering after-taste with the resin aroma discreetly present.

Muses Estate 'Clio' The Red Muse

Muses Estate 'Clio' The Red Muse

$15.00

WINE CATEGORY: Red dry GRAPE VARIETY: 60% Merlot, 40% Agiorgitiko GRAPE ORIGINATION: Elikon, Central Greece

Muses Estate 'Clio' The White Muse

Muses Estate 'Clio' The White Muse

$15.00

WINE CATEGORY: White dry GRAPE VARIETY: 50% Assyrtiko, 25% Roditis, 25% Savatiano GRAPE ORIGINATION: Elikon, Central Greece

Vin De Crete Red Wine

Vin De Crete Red Wine

$15.00

Winery:Kourtaki Grapes:Kotsifali, Mandilaria Region: Crete, Greece

Tiblalexis Estate Assyrtiko Kokarella

Tiblalexis Estate Assyrtiko Kokarella

$17.00

VARIETALS:Assyrtiko and Malagouzia REGION: Magnesia, Greece

Tiblalexis Estate Xenos Merlot

Tiblalexis Estate Xenos Merlot

$17.00Out of stock

Winery: Tibalexis Grapes: Merlot Region: Thessaly, Greece

Domaine Porto Carras Ruby Heart Red Wine

Domaine Porto Carras Ruby Heart Red Wine

$17.00

Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Limnio Region: Macedonia, Greece

Domaine Porto Carras Melissanthi

Domaine Porto Carras Melissanthi

$18.00

Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Assyrtiko, Athiri & Rhoditis Region: Macedonia, Greece

Lantides Estate Anosis Moschofilero

Lantides Estate Anosis Moschofilero

$18.00

Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Moschofilero Region: Peloponnesos, Greece

Muses Estate Rosé

Muses Estate Rosé

$18.00

Winery: Muses Estate Grapes: Sauvignon Blanc, Mouhtaro Region: Central Greece

Samos Muscat Sweet White Wine

Samos Muscat Sweet White Wine

$18.00

Winery: Kourtaki Grapes: Muscat Blanc Region: Samos Island, Greece

Lantides Estate Little Ark Red

Lantides Estate Little Ark Red

$18.00Out of stock

Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Xinomavro, Agiorgitiko Region: Greece / Peloponnesos

Lantides Estate Neméa Agiorgitiko

Lantides Estate Neméa Agiorgitiko

$19.00

Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Agiorgitiko Region: Peloponnesos, Greece Wine Style: Greek Nemea Red

Domaine Porto Carras Limnio

Domaine Porto Carras Limnio

$21.00

Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Limnio Region: Macedonia, Greece

Chateau Porto Carras

Chateau Porto Carras

$21.00

Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon Region: Macedonia, Greece

Lantides Estate Cuvée

Lantides Estate Cuvée

$21.00

Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Agiorgitiko Region: Peloponnesos, Greece

Costa Lazaridi Amethystos White

Costa Lazaridi Amethystos White

$21.00

VARIETALS:Assyrtiko and Sauvignon Blanc REGION: Drama, Greece

Ouzo of Plomari 750 ml Gift Set (comes with 2 ouzo rocks glasses)

Ouzo of Plomari 750 ml Gift Set (comes with 2 ouzo rocks glasses)

$22.00Out of stock

Smooth and bursting with flavors and aromas of anise, herbs and sweet spices. Ouzo is produced exclusively in Greece. It runs cloudy when water is added to it.

Santorini Assyrtiko Kalliston Winery

Santorini Assyrtiko Kalliston Winery

$29.00

Region: Santorini, Greece Varietals: Assyrtiko A vibrant aromatic cocktail of sea breeze freshness and citrus fruits, peach and honeyed undertones. Brightly acidic with a textural mineral smokiness and a food begging finish.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Norwalk, Truly Greek is a family run fast casual Greek restaurant.

Website

Location

440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Directions