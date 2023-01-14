- Home
- /
- Norwalk
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- Truly Greek - Norwalk
Truly Greek - Norwalk
1,140 Reviews
$
440 Westport Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Featured Limited Time Desserts!
Bowl
Pita
Greek Family Meal
Sides
Avgolemono Soup
{av-gho-lé-mo-no} Greek chicken lemon rice soup. Yia Yia says it cures all ailments.
Lentil Soup
Vegan Soup made with lentils, fresh veggies, and seasonings.
Greek Fries
Hand cut fries dressed up with feta, garlic salt, a splash of red wine vinegar and oregano.
Hand Cut Fries
A classic – hand cut fries dusted with sea salt.
Roasted Lemon Potatoes
Lemon marinated and baked. Roasted Greek style potatoes with a hint of lemon.
Garlic Green Beans
Fresh green beans sautéed with garlic and Greek olive oil. Garlicky goodness! (not recommended for first dates)
Village Salad
Ripe tomato chunks, cucumbers, and sliced red onion dressed lightly with olive oil, vinegar, and a touch of oregano.
Spanakopita
Spinach and feta pie baked in flaky phyllo dough.
**NEW** Charred Egplant Dip with Pita (Melitzanosalata)
Melitzanosalata is a simple, rustic Greek eggplant dip made with roasted, perfectly smoky eggplant with garlic, parsley, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Hummus & Pita
Served with fluffy & warm pita.
Tzatziki & Pita
Served with fluffy & warm pita.
Spicy Whipped Feta & Pita
Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Greek Yogurt. Served with fluffy & warm pita.
Falafel & Dip
Dolmades - Vegetarian
Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice and Greek seasonings. Dress it with a little squeeze of lemon.
Side of Pita
Artisan Greek Pita all natural preservative free. Perfect for dipping or making a quick DIY pita. White or whole grain pita
Side of Dipping Sauce
Our dips and spreads, made fresh daily.
Side of Rice
More rice is always nice!
Side of Lentils
Greek Sweets
Rizogalo
Sweet, creamy, Greek rice pudding garnished with cinnamon.
Baklava
Layers of sweet, flaky filo dough filled with honey, chopped nuts, and cinnamon.
Greek Yogurt
Our own imported all natural and strained probiotic Greek yogurt. Comes with Cretan Honey
Greek Handmade Cookies (Koulourakia)
Traditional handmade Greek cookies with a hint of vanilla and orange, perfect with morning coffee or afternoon tea!
Beverages
Epsa Greek Soda
Epsa is one of the all-time classic brands available in Greece with a range of flavors and a wonderful characteristic bulbous bottle. We carry sour cherry (vyssino), lemon, and orange.
**NEW** Yamas Greek Iced Tea
The company YAMAS was founded in 2015 in order to offer a different perception of Greek traditional drinks.
Fountain Soda
Your choice of Pepsi fountain beverage
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Greek Beer
Bottled Water
Greek Market
Ion Almond Chocolate
This ION Milk Chocolate with almonds, is an all-time classic "Amygdalou" Greek chocolate. For over 50 years ION Milk Chocolate with almonds is the leading brand in the Greek chocolate market.
Ion Milk Chocolate
This ION Milk Chocolate, the classic "Galaktos" Greek chocolate, is a really tasteful chocolate with full flavor. It is a high-quality chocolate rich in milk, which provides a rich source of energy and further nutritional benefits.
Ion Chocofreta Wafer Bar (Greek Kit Kat)
Traditional bar made up of layers of crispy wafer and milk chocolate , imported straight from Greece.
Pasteli Sesame Bar
Sesame bar, "pasteli" is made from sesame seeds and honey, and is a crunchy bar with a sweet taste.
Infused Greek EVOO
Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil from the island of Crete, Greece
Mountain Tea
Taygetos Mountain Tea is a natural aromatic herb, that is tasty and healthy, as it is rich in iron. It is extremely popular in Greece because of its substantial health benefits and as a comfort beverage. It is a herb used for digestive and also excellent against colds, fever and anxiety. You can serve it either hot or cold. Mt. Taygetos Mountain tea is hand picked from Greek mountains, dried and carefully packed to stay intact.
Caprice Wafers
Thin, delicate tubes filled with hazelnut and cocoa creme! These elegant and fun wafers are perfect on their own or are a wonderful addition to an ice cream sundae.
Secret Drop Cretan Honey
Secret drop is 100 percent natural honey collected from the White Mountains of the island of Crete, from the famous Samaria national park. This area is known worldwide for the number of wild herbs and flowers growling there. More than 2500 kinds of herbs grow on these mountains, mainly thyme, mountain tea, oregano, and many more that extend from sea level to 5000 ft altitude.
Gemista Biscuits
This classic, authentic and all-time favorite Greek sandwich (gemista) cookie is cream filled and comes in different flavors.
Kalamata Crown Figs
Goumas Crown Figs are all natural dried figs from Kalamata. Free of chemicals and preservatives, these figs are high in fiber, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron and vitamin A.
Greek ELMA Mastic Gum
Natural flavor, color and textured gum with a unique mastiha flavor
Orino Soft Nougat w Peanuts
A gourmet soft nougat based on a traditional recipe filled with select nuts and fruits
Othrys Farm Mountain Tea
Othrys Farms provides a wide range of products from nature. Mountain Tea is an herbal tea unique to the northwestern mountains of Greece.
Othrys Farm Chamomile
Othrys Farms provides a wide range of products from nature. Chamomile is an herbal tea well known for healing and calming properties.
Stathakis Family Sousaminia Almond Bites
Pasteli bites with thyme honey, sesame seeds, almonds, and Ceylon cinammon
Catering
Truly Greek House Party
*** 10 Person Minimum, and please give as minimum 4 hour heads up (call the store for any further questions) *** Includes your choices of 2 bases, 2 proteins, 2 sides, 2 sauces, pitas, village salad, feta, and plates/serving utensils. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Catering Pans
Greek Wines
Greek Mini Wine (187.5 ml)
WINE CATEGORY: Red Dry GRAPE VARIETY: 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 20% Syrah GRAPE ORIGINATION: Muses Valley,Central Greece WINE CATEGORY: White Dry GRAPE VARIETY: 50% Assyrtiko, 30% Trebbiano, 20% Sauvignon Blanc GRAPE ORIGINATION: Muses Valley, Central Greece
Ouzo of Plomari Isidoros Arvanitis 200 ml
Ouzo Plomari by Issidoros Arvanitis is smooth and bursting with flavors and aromas of anise, herbs and sweet spices.
Kourtaki Retsina 750ml
A vividly gold color; dainty pine resin aroma; a fresh and balanced palate representative of the Savatiano grape variety; and a lingering after-taste with the resin aroma discreetly present.
Muses Estate 'Clio' The Red Muse
WINE CATEGORY: Red dry GRAPE VARIETY: 60% Merlot, 40% Agiorgitiko GRAPE ORIGINATION: Elikon, Central Greece
Muses Estate 'Clio' The White Muse
WINE CATEGORY: White dry GRAPE VARIETY: 50% Assyrtiko, 25% Roditis, 25% Savatiano GRAPE ORIGINATION: Elikon, Central Greece
Vin De Crete Red Wine
Winery:Kourtaki Grapes:Kotsifali, Mandilaria Region: Crete, Greece
Tiblalexis Estate Assyrtiko Kokarella
VARIETALS:Assyrtiko and Malagouzia REGION: Magnesia, Greece
Tiblalexis Estate Xenos Merlot
Winery: Tibalexis Grapes: Merlot Region: Thessaly, Greece
Domaine Porto Carras Ruby Heart Red Wine
Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Limnio Region: Macedonia, Greece
Domaine Porto Carras Melissanthi
Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Assyrtiko, Athiri & Rhoditis Region: Macedonia, Greece
Lantides Estate Anosis Moschofilero
Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Moschofilero Region: Peloponnesos, Greece
Muses Estate Rosé
Winery: Muses Estate Grapes: Sauvignon Blanc, Mouhtaro Region: Central Greece
Samos Muscat Sweet White Wine
Winery: Kourtaki Grapes: Muscat Blanc Region: Samos Island, Greece
Lantides Estate Little Ark Red
Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Xinomavro, Agiorgitiko Region: Greece / Peloponnesos
Lantides Estate Neméa Agiorgitiko
Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Agiorgitiko Region: Peloponnesos, Greece Wine Style: Greek Nemea Red
Domaine Porto Carras Limnio
Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Limnio Region: Macedonia, Greece
Chateau Porto Carras
Winery: Porto Carras Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon Region: Macedonia, Greece
Lantides Estate Cuvée
Winery: Lantides Estate Grapes: Agiorgitiko Region: Peloponnesos, Greece
Costa Lazaridi Amethystos White
VARIETALS:Assyrtiko and Sauvignon Blanc REGION: Drama, Greece
Ouzo of Plomari 750 ml Gift Set (comes with 2 ouzo rocks glasses)
Smooth and bursting with flavors and aromas of anise, herbs and sweet spices. Ouzo is produced exclusively in Greece. It runs cloudy when water is added to it.
Santorini Assyrtiko Kalliston Winery
Region: Santorini, Greece Varietals: Assyrtiko A vibrant aromatic cocktail of sea breeze freshness and citrus fruits, peach and honeyed undertones. Brightly acidic with a textural mineral smokiness and a food begging finish.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Located in Norwalk, Truly Greek is a family run fast casual Greek restaurant.
440 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851