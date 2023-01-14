Truly Greek - Norwalk

Mountain Tea

$5.00

Taygetos Mountain Tea is a natural aromatic herb, that is tasty and healthy, as it is rich in iron. It is extremely popular in Greece because of its substantial health benefits and as a comfort beverage. It is a herb used for digestive and also excellent against colds, fever and anxiety. You can serve it either hot or cold. Mt. Taygetos Mountain tea is hand picked from Greek mountains, dried and carefully packed to stay intact.