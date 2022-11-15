Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Arezzo Ristorante and bar 5 Riverside Ave

5 Riverside Ave

Westport, CT 06880

Orecchiette con Salsiccia e Broccoli Rabe
Tagliolini Nero Frutti di Mare
Fettucini con Fungi

ANTIPASTI

Antipasto Misto

$20.95

Calamari e Zucchini Fritti

$14.95

Capesante

$18.95

Carpaccio di Manzo

$15.95

Cozze e Vongole al Vino Bianco o al Pomodoro

$14.95

Fritto Misto X 2

$26.00

Polpetini

$13.95

Mozarella Tegamino

$21.00

INSALATA

Arentina d’Autunno

$13.95

Burrata Caprese

$20.95

Carpaccio Di Barbabietole

$14.95

Insalata a Tre Colori

$10.95

Insalata di Arezzo

$16.95

Insalata di Carciofi

$15.95

Insalata di Cesare

$11.95

Insalata di Pera

$13.95

Insalata di Polpo alla Griglia

$18.95

PASTAS

Cavatelli

$17.95

Fettucini con Fungi

$17.95

Gnocchi

$17.95

Linguine Vongole

$21.95

Orecchiette con Salsiccia e Broccoli Rabe

$17.95

Pappardelle with Braised Lamb Shank Ragout

$20.95

Penne alla Siciliana

$16.95

Ravioli alla Aragosta

$21.95

Chitarra

$18.95

Tagliolini Nero Frutti di Mare

$24.95

Risotto Fillet

$28.00

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Penne Primavera

$18.00

Spaguetti Carbonara

$22.00

Lemon Tagliorini

$25.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.00

Linguine Garlic Oil

$18.95

Risotto Primavera

$22.00

Linguine Alfredo& Shrimps

$28.00

Linguine & Shrimps

$28.00

POLLO

Chicken Milanese

$20.95

Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta

$22.95

Polletto all Forno a Legna

$23.95

Pollo Franchese

$28.00

Pollo Saltimboca

$29.95

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$20.00

Cotoletta di Pollo

$18.94

Pollo Marsalla

$29.95

Melanzane al Forno

$15.95

VEAL

Scallopine Vitello

$26.95

Veal Chop Parm

$28.95

Veal Milanese

$28.95

Veal Chop

$46.00

Ossobuco

$48.00

FISH

Branzino

$33.00Out of stock

Salmone alla Griglia

$24.95

Black Seabass

$38.00

Sword Fish

$36.00

Halibut

$38.00

Red Snapper

$36.00

STEAK

Grigliata Arezzo

$24.95

Short Ribs

$38.00

Bisteca

$38.00

Lamb Shank

$38.00

SPECIALS

SIDES DISHES

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Side Escarole

$10.00

Side Fries

$10.00

Side Green Beans

$10.00

Side Mushroom

$10.00

Side Roasted Potato

$10.00

Side Spinach

$10.00

1/2 Penne Tomato Sauce

$10.00

1/2 Penne Meatballs

$12.00

1/2 Penne Butter

$10.00

1/2 Spaguetti Butter

$12.00

1/2 Spaguetti Meatball

$12.00

1/2 Spaguetti Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Bread

$5.00

Side Sauce

$3.00

Side Shaved Parm

$3.00

ANTIPASTI

Antipasto Misto x 2

$23.95

Burrata Caprese

$21.95

Calamari e Zucchini Fritti

$18.95

Capesante

$23.95

Carpaccio di Manzo

$18.95

Cozze e Vongole al Vino Bianco o al Pomodoro

$18.95

Mozzarella Tiepida

$20.95

Polpetine

$16.95

Fritto Misto 4

$42.00

Fritto Misto 2

$28.00

Valentine Menu

$65.95

Thanksgiving Menu

$65.00

CARNE

Bistecca

$39.95

Lamb Shank

$39.95

Short Ribs

$39.95

Agnello al Forno

$39.95

Fillet Mignon

$39.95

Veal Ossobuco

$52.95

INSALATA

Arentina d’Autunno

$14.95

Carpaccio Di Barbabietole

$15.95

Insalata a Tre Colori

$13.95

Insalata di Arezzo

$17.95

Insalata di Carciofi

$17.95

Insalata di Cesare

$13.95

Insalata di Pera

$15.95

Insalata di Polpo alla Griglia

$22.95

Soft Shell App

$22.95

Kale Salada

$15.95

Kale Salad

$15.95

Nizzarda Salad

$20.95

PASTAS

Cavatelli

$20.95

Fettucini

$22.95

Seafood Risotto

$31.95

Gnocchi

$21.95

Linguine Vongole

$26.95

Orecchiette con Salsiccia e Broccoli Rabe

$23.95

Pappardelle with Braised Lamb Shank Ragout

$25.95

Penne alla Siciliana

$19.95

Ravioli alla Aragosta

$26.95

Chitarra

$22.95

Tagliolini Nero Frutti di Mare

$27.95

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Risotto Fillet

$31.95

Spaguetti Carbonara

$26.95

Penne Primavera

$25.95

Linguine Garlic Oil & Shrimps

$24.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$22.95

Risotto Asparagus & Gamberi

$28.95

Linguine Garlic Oil

$18.95

Linguine Alfredo & Shrimps

$30.95

Risotto Parmigiano

$25.95

Risotto Primavera

$28.95

Penne Vodka Shrimps

$29.95

Lobster Risotto

$35.95

Lasagna

$22.95

Rigatoni

$21.95

Risotto Salsiccia Broccoli

$28.00

PESCE

Salmone alla Griglia

$28.95

Branzino

$38.95

Halibut

$39.95

Red Snapper

$37.95

Sword Fish

$36.95

Black Seabass

$39.95

Cacciucco

$36.95

Soft Shell Crab Entree

$39.95

Fish Special

$36.95

POLLO

Chicken Milanese

$27.95

Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta

$28.95

Polletto all Forno a Legna

$27.95

Pollo Marsalla

$29.95

Pollo Franchese

$28.95

Pollo Saltimboca

$31.95

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$18.95

Melanzane

$19.95

Pollo Scarpariello

$29.95

Pollo Picatta

$29.95

SIDES DISHES

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Side Escarole

$10.00

Side Fries

$10.00

Side Green Beans

$10.00

Side Mashed Potato

$10.00

Side Mushroom

$10.00

Side Roasted Potato

$10.00

Side Spinach

$10.00

Penne Butter

$18.00

Penne Tomato Sauce

$15.95

Penne Meatballs

$21.95

Spaguetti Butter

$18.00

Spaguetti Meatballs

$15.95

1/2 Penne Vodka

$16.95

Chicken Fingers

$18.95

Linguine Garlic & Oil

$19.95

Penne Butter

$15.00

1/2 Spaguetti Meat Balls

$16.95

Linguine Butte

$15.95

1/2 Linguine Bolognese

$16.95

Side Bread

$5.00

Side French Fries

$10.00

Penne Tomato Sauce

$16.95

1/2 Linguine Red Sauce

$16.95

VITELLO

Veal Milanese

$38.95

Veal Saltimboca

$31.95

Veal Parm With Pasta

$38.95

Veal Chop

$45.95

DESSERTS

Crema Catalana

$12.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Gelato

$9.00

Mini Cannoli

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Sorbet Mango

$9.00

Sorbet Raspberry

$9.00

Biscotti

$6.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Sorbet Lemon

$9.00

CORDIALS DRINKS

Limoncello

$12.00

Porto Sandeman

$12.00

Sambuca Romana

$12.00

Black Sambuca Romana

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Kalua

$12.00

Grand Manier

$12.00

Caffo Grappa

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Sandmen Port

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

HOT BEVERAGE

Single Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decafe Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Regular Coffee

$5.00

machiatto

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

American

$6.00

Decaf Expresso

$6.00

Pizza

Margherita

$18.95

Figs & Prosciutto

$22.95

Pizza ai Parma

$23.95

Pizza Contadina

$24.95

Burrato Caprese Pizza

$22.95

Focaccia Robiola di Arezzo

$24.95

Four Seasons

$24.95

Pizza al Pesto e Gamberetto

$24.95

Salcissia e Chipola Pizza

$22.95

Funghi Pizza

$22.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
