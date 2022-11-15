Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Arezzo Ristorante and bar 5 Riverside Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
No Reviews
540 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurant
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach - 60 Compo Beach Road
No Reviews
60 COMPO BEACH RD Westport, CT 06880
View restaurant