Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Whelk

681 Reviews

$$$

575 Riverside Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Well Liquor

Tito's

$11.00

Bombay Saphirre Gin

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Campo Azul

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$11.00

Del Maguey

$14.00

Happy Hour

HH BRUT

$8.00

HH Beer

$4.00

HH GLS Rose

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Restaurant & Seafood Bar in Saugatuck

Website

Location

575 Riverside Avenue, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
The Whelk image
The Whelk image
The Whelk image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
orange starNo Reviews
540 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Arezzo Ristorante and bar - 5 Riverside Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Amis in Westport
orange starNo Reviews
1 Church Lane Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main Street Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
JB's Deli and Pizza - Tierney St
orange starNo Reviews
15 Tierney St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach - 60 Compo Beach Road
orange starNo Reviews
60 COMPO BEACH RD Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westport

MACH BURGER LOBSTER
orange star4.6 • 725
580 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 621
33 Jesup Rd Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Ignazio's The Pizza
orange star4.6 • 408
833 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Little Barn
orange star4.0 • 355
1050 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Tengda of Westport - Westport
orange star4.0 • 278
1330 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Aux Delices - Westport
orange star4.1 • 70
1035 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westport
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston