Westport seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Westport
More about Arezzo Ristorante and bar
Arezzo Ristorante and bar
5 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|Spaguetti Carbonara
|$22.00
|Fettucini Alfredo
|$18.00
|Chicken Milanese
|$20.95
More about The Whelk
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Whelk
575 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$14.00
smoked mayo
|Blackened Shrimp
|$18.00
pickled onions
|Burrata
|$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
260 Compo Road South, Westport
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool
Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool
260 Compo Rd S, Westport