Westport seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Westport

Arezzo Ristorante and bar image

 

Arezzo Ristorante and bar

5 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaguetti Carbonara$22.00
Fettucini Alfredo$18.00
Chicken Milanese$20.95
More about Arezzo Ristorante and bar
The Whelk image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Whelk

575 Riverside Avenue, Westport

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$14.00
smoked mayo
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
pickled onions
Burrata$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
More about The Whelk
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach

60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

260 Compo Road South, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool

260 Compo Rd S, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LITTLE CEASAR$8.00
parker. VODKA CREAM$23.00
BONELESS WINGS 10 PC$9.00
More about Parker Mansion

