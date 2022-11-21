Little Pub - Wilton
No reviews yet
26 Danbury Road
WIlton, CT 06897
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Order Again
ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box
Little Pub ThanksBox™
Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 23rd and serve on Thanksgiving Day.
NFL Sundays
Daily Specials
LP Thai Chicken Wrap
Thai-chili glazed fried chicken tenders, field greens, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, red onions, chopped tomato and wasabi lemon yogurt all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with choice of fries
Sausalito Chicken Sandwich
garlic and herb grilled chicken breast, crumbled gorgonzola, caramelized onions, sweet and hot peppers, mesclun greens, and a drizzle of sweet balsamic syrup reduction
Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips
Clam Chowder
Our thick and creamy New England style clam chowder loaded with clams and potatoes
French Onion
Traditional french onion soup loaded with garlic croutons and topped with melted provolone and grated parmesan
Topstone Mountain Chili
Beef and bean chili, melting cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream
Little Plates
Baked Pretzel
A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our 5-cheese sauce and honey mustard.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce
Salt And Pepper Calamari
Crispy fried calamari with sea salt, pepper and a fra diavolo sauce
Crispy Eggplant Frites
Crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites, side of fra diavolo sauce
Hummus And Flatbreads
Tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads
Ladder Company Two Wings
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of celery and bleu cheese
Nachos
Fried tortilla chips covered in melted cheddar jack cheese, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños
Pickle Wings
Extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip
Seoul Food Dumplings
Crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce
Little Pub Poutine
Crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three sliders: one cheddar, one swiss, one american
Farmers Market Spring Rolls
Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip
Sticky Nuggets
Chunky chicken nuggets tossed in a super sticky General Tso's glaze
Ensalada Tostada
Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream, lemon garlic dressing on crunchy corn tortillas
Salads
Little Pub Salad
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Kalestorm!
Kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola
Cilantro-Lime Chicken
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Chopped Cobb
Greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Thai Sesame Salmon
Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
Hamburger Chopped Salad
Fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing
Hail, Caesar Salad
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Sandwiches And Wraps
B.L.T.
Crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast
Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey dijon aioli
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Cabo Wrap
Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast, field greens, pico, roasted corn-black bean salsa, guacamole, cheddarjack, and chipotle aioli all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla
Chatham Wrap
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla
Chick N' Chedda Burrito
Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
Eggplant Wrap
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Hot Honey Chicken
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, pepper-jack cheese, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch-pickle slaw, little pub hot honey drizzle
Kick'n Chick'n
Beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce
Midtown Falafel
Homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread.
Napa Salmon Flatbread
Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, chipotle honey drizzle
Philly Cheesteak
Shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fork shredded pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw
Reuben And Rachel
Grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, New York rye, coleslaw, russian dressing
Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
Etruscan Chicken Sandwich
Herb grilled chicken breast, provolone, hot cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spring mix, and balsamic garlic aioli on a toasted hard roll, your choice of fries
Little Pub Favorites
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Chick N' Waffles
Fried chicken, bacon-brown sugar butter, sriracha maple
Dragon Roll Burrito
Sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries, salad, or extra slaw
Food Truck Fish Tacos
Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
Moo Shu Pork Tacos
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
Steak Tips
Tenderloin Steak Tips, Peppers & Onions, Vegetable Medley, with smashed potatoes
Burgers
Build A Burger
Build Your Own Burger: start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. There are no rules! It's your burger.
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
hand packed fresh ground angus beef with smoked bacon and your choice of cheese.
Habañero Jack
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli
Little Italy
Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli
Over-Easy
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli
Steakhouse
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo
Three Hands
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and buffalo sauce
Veggie Burger
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers greens, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli
Ventura Highway
Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and guacamole
Mac n Cheese Your Way ™
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork and crispy frizzled onions
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles
Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with seasoned ground beef, bacon bits, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, tater tot crumbles
Plain Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce
Kids Menu
World's Best Chicken Tenders
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Slider and Fries
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. Add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
Buttery Noodles
Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? Yeah, us too. No green stuff on these; just noodles and butter.
Kids Nachos
If your kids are anything like our kids, their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. Who are we to argue? Why would we?
Grilled Cheese
It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. The kind you’d make if you had the time. We use american cheese, but you can pick what you want from options below. Not sure why this is only on the kids menu. It's perfect for adults too. Add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. Or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". Well, maybe not that, but you get the point.
Cheese Quesadilla
If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. Think about it.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" 5-cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Simple Grilled Chicken Breast
Hot Dogs
Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries
Desserts
Beverages To Go
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
12oz can
Ginger Ale Can
12oz can
Polar Seltzer Can Plain
12oz can
Poland Spring Bottle
16.9 oz
Counterweight Headway IPA
Counterweight Headway IPA. Say "hello" to your new favorite IPA. "Hello my new favorite IPA". see? that was easy
Cline Chardonnay Bottle
This alluring Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay has plenty of ripe fruits from meyer lemon to apple to peach with a touch of pineapple in the mix too. On the palate, the texture is rich with notes of brioche and bread pudding with vanilla spice on the long, satisfying finish.
Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle
This wine has an elegant bouquet of black cherry, tea leaf, a slight caramel note, and lighter red fruit aromas. On the palate the wine has a delicate touch, with more flavors of red fruit, earth, and a long lasting savory quality.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home. Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
26 Danbury Road, WIlton, CT 06897