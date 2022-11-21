Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Little Pub - Wilton

review star

No reviews yet

26 Danbury Road

WIlton, CT 06897

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
World's Best Chicken Tenders
Cilantro-Lime Chicken

ThanksBox™ Thanksgiving Dinner In A Box

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™

Little Pub ThanksBox™ Complete Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box. Start with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham, then add your selection of potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Pick it up Wednesday November 23rd and serve on Thanksgiving Day.

NFL Sundays

ntroducing our new Gameday To Go Menu available on Sundays. Preorder online and pick up 25 wings for $25, 50 Wings for $50, or 100 Wings for $100, then go eat them at your place or somewhere else. Like Shakira said, they're your wings and you can eat them whenever and wherever you want. Hips don't lie, it's Football!
Buffalo Wings-Pre Order

Buffalo Wings-Pre Order

Daily Specials

LP Thai Chicken Wrap

LP Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Thai-chili glazed fried chicken tenders, field greens, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, red onions, chopped tomato and wasabi lemon yogurt all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with choice of fries

Sausalito Chicken Sandwich

Sausalito Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

garlic and herb grilled chicken breast, crumbled gorgonzola, caramelized onions, sweet and hot peppers, mesclun greens, and a drizzle of sweet balsamic syrup reduction

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

chicken, tomatillos, cumin, ancho chili, cheddar jack, tortilla strips

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Our thick and creamy New England style clam chowder loaded with clams and potatoes

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Traditional french onion soup loaded with garlic croutons and topped with melted provolone and grated parmesan

Topstone Mountain Chili

Topstone Mountain Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili, melting cheddar jack, dollop of sour cream

Little Plates

Baked Pretzel

Baked Pretzel

$10.00

A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our 5-cheese sauce and honey mustard.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower florets, rice flour, buffalo sauce

Salt And Pepper Calamari

Salt And Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Crispy fried calamari with sea salt, pepper and a fra diavolo sauce

Crispy Eggplant Frites

Crispy Eggplant Frites

$12.00

Crispy parmesan dusted eggplant frites, side of fra diavolo sauce

Hummus And Flatbreads

Hummus And Flatbreads

$13.00

Tahini hummus, vegetables, tuscan olives, stack of warm grilled flatbreads

Ladder Company Two Wings

Ladder Company Two Wings

$14.00

Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of celery and bleu cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Fried tortilla chips covered in melted cheddar jack cheese, beef and bean chili, pico, black olives, jalapeños

Pickle Wings

Pickle Wings

$15.00

Extra crispy pickle juice brined wings served with a jalapeño-dill buttermilk ranch dip

Seoul Food Dumplings

Seoul Food Dumplings

$13.00

Crispy pork and kimchi filled dumplings served with ginger pickles and a fresh cilantro-thai chili dipping sauce

Little Pub Poutine

Little Pub Poutine

$12.00

Crispy french fries, melting cheddar jack, chopped bacon, chicken gravy

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders: one cheddar, one swiss, one american

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

Farmers Market Spring Rolls

$13.00

Crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip

Sticky Nuggets

Sticky Nuggets

$12.00

Chunky chicken nuggets tossed in a super sticky General Tso's glaze

Ensalada Tostada

Ensalada Tostada

$14.00

Kale, mushrooms, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro-lime sour cream, lemon garlic dressing on crunchy corn tortillas

Salads

Little Pub Salad

Little Pub Salad

$14.00

Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons

Kalestorm!

Kalestorm!

$14.00

Kale, artichokes, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Cilantro-Lime Chicken

$16.00

Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

Greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Sesame Salmon

Thai Sesame Salmon

$17.00

Thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle

Hamburger Chopped Salad

Hamburger Chopped Salad

$16.00

Fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing

Hail, Caesar Salad

Hail, Caesar Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Sandwiches And Wraps

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$14.00

Crispy smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, red tomato and mayo on thick cut country toast

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey dijon aioli

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cabo Wrap

Cabo Wrap

$15.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast, field greens, pico, roasted corn-black bean salsa, guacamole, cheddarjack, and chipotle aioli all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla

Chatham Wrap

Chatham Wrap

$15.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, sliced avocado, tomato, jalapeños, red onions, tartar sauce, flour tortilla

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

Chick N' Chedda Burrito

$15.00

Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla

Eggplant Wrap

Eggplant Wrap

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, pepper-jack cheese, bacon bits, buttermilk ranch-pickle slaw, little pub hot honey drizzle

Kick'n Chick'n

Kick'n Chick'n

$15.00

Beer battered chicken breast, smoked gouda, crispy bacon, mixed field greens, buttermilk ranch, and maple-bbq sauce

Midtown Falafel

Midtown Falafel

$14.00

Homemade falafel, field greens, chimichurri, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and harissa-tahini sauce in a warm folded flatbread.

Napa Salmon Flatbread

Napa Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

Blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, chipotle honey drizzle

Philly Cheesteak

Philly Cheesteak

$15.00

Shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fork shredded pork, house bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw

Reuben And Rachel

Reuben And Rachel

$15.00

Grilled corned beef, hot pastrami, swiss, New York rye, coleslaw, russian dressing

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

Etruscan Chicken Sandwich

Etruscan Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Herb grilled chicken breast, provolone, hot cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spring mix, and balsamic garlic aioli on a toasted hard roll, your choice of fries

Little Pub Favorites

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt

Chick N' Waffles

Chick N' Waffles

$16.00

Fried chicken, bacon-brown sugar butter, sriracha maple

Dragon Roll Burrito

Dragon Roll Burrito

$16.00

Sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries, salad, or extra slaw

Food Truck Fish Tacos

Food Truck Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beer battered cod, cilantro-green onion slaw, pico, chipotle aioli

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

Moo Shu Pork Tacos

$16.00

Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$20.00

Tenderloin Steak Tips, Peppers & Onions, Vegetable Medley, with smashed potatoes

Burgers

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger: start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. There are no rules! It's your burger.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

hand packed fresh ground angus beef with smoked bacon and your choice of cheese.

Habañero Jack

Habañero Jack

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting pepper jack, smoked bacon, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a bangin' habañero aioli

Little Italy

Little Italy

$16.00

Crispy eggplant, provolone, field greens, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli

Over-Easy

Over-Easy

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with cheddar jack, over easy egg, bacon, chipotle aioli

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, steakhouse mayo

Three Hands

Three Hands

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with melting cheddar, crispy fried onions, creamy mac ‘n cheese, and buffalo sauce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers greens, jack cheese, and cilantro-chipotle aioli

Ventura Highway

Ventura Highway

$16.00

Half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef topped with smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and guacamole

Mac n Cheese Your Way ™

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork and crispy frizzled onions

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with seasoned ground beef, bacon bits, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, tater tot crumbles

Plain Mac n' Cheese

Plain Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce

Kids Menu

World's Best Chicken Tenders

World's Best Chicken Tenders

$9.00

World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.

Slider and Fries

Slider and Fries

$9.00

Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. Add a slider if they're feeling hungry.

Buttery Noodles

Buttery Noodles

$9.00

Ever have a child refuse to eat buttered noodles because the chef sprinkled parsley all over them for color? Yeah, us too. No green stuff on these; just noodles and butter.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$9.00

If your kids are anything like our kids, their definition of nachos starts and ends with tortilla chips and melted cheese. Who are we to argue? Why would we?

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

It’s a simple, classic grilled cheese. The kind you’d make if you had the time. We use american cheese, but you can pick what you want from options below. Not sure why this is only on the kids menu. It's perfect for adults too. Add avocado for an "avocado grilled cheese" if you like. Or onions for an "onion grilled cheese". Well, maybe not that, but you get the point.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

If nachos and pizza had a baby it would be like this small pizza sized cheddar cheese quesadilla. Think about it.

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" 5-cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Simple Grilled Chicken Breast

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$9.00

Classic Hummel Hot Dog on bun with fries

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Tots

Tots

$5.00

Side Of Frizzled Onions

$5.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Cake Mini Bomb

$9.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00
Raspberry White Choc. Cheesecake

Raspberry White Choc. Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock
Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Thunder

$9.00Out of stock

Decedent chocolate cake with Chocolate mousse and chocolate bits.

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Beverages To Go

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

12oz can

Polar Seltzer Can Plain

Polar Seltzer Can Plain

$2.00

12oz can

Poland Spring Bottle

Poland Spring Bottle

$2.00

16.9 oz

Counterweight Headway IPA

Counterweight Headway IPA

$8.00

Counterweight Headway IPA. Say "hello" to your new favorite IPA. "Hello my new favorite IPA". see? that was easy

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

Cline Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

This alluring Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay has plenty of ripe fruits from meyer lemon to apple to peach with a touch of pineapple in the mix too. On the palate, the texture is rich with notes of brioche and bread pudding with vanilla spice on the long, satisfying finish.

Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

Nielson Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

This wine has an elegant bouquet of black cherry, tea leaf, a slight caramel note, and lighter red fruit aromas. On the palate the wine has a delicate touch, with more flavors of red fruit, earth, and a long lasting savory quality.

Drink Specials

White Sangria

White Sangria

$11.00

White wine, brandy, peach liqueur, splash of captain morgan spiced rum, fresh fruit over ice with a prosecco floater

Little Pub Classic Red Sangria

Little Pub Classic Red Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, rum, triple sec, lemons, limes, apples and oranges, over ice with a splash of prosecco

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home. Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home. Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Website

Location

26 Danbury Road, WIlton, CT 06897

Directions

Gallery
Little Pub image
Little Pub image
Little Pub image
Little Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern on 7
orange star4.4 • 163
611 Main Ave Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Brasitas - Norwalk
orange star4.6 • 426
430 Main Ave Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Arezzo Ristorante and bar - 5 Riverside Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Amis in Westport
orange starNo Reviews
1 Church Lane Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main Street Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WIlton

Heibeck's Stand
orange star4.6 • 403
951 DANBURY RD Wilton, CT 06897
View restaurantnext
Zio Italian Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 222
1 Danbury Road Wilton, CT 06897
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WIlton
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston