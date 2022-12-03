Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Heibeck's Stand

403 Reviews

$$

951 DANBURY RD

Wilton, CT 06897

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Milkshake
Large Milkshake
Chicken Fingers

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.59

100% all kosher beef

The George

$4.59

Onion & Ketchup

Classic Dog

$4.59

Green Sweet Relish, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard

Heibeck Dog

$4.99

Housemade spicy relish, onion & spicy mustard

Dirty Dog

$6.29

Chili, cheese & onion

Firehouse #1

$5.29

Housemade spicy relish, banana peppers, jalapenos & chipotle mayo

Doe Doe Dog

$5.29

Tomatos, pickles, banana peppers, mayo and yellow mustard

Colorado Dog

$7.29

Balsamic glazed bacon, housemade blue cheese sauce & frizzled onions

Chili Dog

$5.87

100% all kosher beef & housemade chili

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.29

100% all kosher beef

Cheese Dog

$5.58

100% all kosher beef

L.A. Street Dog

$6.49

Grilled onions & peppers, bacon, mayo, ketchup & yellow mustard

Burgers

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.19+

Plain Hamburger

$5.39+

Heibeck Original

$6.69+

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese & heibeck sauce

Cowboy Burger

$8.29+

Coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce & frizzled onions

Western Burger

$8.29+

Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, bacon & housemade chipotle mayo

Bleu Burger

$6.59+

Lettuce, tomato, housemade bleu cheese sauce & balsamic drizzle

Cali Burger

$8.29+

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese & housemade spicy sauce

Vegan Portobello Burger

$6.49Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato & large marinated portobello mushroom

Veggie Burger

$7.09Out of stock

Lettuce & tomato

Seafood

Lobster Roll

$25.99Out of stock

Fresh maine lobster sauteed in a housemade butter-wine sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato & taratar sauce

Fish Sandwich

$7.89

Fried cod with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Clam Po Boy

$13.99Out of stock

Fried clams, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$12.19Out of stock

comes with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$16.59Out of stock

comes with tartar sauce

FISH & Chips

$16.59

Crispy fried cod. Comes with tartar sauce

Clam Strips

$12.19Out of stock

Not whole belly clams

Clam Strips & Fries

$16.59Out of stock

Not whole belly clams

Tacos & Rice Bowls

Baja Taco

$12.49

Crispy cod on a bed of cilantro lime cabbage & topped with housemade avocado salsa and cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$11.49

Buffalo toassed crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Vegetarian Beet Tacos

$11.69

Loaded with roasted, sweet and tangy beets mixed with nutrient richness of kale, goat cheese, arugula & balsamic drizzle

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$11.69Out of stock

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy asian sauce on a bed of cilanto lime cabbage. Topped with scallions

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.99

Street style tacos with certified angus steak, onions, cilantro crema & cilantro

Bleu Burger Tacos

$9.79

Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, bleu cheese saucce & balsamic drizzle

Cowboy Burger Tacos

$10.49

Coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce

Heibeck Original Tacos

$9.79

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese & heibeck sauce

Western Burger Tacos

$10.49

Ground beef, grilled onions, bacon & housemade chipotle mayo

Chicken Fajita

$11.49

Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato & avocado salsa

Sides

French Fries

$4.39Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$5.38Out of stock

Chili Fries

$5.68Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.89Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$9.29Out of stock

Fries topped with chilli w/ beans, cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions

Fried Green Beans

$5.19Out of stock

Battered grean beans served with side of sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.69Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side of Falafel

$5.29Out of stock

Comes with tzatiki sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99Out of stock

Comes with marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers

$5.29

Comes with 3-4

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cajun Fries

$4.59Out of stock

Old Bay Fries

$4.59Out of stock

Thanksgiving Style Sweet Potato Fries

$5.09Out of stock

Sweet potato fries with marshmallow sauce

Balsamic Goat Cheese Brussel Sprouts

$6.99Out of stock

Banana

$1.49

I.V. Special (Buffalo Chicken Fries)

$10.49Out of stock

French fries topped with buffalo tossed chicken fingers, ranch & blue cheese crumble

Potato Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, onion carrots & side of dressing

Carne Asada Salad

$16.49

Organic spring mix, certified angus steak, tomato, carrots, cilantro crema and cilantro

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$15.39

Organic spring mix, crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy asian sauce, mixed cabbage, tomatoes & carrots

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.59

Organic spring mix, buffalo tossed crispy chicken, tomatoes, carrots & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Baja Fish Salad

$14.79

Organic spring mix, crispy cod, mixed cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, avocado salsa, cilantro & side of cilantro lime vinaigrette

Heibeck Burger Salad

$12.49

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, pickles, carrots, ground beef, american cheese & heibeck sauce

Western Burger Salad

$12.59

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, ground beef, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo

Bleu Burger Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, ground beef, bleu cheeese & balsamic drizzle

Vegetarian Beet Salad

$15.29

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, roasted beets goat cheese & balsamic drizzle

Cowboy Burger Salad

$14.99

Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.29

Chicken Street Taco Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and heibeck sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

BLT

$6.19

Crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo with your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$7.89

Grilled cheese with bacon, tomato & avocado

Falafel On Pita

$7.89Out of stock

Housemade falafel with lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus & housemade tzatziki

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Certified angus beef with sauteed onions and peppers with mayo and american cheese on a toasted wedge

Veggie Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Made with cooked black beans, tri colored quinoa, red pepper, lime powder, and smoked chile powder. All natural & gluten free

Fish Sandwich

$7.89

Fried cod with lettuce, tomato, pickles & housemade tartar

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy shrimp with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce on a toasted wedge

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.29Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Food Toppings / Add ons

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Pickles

Banana Peppers

Jalapenos

Beanless Chili (3.25 oz)

$1.29

Chili with Bean (3.25 oz)

$1.29

Cheese Sauce (3.25 oz)

$0.99

American Cheese

$0.79

Cheddar Cheese

$0.79

Pepperjack Cheese

$0.79

Swiss Cheese

$0.79

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$1.29

Avocado

$1.99

Cucumber

Carrots

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

Grilled Onion

$0.59

Saurkraut

Mushrooms

$1.59

Bowls of Chili & Soups

Chili With Bean Bowl (12 oz)

$5.79

Chili without Bean Bowl (12 oz)

$5.79

Sauces

Chipotle Mayo

$0.79

Heibeck Sauce

$0.79

Spicy Sauce

$0.79

Spicy Relish

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Tartar Sauce

$0.79

Avocado Salsa

$0.79

Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.79

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

BBQ

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Yellow Mustard

Brown Mustard

Mayo

Green Sweet Relish

Buffalo Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$0.79

Balsamic

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.79

Cilantro Crema

$0.79

Cocktail Sauce

$0.59

Combos

#1 Pick Your Burger, Fries, Small Soda

$1.99

#2 Pick Your Burger, Fries, Small Shake

$5.69

#3 Pick Your Hot Dog, Fries, Small Soda

$1.99

#4 FISH & Chips, Small Soda

$14.19

#5 Lobster Roll, Fries, Small Soda

$32.99Out of stock

#6 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Small Soda

$11.67

# 7 Grilled Cheese, Fries, Small Soda

$6.88

#8 Fried Shrimp, Fries, Small Soda

$18.58Out of stock

#9 Clam Strips, Fries, Small Soda

$18.58Out of stock

SPECIALS

Chicken Street Tacos

$12.29

Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, cilantro lime slaw, pepper jack cheese & cilantro crema

Cauliflower Buffalo Tacos

$12.19Out of stock

Reuben/Rachel

$12.29

Hot pastrami with coleslaw, swiss cheese & Heibeck Sauce on toasted rye bread

Pesto Chicken Melt

$11.29

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo on toasted bread

Ice Cream

Kids Soft Serve

$3.59

Small Soft Serve

$4.59

Large Soft Serve

$5.89

Kids Scoop

$3.59

Small Scoop

$4.59

Large Scoop

$5.89

Pint

$7.99

Quart

$14.59

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.99Out of stock

Side of Topping

Kids Edible Cookie Dough

$3.59

1 Scoop Edible Cookie Dough

$4.59

2 Sccops Edible Cookie Dough

$5.89

Pint of Edible Cookie Dough

$7.89

Halloween Soft Serve

$0.93

Sundaes

Kids Soft Serve Sundae

$5.39

Small Soft Serve Sundae

$6.49

Large Soft Serve Sundae

$7.79

Kids Sundae

$5.39

Small Scoop Sundae

$6.49

Large Scoop Sundae

$7.79

Brownie Sundae

$7.19

Seasonal Sundae

$8.99

Banana Split

$9.29

Milkshakes

Small Milkshake

$5.69

Large Milkshake

$6.69

Sweets

Kids Edible Cookie Dough

$3.59

1 Scoop Edible Cookie Dough

$4.59

2 Sccops Edible Cookie Dough

$5.89

Pint of Edible Cookie Dough

$7.89

Dogs

Puppy Sundae

$3.09

Dog Treat

$1.00

5 Dog Treats

$4.00

MICRO BATCH ICE CREAM (Pints Only)

Pumpkin Gingerbread Ice Cream

$9.99Out of stock

Salted caramel ice cream made with house made caramel and homemade chocolate chip cookie pieces. GF

Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Root Beer

Out of stock

Ginger Ale

Dr. Pepper

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

Iced Coffee

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

Rootbeer Float

$5.69

Water Bottle

$1.59

Refill

$0.50

Seltzer

Hot Tea (Seasonal)

$1.99Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Soda

$5.59

Hot Apple Cider (Seasonal)

$3.99

Egg Cream

$3.59

APPLE CIDER

Out of stock

Cup Of Water

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.49

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Mango Smoothie

$5.49

Peach Smoothie

$5.49

Aloha Pineapple Smoothie

$5.49
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come get your eat on. Cookin' it up since 1931.

Website

Location

951 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897

Directions

Gallery
HEIBECK'S STAND image
HEIBECK'S STAND image
HEIBECK'S STAND image

Map
