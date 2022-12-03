Heibeck's Stand
403 Reviews
951 DANBURY RD
Wilton, CT 06897
Popular Items
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
100% all kosher beef
The George
Onion & Ketchup
Classic Dog
Green Sweet Relish, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard
Heibeck Dog
Housemade spicy relish, onion & spicy mustard
Dirty Dog
Chili, cheese & onion
Firehouse #1
Housemade spicy relish, banana peppers, jalapenos & chipotle mayo
Doe Doe Dog
Tomatos, pickles, banana peppers, mayo and yellow mustard
Colorado Dog
Balsamic glazed bacon, housemade blue cheese sauce & frizzled onions
Chili Dog
100% all kosher beef & housemade chili
Chili Cheese Dog
100% all kosher beef
Cheese Dog
100% all kosher beef
L.A. Street Dog
Grilled onions & peppers, bacon, mayo, ketchup & yellow mustard
Burgers
Plain Cheeseburger
Plain Hamburger
Heibeck Original
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese & heibeck sauce
Cowboy Burger
Coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce & frizzled onions
Western Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, bacon & housemade chipotle mayo
Bleu Burger
Lettuce, tomato, housemade bleu cheese sauce & balsamic drizzle
Cali Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese & housemade spicy sauce
Vegan Portobello Burger
Lettuce, tomato & large marinated portobello mushroom
Veggie Burger
Lettuce & tomato
Seafood
Lobster Roll
Fresh maine lobster sauteed in a housemade butter-wine sauce
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato & taratar sauce
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Clam Po Boy
Fried clams, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
comes with tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp & Fries
comes with tartar sauce
FISH & Chips
Crispy fried cod. Comes with tartar sauce
Clam Strips
Not whole belly clams
Clam Strips & Fries
Not whole belly clams
Tacos & Rice Bowls
Baja Taco
Crispy cod on a bed of cilantro lime cabbage & topped with housemade avocado salsa and cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Buffalo toassed crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Vegetarian Beet Tacos
Loaded with roasted, sweet and tangy beets mixed with nutrient richness of kale, goat cheese, arugula & balsamic drizzle
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy asian sauce on a bed of cilanto lime cabbage. Topped with scallions
Carne Asada Tacos
Street style tacos with certified angus steak, onions, cilantro crema & cilantro
Bleu Burger Tacos
Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, bleu cheese saucce & balsamic drizzle
Cowboy Burger Tacos
Coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce
Heibeck Original Tacos
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese & heibeck sauce
Western Burger Tacos
Ground beef, grilled onions, bacon & housemade chipotle mayo
Chicken Fajita
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato & avocado salsa
Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with chilli w/ beans, cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions
Fried Green Beans
Battered grean beans served with side of sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Side of Falafel
Comes with tzatiki sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers
Comes with 3-4
Coleslaw
Cajun Fries
Old Bay Fries
Thanksgiving Style Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries with marshmallow sauce
Balsamic Goat Cheese Brussel Sprouts
Banana
I.V. Special (Buffalo Chicken Fries)
French fries topped with buffalo tossed chicken fingers, ranch & blue cheese crumble
Potato Salad
Salads
House Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, onion carrots & side of dressing
Carne Asada Salad
Organic spring mix, certified angus steak, tomato, carrots, cilantro crema and cilantro
Bang Bang Shrimp Salad
Organic spring mix, crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy asian sauce, mixed cabbage, tomatoes & carrots
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Organic spring mix, buffalo tossed crispy chicken, tomatoes, carrots & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Baja Fish Salad
Organic spring mix, crispy cod, mixed cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, avocado salsa, cilantro & side of cilantro lime vinaigrette
Heibeck Burger Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, pickles, carrots, ground beef, american cheese & heibeck sauce
Western Burger Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, ground beef, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo
Bleu Burger Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, ground beef, bleu cheeese & balsamic drizzle
Vegetarian Beet Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, roasted beets goat cheese & balsamic drizzle
Cowboy Burger Salad
Organic spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, coleslaw, ground beef, pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions & BBQ sauce
Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken Street Taco Salad
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and heibeck sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo
BLT
Crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo with your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with bacon, tomato & avocado
Falafel On Pita
Housemade falafel with lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus & housemade tzatziki
Philly Cheesesteak
Certified angus beef with sauteed onions and peppers with mayo and american cheese on a toasted wedge
Veggie Burger
Made with cooked black beans, tri colored quinoa, red pepper, lime powder, and smoked chile powder. All natural & gluten free
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod with lettuce, tomato, pickles & housemade tartar
Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy shrimp with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce on a toasted wedge
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and your choise of bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Philly
Food Toppings / Add ons
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Pickles
Banana Peppers
Jalapenos
Beanless Chili (3.25 oz)
Chili with Bean (3.25 oz)
Cheese Sauce (3.25 oz)
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Pepperjack Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Avocado
Cucumber
Carrots
Bleu Cheese
Grilled Onion
Saurkraut
Mushrooms
Bowls of Chili & Soups
Sauces
Chipotle Mayo
Heibeck Sauce
Spicy Sauce
Spicy Relish
Honey Mustard
Tartar Sauce
Avocado Salsa
Bleu Cheese Sauce
Tzatziki Sauce
BBQ
Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Yellow Mustard
Brown Mustard
Mayo
Green Sweet Relish
Buffalo Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Balsamic
Ranch
Bang Bang Sauce
Cilantro Crema
Cocktail Sauce
Combos
#1 Pick Your Burger, Fries, Small Soda
#2 Pick Your Burger, Fries, Small Shake
#3 Pick Your Hot Dog, Fries, Small Soda
#4 FISH & Chips, Small Soda
#5 Lobster Roll, Fries, Small Soda
#6 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Small Soda
# 7 Grilled Cheese, Fries, Small Soda
#8 Fried Shrimp, Fries, Small Soda
#9 Clam Strips, Fries, Small Soda
SPECIALS
Chicken Street Tacos
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, cilantro lime slaw, pepper jack cheese & cilantro crema
Cauliflower Buffalo Tacos
Reuben/Rachel
Hot pastrami with coleslaw, swiss cheese & Heibeck Sauce on toasted rye bread
Pesto Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo on toasted bread
Ice Cream
Kids Soft Serve
Small Soft Serve
Large Soft Serve
Kids Scoop
Small Scoop
Large Scoop
Pint
Quart
Ice Cream Sandwich
Side of Topping
Kids Edible Cookie Dough
1 Scoop Edible Cookie Dough
2 Sccops Edible Cookie Dough
Pint of Edible Cookie Dough
Halloween Soft Serve
Sundaes
Milkshakes
Sweets
MICRO BATCH ICE CREAM (Pints Only)
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer (Half Tea / Half Lemonade)
Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Iced Coffee
Apple Juice
Milk
Rootbeer Float
Water Bottle
Refill
Seltzer
Hot Tea (Seasonal)
Hot Coffee
Ice Cream Soda
Hot Apple Cider (Seasonal)
Egg Cream
APPLE CIDER
Cup Of Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come get your eat on. Cookin' it up since 1931.
951 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897