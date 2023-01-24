Cantina Mexicana
77 North Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
Appetizers
Botana Cantina
Shrimp chimichangas, chicken flautas, steak nachos, Chorizo, Tilapia strips, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Camaron y Calamar a la Parrilla
Grilled Calamari, shrimp over a bed of baby arugula, tomatoes, onion, cucumber with house dressing
Quesadilla
Queso Fundido
Monterrey Jack cheese melted with mushroom and Chorizo; served with tortillas on the side.
Tostadas
Three fried corn tortillas with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and cream
Nachos Tradicionales
Refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños
Chilaquiles
Sautéed corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado and over easy egg on top.
Coctel de Camaron & Calamar
Lemon, lime, orange, citrus, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, avocado, topped with cilantro
Guacamole
Fresh Handmade avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño
Chips & Salsa
Flautas de Queso
Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with cheese, topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa and guacamole
Flautas de Pollo
Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken in a Mexican tomato sauce; topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa and guacamole
Salads
ensalada de caesar
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing.
ensalada de la casa
Organic baby mesclun, cucumber, mango, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, balsamic dressing
ensalada de quinoa
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, mango, cucumber, almonds, onion, guajillo chilli dressing (not sp
Soups
sopa de tortilla
Liquefied corn in a chicken broth topped with tortilla strips, cheese, avocado
sopa de pollo
Potato, carrots, celery, onion, zucchini, chicken, topped with cilantro
sopa de Mariscos Small
A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth, with white rice
pozole de cerdo
Pork stew, white hominy; served with lettuce, radish, avocado, onions, oregano, and fried corn tortilla.
Sopa de Mariscos Large
Sides
guacamole 3oz
yellow sweet plantains
rice & beans
pico de gallo
half avocado
chips & salsa
moro rice
spicy sour cream (chipotle cream)
tortilla
beans
white rice
sour cream
crema mexicana
mixed vegetables
cheese
mexican rice
french fries
chimichangas
Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad
veggie Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad
chicken Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad
steak Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad
shrimp Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad
fajitas
veggie fajitas
Flour tortilla, red & green peppers, onion, zucchini, rice, beans, cheese, smoked chipotle cream; served with salad.
chicken fajitas
Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds
steak fajitas
Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds
shrimp fajitas
Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds
seafood
camarones al mojo de ajo
Pan seared shrimp in lime juice-garlic sauce; served with mexican rice and salad
mojarra frita
Fried Porgy fish served with French fries and salad.
tilapia estilo veracruz
pan seared Tilapia, olives, peppers tomatoes, onions, capers; served with Mexican rice and salad
salmon a la parrilla
Grill Salmon with poblano cream sauce; served with Moro rice and sweet plantains
platillos/ entrees
carne asada
Grilled Rib-eye, jalapeños, onions, cheese; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
bistec encebollado
an seared flap-steak, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole; served with Mexican rice and bean
chiles rellenos
Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with fresh cheese in tomato sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans
chuletas en salsa verde
Pork chops in a green sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans
pollo a la mexicana
Pan seared chicken, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños; served with Mexican rice and beans
arrachera a la tampiquena
Grilled Flap-steak; served with enchilada cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice and beans
entrana de res a la parrilla
Grilled Skirt steak; served with chimichurri sauce on top, Moro rice, salad and sweet plantains
molcajete cantina
ny steak cantina
Poblano mashed potato, caramelize onions with mushrooms, and chimichurri sauce
kids
Burritos
Enchiladas
enchiladas de mole
hree soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken; mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, cream and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
enchiladas cantina veggie
Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
enchiladas cantina queso
Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
enchiladas cantina de pollo
Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
enchiladas cantina de bistec
Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
enchiladas cantina de camaron
Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans
Tacos
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Cocktails
Flavored Margaritas
Margaritas
PITCH HOUSE MARGARITA (REGULAR)
PITCH BLUE LAGOON
PITCH LA CATRINA
PITCH RUBY ROYAL
PITCH Cantina Mexicana
PITCH JALARITA
PITCH SKINNY MARGARITA
SM BULLDOG HOUSE MARG
SM BULLDOG STRAWBERRY
SM BULLDOG PASSION FRUIT
SM BULLDOG MANGO
SM BULLDOG COCONUT
SM BULLDOG RASPBERRY
SM BULLDOG BLACKBERRY
SM BULLDOG TAMARINDO
LG BULLDOG HOUSE MARG
LG BULLDOG SKINNY MARG
LG BULLDOG BLUE LAGOON
LG BULLDOG CANTINA MEX
LG LA CATRINA
LG JALARITA
LG PRESIDENTE
LG STRAWBERRY MARG
LG MANGO MARG
LG PASSION MARG
LG RASPBERRY MARG
LG COCONUT MARG
LG BLACKBERRY MARG
HOUSE MARGARITA
SKINNY MARGARITA
BLUE LAGOON
RUBY ROYAL
LA CATRINA
Cantina Mexicana
PRESIDENTE MARG
JALARITA MARG
CHAMANGO MARG
Coffee, Tea , Milk
Mexicanas
horchata
tamarindo
jamaica
limonada
ice tea ( no sweet)
coca-cola mex
sangria(non-alcoholic)
sidral
jarrito mandarina
jarrito tamarindo
jarrito pina
jarrito limon
jarrito fruit punch
jarrito mango
pepsi
diet pepsi
coke
diet coke
ginger ale
sprite
seltzer water
cramberry juice
apple juice
pine apple juice
pellegrino water med
pellegrino water large
poland spring water 16.9oz
hot chocolate
coffee
espresso
cappuccino
mexican coffe (tequila & khalua )
hot tea
Beverages
Non Alcoholic
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
