Cantina Mexicana

77 North Main Street

Norwalk, CT 06854

Appetizers

Botana Cantina

$28.00

Shrimp chimichangas, chicken flautas, steak nachos, Chorizo, Tilapia strips, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Camaron y Calamar a la Parrilla

$15.00

Grilled Calamari, shrimp over a bed of baby arugula, tomatoes, onion, cucumber with house dressing

Quesadilla

$11.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Monterrey Jack cheese melted with mushroom and Chorizo; served with tortillas on the side.

Tostadas

$10.00

Three fried corn tortillas with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and cream

Nachos Tradicionales

$9.00

Refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Sautéed corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado and over easy egg on top.

Coctel de Camaron & Calamar

$14.00

Lemon, lime, orange, citrus, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, avocado, topped with cilantro

Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh Handmade avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Flautas de Queso

$8.00

Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with cheese, topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa and guacamole

Flautas de Pollo

$9.00

Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken in a Mexican tomato sauce; topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa and guacamole

Salads

ensalada de caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing.

ensalada de la casa

$10.00

Organic baby mesclun, cucumber, mango, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, balsamic dressing

ensalada de quinoa

$13.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, mango, cucumber, almonds, onion, guajillo chilli dressing (not sp

Soups

sopa de tortilla

$10.00

Liquefied corn in a chicken broth topped with tortilla strips, cheese, avocado

sopa de pollo

$10.00

Potato, carrots, celery, onion, zucchini, chicken, topped with cilantro

sopa de Mariscos Small

$14.00

A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth, with white rice

pozole de cerdo

Pork stew, white hominy; served with lettuce, radish, avocado, onions, oregano, and fried corn tortilla.

Sopa de Mariscos Large

$24.00

Sides

guacamole 3oz

$4.00

yellow sweet plantains

$5.00

rice & beans

$5.00

pico de gallo

$4.00

half avocado

$3.00

chips & salsa

$7.00

moro rice

$5.00

spicy sour cream (chipotle cream)

$2.00

tortilla

$1.00

beans

$3.00

white rice

$3.00

sour cream

$2.00

crema mexicana

$2.00

mixed vegetables

$5.00

cheese

$2.00

mexican rice

$3.00

french fries

$5.00

Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad

veggie Chimichanga

$10.00

Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad

chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad

steak Chimichanga

$15.00

Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad

shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, zucchini, cheese, chipotle cream; served with salad

veggie fajitas

$18.00

Flour tortilla, red & green peppers, onion, zucchini, rice, beans, cheese, smoked chipotle cream; served with salad.

chicken fajitas

$20.00

Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds

steak fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds

shrimp fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling red and green peppers, onions, zucchini; served with white rice and black beans, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas (Contain nuts and almonds

camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.00

Pan seared shrimp in lime juice-garlic sauce; served with mexican rice and salad

mojarra frita

$20.00

Fried Porgy fish served with French fries and salad.

tilapia estilo veracruz

$21.00

pan seared Tilapia, olives, peppers tomatoes, onions, capers; served with Mexican rice and salad

salmon a la parrilla

$24.00

Grill Salmon with poblano cream sauce; served with Moro rice and sweet plantains

carne asada

$20.00

Grilled Rib-eye, jalapeños, onions, cheese; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans

bistec encebollado

$18.00

an seared flap-steak, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole; served with Mexican rice and bean

chiles rellenos

$18.00

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with fresh cheese in tomato sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans

chuletas en salsa verde

$18.00

Pork chops in a green sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans

pollo a la mexicana

$18.00

Pan seared chicken, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños; served with Mexican rice and beans

arrachera a la tampiquena

$20.00

Grilled Flap-steak; served with enchilada cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice and beans

entrana de res a la parrilla

$24.00

Grilled Skirt steak; served with chimichurri sauce on top, Moro rice, salad and sweet plantains

molcajete cantina

$35.00

ny steak cantina

$24.00

Poblano mashed potato, caramelize onions with mushrooms, and chimichurri sauce

kids quesadilla

$7.00

flour tortilla and cheese

chicken fingers

$8.00

Three pieces with french fries

grilled chicken

$9.00

served with french fries

kids skirt steak

$11.00

served with french fries

veggie Burrito

$11.00

chicken Burrito

$13.00

pork Burrito

$13.00

steak Burrito

$14.00

shrimp Burrito

$15.00

enchiladas de mole

$17.00

hree soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken; mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, cream and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

enchiladas cantina veggie

$13.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

enchiladas cantina queso

$13.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

enchiladas cantina de pollo

$15.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

enchiladas cantina de bistec

$15.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

enchiladas cantina de camaron

$17.00

Three soft corn tortillas rolled with green or red sauce, lettuce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado on top; served with Mexican rice and beans

Tecate

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Corona Familiar

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

XX Lager Especial

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Michelob ultra

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Mojito Supreme

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$12.00

Michelada Poblana

$12.00+

Chelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Bourbon Sunset

$9.00

MOJITO PITCHER

$50.00

PINA COLADA PITCHER

$50.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$12.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$12.00

COCONUT MARGARITA

$12.00

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$12.00

RASPBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

PITCH HOUSE MARGARITA (REGULAR)

$40.00

PITCH BLUE LAGOON

$50.00

PITCH LA CATRINA

$50.00

PITCH RUBY ROYAL

$50.00

PITCH Cantina Mexicana

$50.00

PITCH JALARITA

$50.00

PITCH SKINNY MARGARITA

$50.00

SM BULLDOG HOUSE MARG

$15.00

SM BULLDOG STRAWBERRY

$16.00

SM BULLDOG PASSION FRUIT

$16.00

SM BULLDOG MANGO

$16.00

SM BULLDOG COCONUT

$16.00

SM BULLDOG RASPBERRY

$16.00

SM BULLDOG BLACKBERRY

$16.00

SM BULLDOG TAMARINDO

$16.00

LG BULLDOG HOUSE MARG

$25.00

LG BULLDOG SKINNY MARG

$25.00

LG BULLDOG BLUE LAGOON

$25.00

LG BULLDOG CANTINA MEX

$25.00

LG LA CATRINA

$25.00

LG JALARITA

$25.00

LG PRESIDENTE

$25.00

LG STRAWBERRY MARG

$25.00

LG MANGO MARG

$25.00

LG PASSION MARG

$25.00

LG RASPBERRY MARG

$25.00

LG COCONUT MARG

$25.00

LG BLACKBERRY MARG

$25.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$13.00

BLUE LAGOON

$13.00

RUBY ROYAL

$13.00

LA CATRINA

$13.00

Cantina Mexicana

$13.00

PRESIDENTE MARG

$13.00

JALARITA MARG

$13.00

CHAMANGO MARG

$15.00

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

PITCHER WHITE SANGRIA

$40.00

PITCHER RED SANGRIA

$40.00

COFFEE

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

WHITE MILK

$2.50

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$3.99

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$7.00

horchata

$4.00

tamarindo

$4.00

jamaica

$4.00

limonada

$4.00

ice tea ( no sweet)

$2.50

coca-cola mex

$4.00

sangria(non-alcoholic)

$4.00

sidral

$4.00

jarrito mandarina

$4.00

jarrito tamarindo

$4.00

jarrito pina

$4.00

jarrito limon

$4.00

jarrito fruit punch

$4.00

jarrito mango

$4.00

pepsi

$2.50

diet pepsi

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

seltzer water

$2.50

cramberry juice

$2.50

apple juice

$2.50

pine apple juice

$2.50

pellegrino water med

pellegrino water large

poland spring water 16.9oz

$3.00

hot chocolate

$2.50

coffee

$2.50

espresso

$3.99

cappuccino

$4.99

mexican coffe (tequila & khalua )

$9.00

hot tea

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GINGER BEER NON ALCOHOLIC

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

SELTZER WATER

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

CRAMBERRY JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

Heineken

$5.00

O'Doul's

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant

77 North Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

