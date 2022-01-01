Norwalk seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Norwalk
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
Popular items
|Chuleta Frita
|$12.00
|Pollo a la Brasa Entero
|$20.00
|Lomo saltado a lo pobre
|$18.00
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
Popular items
|Salmon
|$30.00
Beet Couscous / Arugula
|Lobster & Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$18.00
Soy Wilted Vegetables, Trio of Dipping sauces
|Copp's Island
|$3.00
Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.
BJ Ryan's Banc House
16 river st, norwalk
Popular items
|Buffa-Blues
|$11.99
Wings tossed in our Buffalo & Blue cheese sauces
|BANC Burger
|$14.99
10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun
|Slammin Shrimp
|$12.99
Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet chili soy sauce with sesame scallion sprinkle
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Sunset Grille
52 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk
Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Fresh Hand Picked Lobster (Choice of Mayo or Drawn Butter) Toasted New England Split Top Potato Roll / Coleslaw