Norwalk seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Norwalk

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chuleta Frita$12.00
Pollo a la Brasa Entero$20.00
Lomo saltado a lo pobre$18.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$30.00
Beet Couscous / Arugula
Lobster & Shrimp Spring Rolls$18.00
Soy Wilted Vegetables, Trio of Dipping sauces
Copp's Island$3.00
Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

 

BJ Ryan's Banc House

16 river st, norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffa-Blues$11.99
Wings tossed in our Buffalo & Blue cheese sauces
BANC Burger$14.99
10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun
Slammin Shrimp$12.99
Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet chili soy sauce with sesame scallion sprinkle
More about BJ Ryan's Banc House
Sunset Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sunset Grille

52 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh Hand Picked Lobster (Choice of Mayo or Drawn Butter) Toasted New England Split Top Potato Roll / Coleslaw
More about Sunset Grille
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD image

 

SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD

100 Water Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norwalk

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Hummus

Cookies

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston