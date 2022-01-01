Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood

BJ Ryan's Banc House

review star

No reviews yet

16 river st

norwalk, CT 06850

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
Skillet Corn Bread
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Starters

***NEED TO GO UTENSILS***

Please at this to cart if you need to go utensils otherwise they will not be included in your order.

Bacon Dates

Bacon Dates

$10.99

A little sweet - a little salty

BANC Bread

BANC Bread

$12.99

Griddled garlic ciabatta bread over gorgonzola fondue

BanC Wings

BanC Wings

$12.99

Dry rubbed & smoked with a BBQ drizzle

Buffa-Blues

Buffa-Blues

$12.99

Wings tossed in our Buffalo & Blue cheese sauces

Buffalo Wings, Hot Only

$12.99
Crispy Pork Spring Rolls

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls

$10.99

Smoked pork, pickled vegetables and sweet chili dipping sauce

BANC House Crab Cake

$14.99

Served with dijionnaise and citrus slaw

Giant Nug Crab Cocktail

Giant Nug Crab Cocktail

$28.00

Dijonnaise, House cocktail & Chipotle Aioli

Crabby Pretzels

$14.99

Warm & cheese crab dip dripping over homemade pretzels

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.99

Topped with nugs of crab and dusted with crab spice

Fried Pickles

$10.99

with Cajun Remoulade

Lobster Spoons

Lobster Spoons

$19.99

6 loaded spoons with mashed buttery golds and fresh poached Maine lobster

Nachos

$14.99+

Piled high with loads of cheese, tomato, jalapeno and our house chili

Rib Sampler

Rib Sampler

$16.99

Baby back and St. Louis with a dollop of slaw

Slammin Shrimp

Slammin Shrimp

$14.99

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet chili soy sauce with sesame scallion sprinkle

Tempura Fried Broccoli Crowns

$11.99

With sweet chili and tiger sauces

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Beef chili, no beans with melted cheddar-jack cheese and tortilla chips

Ciabatta Bread

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Check our daily specials

Warm Chips N Salsa

$3.99

Raw Bar

Seafood Tower

$65.99

Chilled lobster tail, 1 chilled king crab leg, 6 Copps Island, Oysters, 6 Littleneck clams, and 6 shrimp cocktail with dipping sauces

Littleneck Clams

Littleneck Clams

$2.50
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$2.75
Oyster Shooters

Oyster Shooters

$4.25

A shot of spicy vodka, celery water, cocktail sauce & a freshly shucked oyster

James River Oysters

$2.99
Copps Island Oysters

Copps Island Oysters

$2.99

Salads

Side Walker Cobb

Side Walker Cobb

$19.99+

Diced romaine with avocado, bacon, sliced egg, red onions and tomato with jumbo lump crab and creamy mustard vinaigrette

Garbage Salad

$15.99+

Chicken, ham, bacon, gorgonzola, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, carrots, sliced egg, red and green peppers over baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach, Bacon & Double Egg Salad

$13.99+

Baby spinach, chopped bacon, sliced egg, a “sunny side up” egg and warm bacon vinaigrette

Chopped & Tossed Caesar

$13.99+

Croutons, imported parmesan and house Caesar dressing

Granny's Ragin' Cajun

$13.99+

Baby greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with crumbled gorgonzola, sliced apples and Cajun pistachio nuts

Baja Chicken Salad

Baja Chicken Salad

$17.99+

A large flour tortilla bowl with marinated chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar-jack, corn, black beans and sour cream with a roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chilled Crab Roll

Chilled Crab Roll

$26.99

Jumbo lump crab tossed with onion, celery, capers, truffle oil, lemon and dijon mayo on a griddled split top roll

Lobster Roll

$26.99

Dirty Bird

$14.99

Pulled smoked chicken topped with cheddar-jack cheese, bourbon onions, and crispy bacon - Try it instead with Pulled Pork add $1-

BANC Burger

BANC Burger

$15.99

10 oz. certified Angus beef, caramelized onion aioli spread on a soft pretzel roll, English muffin or soft bun

Cubano

Cubano

$14.99

Pressed with smoked pulled pork, griddled ham, crunchy pickles, and Swiss, with spicy grain mustard

Pressed Veggie Baguette

$13.99

Roasted red pepper, avocado, romaine, red onion and fresh mozzarella with herbed ricotta cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

On a soft bun with BBQ sauce and slaw

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Bourbon onions, melted cheddar, and B·AN·C House BBQ on a toasted pretzel roll

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.99

Dry rubbed and grilled jumbo shrimp with cheddar grits, charred zucchini and red onion jam

Braised Asian Short Ribs

$28.99

Asian BBQ sauce, Buttery golds and sesame broccoli

1 1/2 Live Maine Lobster

1 1/2 Live Maine Lobster

$34.99Out of stock

Pan roasted, steamed or broiled with your choice of any side. Try it stuffed with a Maryland crab cake add $10-

Grilled NY Strip

$32.99

16 oz. topped with shallot-red wine compote, served with buttery golds and bourbon glazed carrots

Cajun Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$23.99

Blackened chicken breast tossed in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with tomatoes and scallions

Fish & Chips

$22.99

Dusted with our crab spice with house tartar sauce, fries & coleslaw

BBQ Mac

$21.99

Smoked brisket, pulled pork & BANC House BBQ sauce in our delicious Mac N Cheese

Lobter Mac Chez

$29.99

Crabs

BANC House Crab Cakes

$32.99

2 Maryland lump crab cakes served with citrus slaw and garlic sesame broccoli

Giant Snow Crab Clusters

Giant Snow Crab Clusters

$37.99

Roasted garlic oil and a choice of any side

Dungeness Crab Clusters

Dungeness Crab Clusters

$39.99

Roasted garlic oil and choice of any side

Steamed Alaskan King Crab

Steamed Alaskan King Crab

$69.99

The most coveted crab in the world, simply steamed and served with drawn butter, lemon and a choice of any side

BANC House Crab Feast

$59.99

A cluster of snow, dungy, a king crab leg and a crab cake with all of our sauces and a choice of any side

Add Crab Cake

$14.99

One BANC House crab cake

Add Snow Crab

$15.99

One cluster of Snow Crab

Add Dungy Crab

$17.99

One cluster of Dungeness Crab

Add King Crab Leg

$24.99

One King Crab leg

Smoked Meats

BANC BBQ Feast

$75.00

Choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs with pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced marbled beef brisket, one B·AN­·C House sausage, plus beans, coleslaw and corn bread prepared for two adventurous eaters

Smoked Meat Sampler

$34.99

A taste of all our smoked meats - no sides included

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$28.99

Dry rubbed

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$31.99

Brushed with BANC House BBQ Sauce

Full Lazy Bacon

$25.99

Pork belly

Full Sliced Marbled Beef Brisket

$26.99

Full Pulled Pork

$21.99

Full BANC House Sausage

$21.99

Full Pulled Chicken

$22.99

Regular Size St. Louis Ribs

$23.99

Dry rubbed

Regular Size Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

Brushed with BANC House BBQ Sauce

Quarter Size St. Louis Ribs

$14.99

Dry rubbed

Quarter Size Baby Back Ribs

$16.99

Brushed with BANC House BBQ Sauce

Quarter Size Lazy Bacon

$12.99

Pork belly

Quarter Size Sliced Marbled Beef Brisket

$14.99

Quarter Size Pulled Pork

$8.99

Quarter Size BANC House Sausage

$11.99

Quarter Size Pulled Chicken

$9.99

Quarter Combo

Sides

Beale Street Beans with Pork

$4.99

Buttery Golds

$5.99

Mashed potatoes

Carolina Collards

$4.99

Charred Garlic Sesame Broccoli

$4.99

Cheddar Grits

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99
Skillet Corn Bread

Skillet Corn Bread

$7.99

Caramel sauce on the side

Creamed Spinach

$5.99

Salt and Pepper Fries

$3.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Poutine

$6.99

"Don't Ask"

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.99

Sautéed Spinach

$5.99

with garlic and oil

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Balsamic Baby Greens

$4.99
Add a Bottle of BanC House Signature BBQ Sauce!

Add a Bottle of BanC House Signature BBQ Sauce!

$5.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

With fries

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

With fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

With fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.99

Kids BBQ Pasta

$9.99

With pulled pork

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

With fries

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.99

Kids Franks n’ Beans

$9.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

With fries

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Chocolate fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream

Cookie Sandwich

Cookie Sandwich

$2.35+

Key Lime Pie

$6.99
Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters

$9.99

(For Two) Coated in cinnamon & sugar, served with a fried donut topped with vanilla ice cream & cinnamon glaze

Homemade Bread Pudding

$7.99

With raisins

Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Vanilla ice cream

BEVERAGES

Club Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Boylans Soda

$5.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juce

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Fresca

$3.00

Orange Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

In keeping with BJ Ryan's tradition, BANC House continues to bring new flavor to Norwalk. Serving delicious award winning BBQ, fresh crab, appetizers, sides, sandwiches, desserts & more!

Website

Location

16 river st, norwalk, CT 06850

Directions

Gallery
BJ Ryan's Banc House image
BJ Ryan's Banc House image

