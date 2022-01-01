Norwalk sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Norwalk

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
Mac n Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
sriracha mayo
JB's Deli and Pizza image

PIZZA

JB's Deli and Pizza

15 Tierney St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Classic Chicken Cutlet$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
The McQuaid$9.00
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet$8.50
Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing
Leonardo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Leonardo's Pizza

205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
XL Cheese Pizza$17.95
Wings (6)$8.45
Wings (12)$13.95
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Fizzy Palmer - Lrg$3.95
Roasted Beef Sandwich$12.95
Roasted Pork Sandwich$11.95
