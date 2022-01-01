Norwalk sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Norwalk
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
|Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$10.00
sriracha mayo
PIZZA
JB's Deli and Pizza
15 Tierney St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20
|The McQuaid
|$9.00
Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
|$8.50
Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Leonardo's Pizza
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851, Norwalk
|Popular items
|XL Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
|Wings (6)
|$8.45
|Wings (12)
|$13.95