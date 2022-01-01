Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

JB's Deli and Pizza - Tierney St

review star

No reviews yet

$

15 Tierney St

Norwalk, CT 06851

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE
Classic Chicken Cutlet
Fries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Pepper & Egg

$4.50

Western Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Rancho Burrito

$7.50

Bacon And Cheese

$4.00

Hungry Hungry Hangover

$8.95

Italian Stallion

$6.00

Steak, Egg, & Cheese

$5.50

Steak and Egg

$5.00

Breakfast

2 Eggs Breakfast

$8.00

2 Eggs Breakfast-NO MEAT

$7.00

French Toast

$6.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Short Stack Pancakes With Meat

$6.00

Buttered Hard Roll

$1.45

Buttered English Muffin

$1.45

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.75

Bagel w/Butter

$2.00

Side of Hash Brown

$1.25

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Home Fries

$3.85

Muffin

$2.95

Danish

$2.25

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.95

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Vegetable Omelette

$10.50

Western Omelette

$10.50

Farmers Omelette

$10.95

Pizza

SMALL

$10.50

LARGE

$14.00

Specialty Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken & Splash of Buffalo Sauce

SM White Pizza

$13.00

No Sauce, Mozzarella, & Ricotta

SM JB's Favorite Pizza

$13.00

Sausage and Cherry Peppers

SM Rallye Cry Pizza

$13.00

Bacon, Onion, & Garlic

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

No Red Sauce, BBQ Sauce and BBQ Chicken Cutlet

SM Salad Pizza

$14.00

Our tossed garden salad with house dressing on top of our thin crust pizza

SM Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.00

SM Vodka Sauce

$13.00

SM Clams Casino Pizza

$15.00

Clams, Bacon, Onion, Garlic

SM Broccoli & Ricotta

$14.00

No Sauce, Mozzarella, Broccali & Ricotta Cheese

SM Brown Dog Pizza

$16.00

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.00

SM Veggie Pizza

$14.00

SM Three Alarm Pizza

$14.00

SM Hawaiian

$13.00

SM Chicken Scarpiello Pizza

$16.00

SM Eggplant Parm Pizza

$14.00

SM "The Moose"

$15.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

LG White Pizza

$18.00

LG JB's Favorite Pizza

$18.00

LG Rallye Cry Pizza

$18.00

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

LG Salad Pizza

$19.00

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.00

LG Vodka Sauce

$18.00

LG Clams Casino Pizza

$20.00

LG Broccoli & Ricotta

$19.00

LG Brown Dog Pizza

$21.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$18.00

LG Veggie Pizza

$19.00

LG Three Alarm Pizza

$19.00

LG Hawaiian

$18.00

LG Chicken Scarpiello Pizza

$21.00

LG Eggplant Parm Pizza

$19.00

LG "The Moose"

$20.00

Hot Sides (Online)

6pc Wings

$7.95

12pc Wings

$13.95

18pc Wings

$20.95

Tenders

$8.25

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Fries

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.75

Leo Puffs

$5.50

Single Meatball

$2.00

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Large Chili (1 lb)

$10.99

Small Chili (1/2 lb)

$5.50

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.99

Single Chicken Cutlet

$4.00

Single Grilled Chx

$4.00

Cold Sides (Online)

Large Tuna Salad

$8.00

Small Tuna Salad

$4.00

Small Chicken Salad

$4.00

Large Chicken Salad

$8.00

Large Chicken Salad Berry Crunch

$9.00

Small Chicken Salad Berry Crunch

$4.50

Large Cole Slaw

$3.99

Small Cole Slaw

$1.99

Large Macaroni Salad

$8.00

Small Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Large Potatao Salad

$8.00

Small Potato Salad

$3.99

Large Egg Salad

$8.00

Small Egg Salad

$3.99

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheese

$8.75

Steak w/ Sauteéd Peppers, Onions & Melted American

Steak and Cheese

$8.50

Steak and Melted American

Chicken Philly

$8.75

Chicken w/ Sauteéd Peppers, Onions & Melted American

Moff Melt

$8.50

Chicken Cutlet and Melted Provolone on Grilled White Bread W/Bacon & Honey Mustard

Classic Chicken Cutlet

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Bacon, Melted American Cheese, L&T, Ranch $7.20

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$8.50

Buffalo Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack, L, T & Blue Cheese Dressing

BBQ Chicken Cutlet

$8.50

BBQ Cutlet Melted American, L& T

Italian Cutlet

$9.00

Cutlet W/Melted Provolone, Roasted Pepper, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, & Mayo

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.50

Chicken Cutlet with Baked Ham, Melted Swiss & Ranch Dressing

The Fajita

$8.50

Chicken W/ Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Melted Pepper

The Pilgrim

$8.50

Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, & Mayo

The Rueben

$8.50

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Kraut & Thousand Island on Grilled Rye

The Rachel

$8.50

Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Cole Slow, Thousand Island on Grilled Rye

The Brand-0

$9.00

Chicken Tenders, Leo Puff, Bacon, Melted American and Honey Mustard on a Wrap

Grilled Chicken Club

$8.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, L&T, Mayo

Meatball Parm

$8.00

House made meatballs topped with our Marinara and Cheese

Eggplant Parm

$8.00

House made breaded eggplant topped with our Marinara and Cheese

Chicken Parm

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

House made breaded chicken cutlet

The McQuaid

$8.75

Chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lite chili & chipotle mayo

The Balboa

$9.00

Toasted bread with hot roast beef, melted mozzarella & gravy

Cold Sandwiches

American Combo

$8.50

Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, L&T, Mustard, & Mayo

Turkey Club

$8.50

Turkey, Bacon, L&T

Italian Combo

$8.50

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cappy, Provolone, L&T, O&V

Spicy Italian

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cappy, Hot Soppressato, Provolone, Hot Peppers, L& T, O& V

Chicken Caesar

$8.75

Italian Roast Beef

$9.25

Steak W/ SauteédPeppers, Onions & Melted American Rabe& Mayo

Turkey & Slaw

$8.50

Turkey, Cole Slaw, & Russian Dressing

Chicken Salad Berry Crunch

$8.50

Chicken Salad, Cranberries & Walnuts

Tuna Club

$8.50

Tuna & Bacon

Veggie

$9.25

Pepper, Onions, Pickles, Roosted Peppers, Cucumber Caesar Dressing Olives, L& T

Deli Sandwiches (BUILD YOUR OWN)

TURKEY

$8.25

HAM

$7.50

ROAST BEEF

$8.75

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.75

CHICKEN CUTLET

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.25

TUNA

$7.50

EGG SALAD

$7.00

BOLOGNA

$7.50

CAPPY

$8.00

CORNED BEEF

$8.95

HONEY HAM

$8.00

PASTRAMI

$8.95

BLT

$5.50

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY

$2.50

PEPPER TURKEY

$8.00

PEPPERONI

$7.75

SALAMI

$7.75

VEGGIES

$6.50

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$8.00

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$8.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.50

TUNA MELT

$8.00

HOT PASTRAMI

$8.95

HOT CORNED BEEF

$8.95

Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Poland Spring -16.9 oz

$1.40

Lipton 1\2 & 1\2

$1.55

Lipton Citrus

$1.55

Dels Orange

$2.69

Rise Vanilla

$3.59

Trop OJ 12oz. Plastic

$2.65

Bang Lemon Sweet Tea

$3.50

Gatorade 28 Oz

$2.50

Bang Sb

$3.50

Espresso Cream

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

Brisk Pink Lem

$1.50

Caramel Frap

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.89

Adam And Eve Oj

$1.00

Tropo Chico Lemon Lime

$3.50

Pepsi- 20 oz.

$2.35

Diet Pepsi-20 oz

$2.35

Schweppes Ginger Ale-20 oz

$2.35

Seltzer-Black Cherry 20oz

$2.35

Mtn Dew S A

$1.98

Brisk Lemonade

$1.75

Dole Lemonade

$2.19

Rs Punch

$3.75

Mtn Dew Energy Cherry Lime Lift

$3.65

Mtn Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst

$3.65

Mtn Dew Energy Code Red

$3.75

Rockstar

$3.99

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20 Oz

$2.35

Lipton Lemon Iced Tea 16.9 Oz

$1.55

Lipton Peach Iced Tea 16.9 Oz

$1.55

Lipton Diet Peach Iced Tea 16.9 Oz

$1.55

Lipton Pine-Mango Green Tea 16.9 Oz

$1.55

Lipton Watermelon Green Tea 16.9 Oz

$1.55

Poland Spring -16.9 oz

$1.40

Life Water Liter Immune Support

$3.00

Aquafina 16.9

$1.40

Snapple Lemon Tea Plastic

$2.25

Snapple Diet Lemon Plastic

$2.25

Snapple Ki Strawplastic

$2.25

Snapple Haf Haf Plastic

$2.25

Snapple Diet 1\2&1/2 Plastic

$2.25

Snapple Diet Peach Plastic

$2.25

Snapple Mango Plastic

$2.25

Pepsi-2 liter

$3.50

Diet Pepsi-2 liter

$3.50

Mist Twst 2 liter

$3.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 liter

$3.50

Seltzer-Black Cherry 20oz

$2.35

Peach Ginger

$1.25

Bb Pom Bubly

$1.25

Bubbo Gf

$1.25

Bub Mb

$1.25

Bubly Coconut Pineapple Can

$1.25

Pasta

Penne

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Gluten Free Pasta

$11.99

Ravioli

$12.95

Burgers/Hot Dogs

Hamburger W/L&T

$7.95

Cheeseburger W/L&T

$8.50

Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger

$9.50

Hot Dog

$3.75

PATTIE MELT

$8.95

Chili Dog

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50

JB's Burger

$9.25

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Cowboy Burger

$9.50

Entrees & Baked Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken Francese

$19.99

Chicken Scarpiello

$19.99

Chicken Picatta

$19.99

Eggplant Rollantini

$19.99

Ravioli ala Vodka

$14.95

Salad (Copy)

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Small Cobb Salad

$9.00

Large Cobb Salad

$11.00

Small Chef Salad

$9.00

Large Chef Salad

$11.00

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Small Cranberry Walnut

$9.00

Large Cranberry Walnut

$11.00

Small Buffalo Salad

$9.00

Large Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Large Greek Salad

$10.00

Small California Salad

$8.00

Large California Salad

$10.00

Snacks

Kettle Cooked-Mesquite BBQ

$2.29

Kettle Cooked-Original

$2.29

Kettle Cooked-Jalapeno

$2.29

Cape Cod-Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

Cape Cod-Sweet Mesquite BBQ

$2.29

Cape Cod-Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno

$2.29

Lays-Classic

$2.29

Lays-BBQ

$2.29

Lays-Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Lays-Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

Kettle Cooked-Mesquite BBQ

$2.29

Kettle Cooked-Original

$2.29

Kettle Cooked-Jalapeno

$2.29

Doritos-Nacho Cheese

$2.29

Doritos-Spicy Sweet Chili

$2.29

Doritos-Cool Ranch

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15 Tierney St, Norwalk, CT 06851

Directions

Gallery
JB's Deli and Pizza image
JB's Deli and Pizza image
JB's Deli and Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Magic 5 Pie Co.
orange starNo Reviews
230 east ave Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
IL Posto
orange starNo Reviews
122 Washington Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 730
205 Main St\r\nNorwalk, CT 06851 Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
parker. Pizza
orange star4.7 • 49
539 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
orange starNo Reviews
540 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
The Whelk
orange star4.3 • 681
575 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

Tavern at Graybarns
orange star4.9 • 3,335
194 Perry ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Truly Greek - Norwalk
orange star4.6 • 1,140
440 Westport Avenue Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Norwalk, CT
orange star4.4 • 961
515 West ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Classica Pizza
orange star4.7 • 852
190 Main Street Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwalk
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston