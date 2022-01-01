Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken & Avocado$9.00
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey mustard.
Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe Garlic & Oil$20.99
Grilled Chicken Breast With Broccoli Rabe sauteed in a Garlic and oil Sauce.
More about John The Baker
Wedge Inn image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.45
Grilled Chicken Triple Decker$10.40
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
1x Grilled Chicken Plate$3.00
More about Wedge Inn
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bowl$9.95
grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, roasted red pepper, avocado, corn salsa
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Roasted Peppers, Zucchini, Arugula, White Cheddar, Pesto Mayo
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Grill Pocket$7.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Tater Tots, Served on a Grilled Tortilla. No Substitutions or Modifications.
More about Cafe Services
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$22.00
Served over a bed of spinach with lemon parsley rice
More about Brennans Restaurant
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about Dartcor
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brie, arugula, truffled honey, bacon, spicy mayo
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Side Grilled Chicken$6.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.65
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad$12.75
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Italian Grilled Chicken$10.65
Grilled chicken with broccoli rabe and melted provolone on a toasted Italian wedge
More about The Village Table
Stamford Cask Republic image

 

Stamford Cask Republic

191 Summer Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about Stamford Cask Republic
Grilled Chicken Panini image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Rosso

30 Spring St., Stamford

Avg 4.2 (510 reviews)
Fast Pay
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.00
Avocado, spicy mayo, tomato, fresh mozzarella, served with French fries
More about Bar Rosso

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

French Toast

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Curly Fries

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston