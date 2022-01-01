Grilled chicken in Stamford
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Kids Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey mustard.
|Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe Garlic & Oil
|$20.99
Grilled Chicken Breast With Broccoli Rabe sauteed in a Garlic and oil Sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.45
|Grilled Chicken Triple Decker
|$10.40
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
|1x Grilled Chicken Plate
|$3.00
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$9.95
grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, roasted red pepper, avocado, corn salsa
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Roasted Peppers, Zucchini, Arugula, White Cheddar, Pesto Mayo
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Nashville Hot Chicken Grill Pocket
|$7.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Tater Tots, Served on a Grilled Tortilla. No Substitutions or Modifications.
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
|$22.00
Served over a bed of spinach with lemon parsley rice
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, arugula, truffled honey, bacon, spicy mayo
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.65
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
|Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Italian Grilled Chicken
|$10.65
Grilled chicken with broccoli rabe and melted provolone on a toasted Italian wedge
Stamford Cask Republic
191 Summer Street, Stamford
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips