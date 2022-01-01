Garlic bread in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve garlic bread
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|GARLIC FLAT BREAD
|$13.00
garlic aioli, sopressata, parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
|Garlic Bread w/ Parmigiana
|$5.99
garlic bread with mozzarella cheese.
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|GARLIC BREAD
|$6.00
Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Olive Oil
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Garlic Bread No Cheese
|$3.95
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$3.95
