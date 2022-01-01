Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brennans Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

82 Iroquois Rd

Stamford, CT 06902

SOUPS

Brennan's Signature Clam Chowder

$8.50

Fresh shucked clams with potaoes and bacon in a creamy clam broth

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Rich broth with sweet caramelized onions, herb croutons and topped with melted swiss cheese

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

The chef's daily creation (Tuesday 1st Feb) Tomato Soup

APPETIZERS

Avocado Fries

$12.50

House made breaded and lightly fried served with spicy sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Lightly fried shrimp drizzed with aoili

Crabby Bites

$15.00

House made mini crab cakes, deep fried,served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Fried Calamari w/Cherry Peppers

$14.00

Served with a spicy marinara sauce

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Crisp whole wheat tortilla with goat cheese and spinach, served with salsa and sour cream

Irish Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Waffle fries piled high with chili, cherry pepper, diced onions and melted cheddar jack cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Crispy fried sticks served with marinara sauce.

Mussels (seasonal)

$15.00

Steamed in a garlic white wine sauce - FraDiavlo Spicy marinara sauce

Nachos w/Chili

$13.00

House made corn tortillas topped with melted cheese, jalapenos & olives, served with sour cream and salsa

Philly Cheese Egg Rolls

$10.00

House made with peppers, onions and cheese

Steamed Littlenecks (seasonal)

$20.00

Locally caught littleneck clams steamed in a special broth served with drawn butter and bread

Wings

Wings

$14.00

8 Wings baked and fried to perfection served with choice of buffalo/BBQ/Sweet chili sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

SALAD

House Salad

$10.00

Baby field greens, tomaotes, onions and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with herb croutons, parmesan cheese and ceasar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$20.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomaotes, bacon, egg, onions, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette

Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad

$24.00

Grilled Salmon over crisp romain lettuce, tomaotes, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette

Create Your Own Salad

$12.00

Pick what you like not what we do

SANDWICHES

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Pork, ham, cheese, pickles and mustard on a pressed bread

Brennan's Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Tender pieces of grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and swiss cheese on toasted wedge

The Nickel Sandwich

$14.00

House roasted turkey breast with melted swiss cheese and topped with coleslaw on grilled pumpernickle

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Blackened chcken breast, crisp romaine letuce and caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.50

Thinly sliced steak with onions and melted american cheese on a wedge

Brennan's French Dip w/Au Jus

$15.50

House roasted beed with sauteed onions, swiss cheese drizzled with garlic aioli on a wedge

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy chcken tossed with buffalo sauce with ranch and melted cheese in a whole wheat wrap

BURGERS

Shippan Point Americn Burger

$15.00

8oz burger with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Salmon Burger

$16.00

With remoulade sauce on a potato roll

Cheeseburger Sliders

$15.00

Four mini beef burger with cheddar cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$18.00

With bacon bites and gorgonzola cheese on a pretzel bun

California Burger

$16.50

With avocado, cheddar jack cheese, raw onions and avocado aioli on a pretzel bun

DINNERS

Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$22.00

Served over a bed of spinach with lemon parsley rice

Lemon Salmon

$30.00

Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Four cheese sauce with bacon & peas

Mexicali Chicken and Rice

$22.00

Pulled chicken tossed with black beans, corn, fresh roasted tomato sauce with cilantro, avocado and lime juice

Seafood Combo (seasonal)

$34.00

Fresh whole clams, chopped clams, calamari, mussels and shirmp in a herb white wine sauce over pasta

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

With american cheese

Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef frank on a toasted bun

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Two mini burgers on slider rolls with american cheese

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenders breaded and fried

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

SPECIALS

Potato Skins

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada

$16.50

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Beef Tacos

$14.00

A/C Mimosa

$9.00

Dessert -

$8.00

Sides

Mixed Veggie

$4.95

Spinach

$4.95

Carrots

$4.95

Other Veggie

$4.95

Red by the Btl

BTL Chianti

$34.00

BTL Sterling Cab

$40.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Ck Merlot

$28.00

BTL CK Cabernet

$28.00

White by the Btl

BTL Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Oyster Bay

$42.00

BTL Torressella PG

$42.00

BTL Benziger Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Rose

$42.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

Apparel Items

Hoodies

$30.00

Beanie

$10.00

Bobble Hat

$15.00

Sunday Funday Dad Hat

$15.00

Summer Cocktails

Passion Fruit Vodka Soda

$7.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Cucumber Fizz

$14.00

ShippanAMULE

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Mojito

$14.00

Blueberry Buck

$14.00

Apricot Iced Tea

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local bar & restaurant featuring American food with all types of craft beers & drinks!

Location

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

