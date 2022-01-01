Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve chili dogs

Consumer pic

 

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$6.95
6" Sabrett Seared Hot Dog, House Made Chili, Melted Cheddar, Crispy Fried Onions
More about Dartcor
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$4.20
More about Wedge Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Pasta Fagioli Soup

Curry

Steak Burritos

Tossed Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Scallops

Crab Cakes

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston