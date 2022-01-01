Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili dogs in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Chili Dogs
Stamford restaurants that serve chili dogs
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Dog
$6.95
6" Sabrett Seared Hot Dog, House Made Chili, Melted Cheddar, Crispy Fried Onions
More about Dartcor
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
Avg 4.6
(597 reviews)
Chili Cheese Dog
$4.20
More about Wedge Inn
