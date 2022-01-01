Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve curry

Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Curry$23.00
Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Shaved Celery, Raisins in a Coconut Curry Sauce. Served with Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, and Sweet Plantains. *V
Chicken Curry$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chicken Curry$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
More about Brasitas
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P.E.I Coconut Curry Mussels$12.00
Red & Green Peppers, Shallots
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar

Map

Map

