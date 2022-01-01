Chicken wraps in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Chicken tenders tossed with hot Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese & Shredded Lettuce.
|Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and pesto sauce.
More about Wedge Inn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled chicken in a wrap with lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Aioli
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla Wrap.
More about Brennans Restaurant
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy chcken tossed with buffalo sauce with ranch and melted cheese in a whole wheat wrap
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened chcken breast, crisp romaine letuce and caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Carrot And Ranch Dressing In A Wheat Wrap
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Hope Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.65
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.65
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.65
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla