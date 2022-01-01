Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken tenders tossed with hot Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese & Shredded Lettuce.
Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and pesto sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Grilled chicken in a wrap with lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap$16.00
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Aioli
Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla Wrap.
Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy chcken tossed with buffalo sauce with ranch and melted cheese in a whole wheat wrap
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Blackened chcken breast, crisp romaine letuce and caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Carrot And Ranch Dressing In A Wheat Wrap
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Hope Chicken Salad Wrap$10.65
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.65
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.65
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla
