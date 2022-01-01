Burritos in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve burritos
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.00
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Burrito
|Burrito Bowl
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
Peppers and onions sauté together, a protein of your choice eggs and cheddar cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
More about Cantina Mexicana
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Chicken with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.65
Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
|Beef Burrito
|$10.65
Beef with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
Egg Scramble with sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeno Jack cheese, black beans, and salsa in a flour tortilla