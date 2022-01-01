Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito
Burrito Bowl
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
Peppers and onions sauté together, a protein of your choice eggs and cheddar cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
More about Cafe Services
Steak Burrito image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Chicken with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
More about Cantina Mexicana
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.65
Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
Beef Burrito$10.65
Beef with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Egg Scramble with sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeno Jack cheese, black beans, and salsa in a flour tortilla
More about The Village Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Grilled Chicken Salad

Clam Chowder

Grits

Chocolate Mousse

Tuna Sandwiches

Fettuccine Alfredo

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston