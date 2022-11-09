Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Place by Half Full Brewery

16 Reviews

575 PACIFIC STREET

Stamford, CT 06902

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Iced Cold Brew
Iced Mocha

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Blend Roast - Medium Notes - Creamy, bodied, Sugar sweetness, balanced

Decaf

Decaf

$2.49+

Single Origin - Huila, Columbia Roast - Medium Notes - Creamy, bodied, Sugar sweetness, balanced

Iced Coffee

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$3.95+

Smooth and balanced with notes of chocolate, our cold brew from turning point coffee roasters always hits the spot.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our traditional cold brew, served from a nitro keg for a richer, smoother texture.

Nitro Oat Latte

Nitro Oat Latte

$5.25+Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

The perfect blend of our drip coffee and steamed milk of your choice.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+

Kids & Pups

Babyccino

Babyccino

$1.00

A drink of hot milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam, intended for children!

Puppuccino

Puppuccino

An espresso cup-sized serving of whip cream for your pup!

Lattes

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.69+

A double shot of espresso topped with velvety steamed milk, and a dollop of foam.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Rich smooth espresso with milk and ice. Creamy and energizing!

Pumpkin Latte

$3.99+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.59+

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Rich shots of espresso topped with equal parts steamed milk and foam.

Americano

Americano

Americano

$2.29+

Espresso shots with hot water for a bolder alternative to drip coffee.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Espresso shots and a splash of filtered water poured over ice.

Hot Chocolate

Sweet and creamy, our hot chocolate is always made with milk and a hint of vanilla.
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Espresso

Single

Single

$1.50
Double

Double

$2.00
Single Macchiato

Single Macchiato

$1.99

Espresso with a scoop of foam.

Double Macchiato

Double Macchiato

$2.59

Espresso with a scoop of foam

Decaf Single

Decaf Single

$1.50
Decaf Double

Decaf Double

$2.00

Mocha

Hot Mocha

$3.99+

Espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate - perfectly blended for a smooth rich taste.

Iced Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, milk, and chocolate on ice. Smooth and rich!

Chai

A sweet and spicy black tea mixed with steamed milk.

12oz Hot Chai

$2.69

A sweet and spicy black tea mixed with steamed milk.

16oz Hot Chai

$3.19

A sweet and spicy black tea mixed with steamed milk.

16 oz Iced Chai

16 oz Iced Chai

$3.69

A cold and refreshing version of our classic Chai Tea Latte…add an extra shot to make it dirty!

24 oz Iced Chai

24 oz Iced Chai

$4.29

A cold and refreshing version of our classic Chai Tea Latte…add an extra shot to make it dirty!

Chai-der

$3.19+

Matcha

Our spicy sweet black tea mixed with creamy milk and poured over ice.

12oz Matcha Latte

$3.49

Smooth green tea in a creamy latte form. Also comes iced!

16oz Matcha Latte

$3.99

Smooth green tea in a creamy latte form. Also comes iced!

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$3.29

Smooth green tea in a creamy, iced latte form!

24oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.69

Smooth green tea in a creamy, iced latte form!

S'MORES DAY LATTE

Smores Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Shaken Espresso

Fall Shaken Espresso

$2.99

Hot Tea Options

Paris

Paris

$2.25+

Paris is a fruity black tea with vanilla and caramel flavors, and a hint of lemony Bergamot

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.25+

There are many versions of English Breakfast tea. Harney and Sons has an ancient pedigree. Researchers have traced its heritage back to the black tea the English drank regularly in the 1800's. It is, simply, China Black 100% Keemun. A simple way to start your hectic day!

Chamomile

Chamomile

$2.25+

Harney & Sons sources the finest Egyptian chamomile flowers from Egypt. The result? A premium herbal tea with light body that is perfect for winding down during a hectic afternoon at the office, or at home at the end of the day.

Citron Green Tea

Citron Green Tea

$2.25+

Citron Green, a lightly flavored green tea, to our tasting room customers interested in trying green tea for the first time. The delicate citrus flavor and beautiful orange flavors provide a gentle introduction to the world of green tea.

Iced Tea Options

Iced Tea 16oz

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.00
Iced Tea 24oz

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.00
Iced Tea Lemonade 16oz

Iced Tea Lemonade 16oz

$3.00
Iced Tea Lemonade 24oz

Iced Tea Lemonade 24oz

$4.00

Non Alc. Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

The traditional combo of black tea and sweet lemonade!

Lemonade 16oz

Lemonade 16oz

$2.00
Raspberry Lemonade 16oz

Raspberry Lemonade 16oz

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
La Croix Original

La Croix Original

$2.75
La Croix Guava

La Croix Guava

$2.75
La Croix Passionfruit

La Croix Passionfruit

$2.75
La Croix Razz Cran

La Croix Razz Cran

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cans-To-Go

Pants That Zip Back Into Shorts Triple IPA

Pants That Zip Back Into Shorts Triple IPA

$15.99

This IPA is hopped with Citra and New Zealand grown Cascade hops. It is then topped off with pineapple and grapefruit purees to give it an extra tropical punch.

Beacon New England IPA 6-Pack

Beacon New England IPA 6-Pack

$10.99

New England IPA, 6% ABV A radiant blend of New England and West Coast IPAs, Beacon is unfiltered and hop forward. With aromas of citrus, pine and tropical fruit, plus a hint of bitterness, Beacon is crisp and refreshing any time of year.

Bloom 4-Pack

Bloom 4-Pack

$10.99

Dry-Hopped with cashmere and meridian hops, Bloom Session NEIPA is crisp, clean and boast tropical, lemony citrus and melon flavors. 4.5% ABV

Bright Ale 6-Pack

Bright Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Blonde Ale, 5.2% ABV Bright has a light body, low bitterness, citrusy grapefruit and pale malt notes, and rounds out with a crisp clean finish.

Broad St 4-Pack

Broad St 4-Pack

$14.99

Broad St is hopped generously which allows a complex range of flavors and aromas and the bitterness from the hops balances out the very slight caramel flavor from the malt that is then topped off with notes of aromatic pine with floral undertones. 5.9%

Campfire Smores 6-Pack

Campfire Smores 6-Pack

$11.99

Brewed with graham crackers, cocoa powder, and marshmallows, this beer has layers of flavor to make it the perfect fireside beer. 6.0% ABV

Fruit Punch Supernova Sour 4-Pack

Fruit Punch Supernova Sour 4-Pack

$12.99

Sour Ale w. Fruit Punch, 4.8% ABV A beautifully red “Simple Sour”, Fruit Punch Supernova radiates from the cosmos as a slightly tart, yet surprisingly drinkable offering. Brewed with malted wheat and flaked oats, then lightly hopped and fermented with a tasty puree of Mango, Blackberry, Tangerine, and Peach. Fruit punch, Supernova is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with a tropical sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing tart finish.

Half Full Lager 6-Pack

Half Full Lager 6-Pack

$10.99

Pilsner malt and American hops combine for a perfectly balanced flavor, it’s light body and crisp mouthfeel make it a refreshingly drinkable choice. 4.8%. ABV

Hope St 4-Pack

Hope St 4-Pack

$14.99

A hazy, golden New England IPA with oats and lactose that lend a sweetness that is hopped off with a fluffy mouthfeel. 7.0% ABV

Lazy Fjord 4-Pack

Lazy Fjord 4-Pack

$14.99

What’s better than a lazy river? A lazy fjord! Jump in your tube and grab this NEIPA fermented with a Norwegian Kveik yeast strain. Higher fermentation temperatures give way for an extra boost of fruitiness. Look for pineapple, stone fruit, and citrus aromas packed in this hazy summer brew. 5.5% ABV.

Pacific St Pastry Stout 4-Pack

Pacific St Pastry Stout 4-Pack

$11.99

This dessert stout is sweet and loaded with notes of chocolate and caramel, it has a rich and creamy mouthfeel topped off with a deep brown color. 7.5% ABV

Pursuit West Coast IPA 6-Pack

Pursuit West Coast IPA 6-Pack

$11.99

This West Coast IPA has a medium body, moderate bitteness, pine, citrus and floral notes, and rounds out with a smooth dry finish.

Refresh 6-Pack

Refresh 6-Pack

$10.99

Rotational in concept refreshing in practice this ever-changing Pale Ale is a liquid representation of what it means toalways be looking forward to more. This batch of Refresh was reinvigerated using Galaxy hops. 5.0%

Stamford Light 6-Pack

Stamford Light 6-Pack

$7.99

A crisp, drinkable craft light lager combining pilsner malts and American hops. 3.75%ABV

Within Reach Peach Wheat Ale 6-Pack

Within Reach Peach Wheat Ale 6-Pack

$12.99

Peach Wheat Ale, 5% ABV Happily hazy and highly crushable, this beer combines the subtle fruity nose and flavors of peach with the light-body look and feel of wheat to produce a new take on a timeless style. It’s yours for the taking, and it’s everything you need to make you feel like it’s all Within Reach

Watermelon Supernova Sour 4-Pack

Watermelon Supernova Sour 4-Pack

$12.99

Brewed with malted wheat then lightly hopped and fermented with a blast of fruit flavor, this sour is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with bright citrus flavors and a refreshingly tart finish 4.8% ABV

Karma Kolsch

Karma Kolsch

$10.99

Our Kölsch is a crisp and easy-drinking German-style brew thanks to the colder fermentation temperatures and lager conditioning that bring out subtle hints of fruitiness and hoppiness. 5% ABV

Thrive Double Dry-Hopped IPA

Thrive Double Dry-Hopped IPA

$14.99

Hoppy, hazy, juicy and loaded with a hefty serving of fruit-flavored hops, Thrive will bring your palate to a tropical paradise. 6.5% ABV

Positively Pumpkin

Positively Pumpkin

$11.99

The quintessential fall beer, our Positively Pumpkin Ale is loaded with pumpkin and a blended tea of nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. This ale is dark, not overly sweet, and medium-bodied. 6.0% ABV

Atlantic Street NEIPA

Atlantic Street NEIPA

$14.99

Brewed with a malt bill of just Pilsner Malt and Oats, Atlantic St boasts a light straw color packed with haze. It is dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Rakau hops, which lend aromas of apricot and plum. 5.5% ABV.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$10.99

A clean, roasty Marzen-style Lager, Oktoberfest kicks off the Fall season and is only available in very limited quantities! A more sessionable take on a traditional style, Oktoberfest has a nice malt body that’ll pair well with autumn nights and campfires. Price includes deposits.

Blood Orange Supernova

Blood Orange Supernova

$12.99

A beautifully orange “Session Sour”, Supernova radiates from the cosmos as a slightly tart, yet unsurprisingly drinkable offering. Brewed with malted wheat and flaked oats, then lightly hopped and finished with blood orange, Blood Orange Supernova is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with a tropical sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing tart finish. ABV 4.5%

10th Anniversary Ale

10th Anniversary Ale

$15.99

Ringing in our 10th Anniversary with 10% ABV! This triple IPA has a simple malt bill and is packed with hops. Citra and El Dorado dry-hop additions give fruity aromas of grapefruit, lime, pear and mango.

Cases-To-Go

Bright Blonde Ale Case

Bright Blonde Ale Case

$29.80

Blonde Ale, 5.2% ABV Bright has a light body, low bitterness, citrusy grapefruit and pale malt notes, and rounds out with a crisp clean finish.

Within Reach Peach Case

Within Reach Peach Case

$29.80Out of stock

Peach Wheat Ale, 5% ABV Happily hazy and highly crushable, this beer combines the subtle fruity nose and flavors of peach with the light-body look and feel of wheat to produce a new take on a timeless style. It’s yours for the taking, and it’s everything you need to make you feel like it’s all Within Reach

Breakfast Menu

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50Out of stock

Red pepper flakes, cherry tomatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50+

Baked and supplied daily by Eric's Bagels

Breakfast Bundle

Breakfast Bundle

$6.00+Out of stock

Breakfast sandwich and coffee combo

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with eggs, shredded cheese, house made pico, and chipotle mayo

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwiches

$4.50+

Classic egg and cheese sandwich with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

OG Sr.

$12.00

Choice of bagel with cream cheese, lox, red onion, and tomato

The Stamgriddle

$6.50

Sausage, egg and cheese between two waffles, smothered in maple syrup

The Hangover

$6.75

Bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, cream cheese

The Vesuvius

$6.75

Spicy sausage, pepper jack cheese, egg, chipotle mayo

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Third Place by Half Full is a fresh and ever-changing concept for the community by the community.  Designed to be your home away from home and work, Third Place brings award-winning offerings from top local brands.

Location

575 PACIFIC STREET, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

