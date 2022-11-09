Third Place by Half Full Brewery
16 Reviews
575 PACIFIC STREET
Stamford, CT 06902
Popular Items
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Kids & Pups
Lattes
Americano
Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Mocha
Chai
12oz Hot Chai
A sweet and spicy black tea mixed with steamed milk.
16oz Hot Chai
A sweet and spicy black tea mixed with steamed milk.
16 oz Iced Chai
A cold and refreshing version of our classic Chai Tea Latte…add an extra shot to make it dirty!
24 oz Iced Chai
A cold and refreshing version of our classic Chai Tea Latte…add an extra shot to make it dirty!
Chai-der
Matcha
12oz Matcha Latte
Smooth green tea in a creamy latte form. Also comes iced!
16oz Matcha Latte
Smooth green tea in a creamy latte form. Also comes iced!
16oz Iced Matcha Latte
Smooth green tea in a creamy, iced latte form!
24oz Iced Matcha Latte
Smooth green tea in a creamy, iced latte form!
S'MORES DAY LATTE
Shaken Espresso
Hot Tea Options
Paris
Paris is a fruity black tea with vanilla and caramel flavors, and a hint of lemony Bergamot
English Breakfast
There are many versions of English Breakfast tea. Harney and Sons has an ancient pedigree. Researchers have traced its heritage back to the black tea the English drank regularly in the 1800's. It is, simply, China Black 100% Keemun. A simple way to start your hectic day!
Chamomile
Harney & Sons sources the finest Egyptian chamomile flowers from Egypt. The result? A premium herbal tea with light body that is perfect for winding down during a hectic afternoon at the office, or at home at the end of the day.
Citron Green Tea
Citron Green, a lightly flavored green tea, to our tasting room customers interested in trying green tea for the first time. The delicate citrus flavor and beautiful orange flavors provide a gentle introduction to the world of green tea.
Iced Tea Options
Cans-To-Go
Pants That Zip Back Into Shorts Triple IPA
This IPA is hopped with Citra and New Zealand grown Cascade hops. It is then topped off with pineapple and grapefruit purees to give it an extra tropical punch.
Beacon New England IPA 6-Pack
New England IPA, 6% ABV A radiant blend of New England and West Coast IPAs, Beacon is unfiltered and hop forward. With aromas of citrus, pine and tropical fruit, plus a hint of bitterness, Beacon is crisp and refreshing any time of year.
Bloom 4-Pack
Dry-Hopped with cashmere and meridian hops, Bloom Session NEIPA is crisp, clean and boast tropical, lemony citrus and melon flavors. 4.5% ABV
Bright Ale 6-Pack
Blonde Ale, 5.2% ABV Bright has a light body, low bitterness, citrusy grapefruit and pale malt notes, and rounds out with a crisp clean finish.
Broad St 4-Pack
Broad St is hopped generously which allows a complex range of flavors and aromas and the bitterness from the hops balances out the very slight caramel flavor from the malt that is then topped off with notes of aromatic pine with floral undertones. 5.9%
Campfire Smores 6-Pack
Brewed with graham crackers, cocoa powder, and marshmallows, this beer has layers of flavor to make it the perfect fireside beer. 6.0% ABV
Fruit Punch Supernova Sour 4-Pack
Sour Ale w. Fruit Punch, 4.8% ABV A beautifully red “Simple Sour”, Fruit Punch Supernova radiates from the cosmos as a slightly tart, yet surprisingly drinkable offering. Brewed with malted wheat and flaked oats, then lightly hopped and fermented with a tasty puree of Mango, Blackberry, Tangerine, and Peach. Fruit punch, Supernova is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with a tropical sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing tart finish.
Half Full Lager 6-Pack
Pilsner malt and American hops combine for a perfectly balanced flavor, it’s light body and crisp mouthfeel make it a refreshingly drinkable choice. 4.8%. ABV
Hope St 4-Pack
A hazy, golden New England IPA with oats and lactose that lend a sweetness that is hopped off with a fluffy mouthfeel. 7.0% ABV
Lazy Fjord 4-Pack
What’s better than a lazy river? A lazy fjord! Jump in your tube and grab this NEIPA fermented with a Norwegian Kveik yeast strain. Higher fermentation temperatures give way for an extra boost of fruitiness. Look for pineapple, stone fruit, and citrus aromas packed in this hazy summer brew. 5.5% ABV.
Pacific St Pastry Stout 4-Pack
This dessert stout is sweet and loaded with notes of chocolate and caramel, it has a rich and creamy mouthfeel topped off with a deep brown color. 7.5% ABV
Pursuit West Coast IPA 6-Pack
This West Coast IPA has a medium body, moderate bitteness, pine, citrus and floral notes, and rounds out with a smooth dry finish.
Refresh 6-Pack
Rotational in concept refreshing in practice this ever-changing Pale Ale is a liquid representation of what it means toalways be looking forward to more. This batch of Refresh was reinvigerated using Galaxy hops. 5.0%
Stamford Light 6-Pack
A crisp, drinkable craft light lager combining pilsner malts and American hops. 3.75%ABV
Within Reach Peach Wheat Ale 6-Pack
Peach Wheat Ale, 5% ABV Happily hazy and highly crushable, this beer combines the subtle fruity nose and flavors of peach with the light-body look and feel of wheat to produce a new take on a timeless style. It’s yours for the taking, and it’s everything you need to make you feel like it’s all Within Reach
Watermelon Supernova Sour 4-Pack
Brewed with malted wheat then lightly hopped and fermented with a blast of fruit flavor, this sour is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with bright citrus flavors and a refreshingly tart finish 4.8% ABV
Karma Kolsch
Our Kölsch is a crisp and easy-drinking German-style brew thanks to the colder fermentation temperatures and lager conditioning that bring out subtle hints of fruitiness and hoppiness. 5% ABV
Thrive Double Dry-Hopped IPA
Hoppy, hazy, juicy and loaded with a hefty serving of fruit-flavored hops, Thrive will bring your palate to a tropical paradise. 6.5% ABV
Positively Pumpkin
The quintessential fall beer, our Positively Pumpkin Ale is loaded with pumpkin and a blended tea of nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. This ale is dark, not overly sweet, and medium-bodied. 6.0% ABV
Atlantic Street NEIPA
Brewed with a malt bill of just Pilsner Malt and Oats, Atlantic St boasts a light straw color packed with haze. It is dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Rakau hops, which lend aromas of apricot and plum. 5.5% ABV.
Oktoberfest
A clean, roasty Marzen-style Lager, Oktoberfest kicks off the Fall season and is only available in very limited quantities! A more sessionable take on a traditional style, Oktoberfest has a nice malt body that’ll pair well with autumn nights and campfires. Price includes deposits.
Blood Orange Supernova
A beautifully orange “Session Sour”, Supernova radiates from the cosmos as a slightly tart, yet unsurprisingly drinkable offering. Brewed with malted wheat and flaked oats, then lightly hopped and finished with blood orange, Blood Orange Supernova is a cosmic creation bursting at its core with a tropical sweetness and a pleasantly refreshing tart finish. ABV 4.5%
10th Anniversary Ale
Ringing in our 10th Anniversary with 10% ABV! This triple IPA has a simple malt bill and is packed with hops. Citra and El Dorado dry-hop additions give fruity aromas of grapefruit, lime, pear and mango.
Cases-To-Go
Bright Blonde Ale Case
Blonde Ale, 5.2% ABV Bright has a light body, low bitterness, citrusy grapefruit and pale malt notes, and rounds out with a crisp clean finish.
Within Reach Peach Case
Peach Wheat Ale, 5% ABV Happily hazy and highly crushable, this beer combines the subtle fruity nose and flavors of peach with the light-body look and feel of wheat to produce a new take on a timeless style. It’s yours for the taking, and it’s everything you need to make you feel like it’s all Within Reach
Breakfast Menu
Avocado Toast
Red pepper flakes, cherry tomatoes
Bagel
Baked and supplied daily by Eric's Bagels
Breakfast Bundle
Breakfast sandwich and coffee combo
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with eggs, shredded cheese, house made pico, and chipotle mayo
Breakfast Sandwiches
Classic egg and cheese sandwich with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
OG Sr.
Choice of bagel with cream cheese, lox, red onion, and tomato
The Stamgriddle
Sausage, egg and cheese between two waffles, smothered in maple syrup
The Hangover
Bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, cream cheese
The Vesuvius
Spicy sausage, pepper jack cheese, egg, chipotle mayo
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Third Place by Half Full is a fresh and ever-changing concept for the community by the community. Designed to be your home away from home and work, Third Place brings award-winning offerings from top local brands.
575 PACIFIC STREET, Stamford, CT 06902