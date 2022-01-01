Stamford sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Stamford

Wedge Inn image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$4.20
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$3.75
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$3.75
More about Wedge Inn
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
Kale Salad$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about The Village Table
ROASTED image

 

ROASTED

148 Bedford St., Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
Salad Bowl$9.95
Short$7.99
More about ROASTED
Italian Center image

 

Italian Center

1620 newfield ave, STAMFORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MONDAY 1/2 ORDER DINNER TO GO$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
WEDNESDAY FULL DINNER TO GO$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
MONDAY FULL DINNER TO GO$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
More about Italian Center

