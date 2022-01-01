Stamford sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Stamford
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$4.20
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$3.75
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$3.75
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
ROASTED
148 Bedford St., Stamford
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
|Salad Bowl
|$9.95
|Short
|$7.99
Italian Center
1620 newfield ave, STAMFORD
|Popular items
|MONDAY 1/2 ORDER DINNER TO GO
|$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
|WEDNESDAY FULL DINNER TO GO
|$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
|MONDAY FULL DINNER TO GO
|$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM