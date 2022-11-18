Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Chef Prasad 62 Main Street

445 Reviews

$$

62 Main Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Naan
Basmati Rice

Today's Specials

Tender Leg of Bone in Goat meat cooked, sautéed in spices and slow cooked with tomatoes, ginger and garlic
$12.50

Oven roasted eggplant slivers, Chopped tomatoes, layered with sweet & spicy chutneys & chickpea sprinkles...Vegan

$28.00Out of stock

Succulent cubes of leg of lamb, hand rubbed fresh roasted spices, marinated in finely chopped fresh mint, herbs and dry mango powder. Grilled in the Tandoor, served with hand cut vegetables.

$45.00

Succulent lamb chops marinated and grilled in the Tandoor.

$29.00Out of stock

Tender Bone in Goat curry, slow cooked with stone ground spices, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

$24.00

Spicy chicken curry in Roasted spices - highlighting poppy seeds, black cumin and garam masala blend. Ingredients cannot be altered in this dish

Appetizers

$8.95

Triangular pastry with spiced peas and potatoes...Vegan & Hot

$16.00

Garlic cilantro scallion sweet spicy sauce chili sauce...Hot

Cauliflower Manchurian

$12.00

Garlic cilantro scallion sweet spicy chili sauce...Vegan & Hot

$14.00

Tandoori grilled chicken...Gluten Free & Hot

$12.50

Oven roasted eggplant slivers, Chopped tomatoes, layered with sweet & spicy chutneys & chickpea sprinkles...Vegan

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh wings marinated in buttermilk, herbs, spices and grilled in the Tandoor oven

$14.00Out of stock

Paneer cheese cubes, peppers and tomatoes marinated in herbs and spices, grilled on skewers in the tandoor oven

$8.95Out of stock

Thin hand cut purple onion, dusted with spices, chickpea flour, hints of carom seed and made to fritters

Grilled Kababs

$23.75

Mildest of all kababs. Succulent tender and mild grilled kabab...Gluten Free & Mild

$23.75

Tender cubes of breast of chicken marinated in a medium spiced herbs and spices, grilled to perfection...Gluten Free & Hot

$25.00

Mildly spiced Grilled shrimp with hints of nutmeg, & mace...Gluten Free

$32.00

Fresh market Norwegian Salmon Grilled in the Tandoor...Gluten Free

$23.75

Half of grass fed whole chicken, perfectly scored, marinated and grilled in the tandoor. This chicken is cooked on the bone, requires an extra 10 minutes for cooking...Gluten Free & Hot

$45.00

Succulent lamb chops marinated and grilled in the Tandoor.

$23.00Out of stock

Paneer Cheese cubes, peppers and tomatoes marinated in herbs and spices, grilled on skewers in the tandoor oven

Biryani

$23.75

Spice Marinated and slow cooked Basmati rice & chicken with mint, cilantro and shallots...Gluten Free & Hot

$24.95

Spice Marinated and slow cooked Basmati rice & leg of lamb with mint, cilantro and shallots...Gluten Free & Hot

$19.00

Spice Marinated and slow cooked Basmati rice & hand cut vegetables with mint, cilantro and shallots...Gluten Free & Hot

Tandoori Breads

Best of the beast breads!!! Flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor
$5.00

Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor

$5.45

Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread, specked with crushed garlic & baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor

$5.45

Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread specked with finely chopped and squeezed Spanish onions and baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor

$4.50

Best of the beast breads. Whole wheat flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor...Vegan

Chicken Entrees

$23.75

Grilled chicken kabab in slow simmered creamy tomato sauce...Gluten Free &

$23.75

Cinnamon, clove, vinegar, garlic and red chili sauce...Gluten Free & Very Hot

Chicken Korma

$23.75

Grilled chicken in cardamom cream sauce...Gluten Free

Chicken Manchurian

$23.75

Chicken in Garlic cilantro scallion spicy chili sauce...Hot

Chicken Saag

$23.75

Nutmeg infused tender chicken in chopped spinach & fenugreek...Gluten Free

$25.00Out of stock

Tender chicken on the bone marinated and grilled in the tandoor, deboned and slow simmered in a creamy tomato sauce. Ever popular dish of Delhi, India.

$24.00

Spicy chicken curry in Roasted spices - highlighting poppy seeds, black cumin and garam masala blend. Ingredients cannot be altered in this dish

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Rogan Josh

$27.95

Flavors of Fennel, ginger, cardamom in caramelized sauce...Gluten Free

Lamb Pasanda

$27.95

Cumin, peppercorn, yogurt and almond cream sauce...Gluten Free

Lamb Vindaloo

$27.95

Cinnamon, clove, vinegar, garlic and red chili sauce...Gluten Free & Very Hot

$29.00Out of stock

Tender Bone in Goat curry, slow cooked with stone ground spices, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

Fish & Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Curry

$23.75

Medium spiced shrimp cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices

Shrimp Vindaloo

$23.75

Cinnamon, clove, vinegar, garlic and red chili sauce

Fish Curry

$32.00

Medium spiced Norwegian Salmon cooked with tomatoes, shallots and spices

Vegetarian Entrees

$12.50

Spinach and paneer cheese with hints of fenugreek

Paneer Makhni - Half

$12.00

Paneer cheese in creamy tomato sauce

Bhindi Masala - Half

$12.00

Fresh cut Okra, slow cooked with roasted spices and tomatoes

Navrattan Korma - Half

$12.00

Mixed vegetables and paneer in a nutty cream sauce

Alu Gobhi - Half

$12.00

Cumin, turmeric and ginger flavored slow cooked potatoes and cauliflower

Chole - Half

$12.00

Spicy stir fry of chickpeas in caramelized red onion sauce

Dal Makhni - Half

$12.00

Thrice cooked black lentils in butter, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and cream

Bagar Dal - Half

$12.00

Steamed yellow lentils tempered with mustard and cumin seeds

Baigan Tikka Masala - Half

$12.00

Slow cooked eggplant in tomato sauce

$19.50

Spinach and paneer cheese with hints of fenugreek

Paneer Makhni - Full

$19.00

Paneer cheese in creamy tomato sauce

Bhindi Masala - Full

$19.00

Fresh cut Okra, slow cooked with roasted spices and tomatoes

Navrattan Korma - Full

$19.00

Mixed vegetables and paneer in a nutty cream sauce

Alu Gobhi - Full

$19.00

Cumin, turmeric and ginger flavored slow cooked potatoes and cauliflower

Chole - Full

$19.00

Spicy stir fry of chickpeas in caramelized red onion sauce

Dal Makhni - Full

$19.00

Thrice cooked black lentils in butter, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and cream

Bagar Dal - Full

$19.00

Steamed yellow lentils tempered with mustard and cumin seeds

Baigan Tikka Masala - Full

$19.00

Slow cooked eggplant in tomato sauce

Sides

Raita

$4.45

Mango Chutney

$5.00
$4.00
$4.00

Ready to Cook SAUCES

Tikka masala Sauce

$15.00

Slow simmered Tomato Cream Sauce with spices

Korma Sauce

$15.00

Cashew nut Cardamom Cream Sauce

Vindaloo Sauce

$15.00

Super hot sauce made with cinnamon, cloves, red chilies and malt vinegar

Curry Sauce

$15.00

Garam Masala infused sauce with slow cooked shallots, turmeric, ginger and garlic...Vegan & Hot

Beverages

Taj Mahal - Large

$8.00Out of stock

Kingfisher

$4.00
$5.00

House Cabernet

$29.00

House Chardonnay

$29.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! During these difficult times we are offering takeout and delivery services only. About the restaurant and Chef: "Bold blue hues and tree of life symbols adorn chef Prasad Chirnomula’s eponymous new restaurant in New Canaan. Chirnomula, a James Beard honoree and Fairfield County fixture since 1999, is best known for his former Thali, Oaxaca Kitchen and INDIA outposts. From Delhi to Kolkata to London, the menu lists the place each entrée originated. Chirnomula pays tribute to his mother—who instilled in him his love of cooking—by referencing “My Mom’s” recipe for Fish Curry and Chicken Andhra. In addition to Fish Curry try the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo. Appropriately billed “chef to table,” Chirnomula frequently leaves the kitchen to greet customers."

62 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

