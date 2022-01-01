Chef Prasad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! During these difficult times we are offering takeout and delivery services only. About the restaurant and Chef: "Bold blue hues and tree of life symbols adorn chef Prasad Chirnomula’s eponymous new restaurant in New Canaan. Chirnomula, a James Beard honoree and Fairfield County fixture since 1999, is best known for his former Thali, Oaxaca Kitchen and INDIA outposts. From Delhi to Kolkata to London, the menu lists the place each entrée originated. Chirnomula pays tribute to his mother—who instilled in him his love of cooking—by referencing “My Mom’s” recipe for Fish Curry and Chicken Andhra. In addition to Fish Curry try the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo. Appropriately billed “chef to table,” Chirnomula frequently leaves the kitchen to greet customers."

