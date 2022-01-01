Go
105 Elm St • $$$

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne with Vodka Sauce$19.00
Cured pork, onions, red pepper flakes, tomato cram
Chopped Greek salad$15.00
red wine vinaigrette - oregano - olives - feta cheese
Hummus$6.00
Chicken Milanese$27.00
baby arugula and tomato salad - fresh mozzarella - lemon olive oil
Wild Parmesan Crusted Halibut$38.00
chopped tomatoes - chives - white wine butter sauce
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
with linguine pomodoro
Fried calamari$18.00
spicy tomato sauce - calabrian chili sauce -
lemon
Wood Roasted Amish chicken$28.00
mashed potatoes - haricot vert - natural jus
French Fries$8.00
Eggplant Meatballs$16.00
spicy pomodoro - grated provolone
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

105 Elm St

New Canaan CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Chef Prasad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! During these difficult times we are offering takeout and delivery services only. About the restaurant and Chef: "Bold blue hues and tree of life symbols adorn chef Prasad Chirnomula’s eponymous new restaurant in New Canaan. Chirnomula, a James Beard honoree and Fairfield County fixture since 1999, is best known for his former Thali, Oaxaca Kitchen and INDIA outposts. From Delhi to Kolkata to London, the menu lists the place each entrée originated. Chirnomula pays tribute to his mother—who instilled in him his love of cooking—by referencing “My Mom’s” recipe for Fish Curry and Chicken Andhra. In addition to Fish Curry try the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo. Appropriately billed “chef to table,” Chirnomula frequently leaves the kitchen to greet customers."

The Back End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Press Burger New Canaan

No reviews yet

You Pick It, We Press, You Top It - Build Your Own Favorites Today!

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

No reviews yet

Come Home to GATES!

