American

Elm Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

625 Reviews

73 Elm Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

HALF CHICKEN$36.00
summer vegetable succotash + white corn polenta
*SPICY TUNA TARTARE$23.00
avocado, crispy shallots, ponzu
HERB FALAFEL$15.00
chickpea hummus
*WAGYU BURGER$25.00
double-double, 'animal style'
KALE SALAD$20.00
tart cherries, smoked cheddar, pistachio
CABBAGE SALAD$20.00
candied mango, cashew, mint, sesame
GUACAMOLE$18.00
blue corn tostadas + herbs
LUMACHE$25.00
spicy pork bolognese, honey, oregano
KIDS FREE RANGE CHICKEN NUGGETS$14.00
WARM LOBSTER COBB$39.00
bibb lettuce, cherry tomato, avocado, bacon, soft egg, manchego, buttermilk dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

