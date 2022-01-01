Jerkyz
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
227 Summer St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
227 Summer St.
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
T's Wine Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8130
Deliveries now available to Stamford Town Center and Landmark Square!!
Quartiere
Crave-worthy Italian food and beverage inspired by passionate people, authentic flavors and the timeless traditions of their distinct neighborhoods.