Go
Toast

Jerkyz

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

227 Summer St. • $$$

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Salmon burger$15.00
Jerk salmon burger$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

227 Summer St.

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chakos Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

T's Wine Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8130

No reviews yet

Deliveries now available to Stamford Town Center and Landmark Square!!

Quartiere

No reviews yet

Crave-worthy Italian food and beverage inspired by passionate people, authentic flavors and the timeless traditions of their distinct neighborhoods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston