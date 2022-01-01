Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Wilton

Go
Wilton restaurants
Toast

Wilton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad image

 

PARLOR WILTON

5 River Road, Wilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons
More about PARLOR WILTON
Item pic

 

Little Pub

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hail, Caesar Salad$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Little Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilton

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wilton to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston