Caesar salad in
Wilton
/
Wilton
/
Caesar Salad
Wilton restaurants that serve caesar salad
PARLOR WILTON
5 River Road, Wilton
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons
More about PARLOR WILTON
Little Pub
26 Danbury Road, WIlton
No reviews yet
Hail, Caesar Salad
$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Little Pub
