Shelton restaurants you'll love

Shelton restaurants
Toast
  • Shelton

Shelton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Shelton restaurants

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Egg Omelette$4.95
20 oz DRINK$2.00
Build a Salad$4.75
Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$10.00
10 pieces, with blue cheese and celery.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romain, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing.
Spinach Pie$9.00
Feta and spinach wrapped in phyllo.
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

6 Armstrong Street, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sun Coffee Roasters
12 oz of Traditional Blend from a Local Roaster.
Sun & Moon Blend Coffee.
Virtual Salad Bar$4.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
House-Made Deli Chips$1.30
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with special seasoning.
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
STEAK EGGROLLS$12.00
KIDS TENDERS & FRIES$10.00
CRISPY CHICKEN$14.00
FATTY PATTY image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FATTY PATTY

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4.2 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$7.95
NATHAN'S HOT DOG$4.50
10pc CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.95
R Table image

FRENCH FRIES

R Table

1 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 4.7 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Egg Sandwich (With hashbrown)$4.50
Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE$3.25
Chips$1.25
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
General Tso's Cauliflower$12.95
tempura battered cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce topped with chopped peanuts, sesame seeds & micro cilantro
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.95
crispy corned beef egg roll, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dresssing dipping sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$16.95
thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions & our house 4 cheese blend on grilled pressed baguette
Restaurant banner

 

DJ's Pizza

725 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Market Place Shelton

811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
