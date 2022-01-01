Shelton restaurants you'll love
Shelton's top cuisines
Must-try Shelton restaurants
More about Cafe 4
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Popular items
|3 Egg Omelette
|$4.95
|20 oz DRINK
|$2.00
|Build a Salad
|$4.75
More about Captains Pizza
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Popular items
|Wings
|$10.00
10 pieces, with blue cheese and celery.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romain, croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing.
|Spinach Pie
|$9.00
Feta and spinach wrapped in phyllo.
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
6 Armstrong Street, Shelton
|Popular items
|Grill Special
|$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Popular items
|Sun Coffee Roasters
12 oz of Traditional Blend from a Local Roaster.
Sun & Moon Blend Coffee.
|Virtual Salad Bar
|$4.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
|House-Made Deli Chips
|$1.30
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with special seasoning.
More about parker. Restaurants
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
|Popular items
|STEAK EGGROLLS
|$12.00
|KIDS TENDERS & FRIES
|$10.00
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.00
More about FATTY PATTY
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FATTY PATTY
762 River Rd, Shelton
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$7.95
|NATHAN'S HOT DOG
|$4.50
|10pc CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$5.95
More about R Table
FRENCH FRIES
R Table
1 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Popular items
|Ultimate Egg Sandwich (With hashbrown)
|$4.50
|Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE
|$3.25
|Chips
|$1.25
More about Little Barn Shelton
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Popular items
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$12.95
tempura battered cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce topped with chopped peanuts, sesame seeds & micro cilantro
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.95
crispy corned beef egg roll, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dresssing dipping sauce
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$16.95
thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions & our house 4 cheese blend on grilled pressed baguette
More about DJ's Pizza
DJ's Pizza
725 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton
More about Market Place Shelton
Market Place Shelton
811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton