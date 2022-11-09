FATTY PATTY imageView gallery

FATTY PATTY Shelton

46 Reviews

$

762 River Rd

Shelton, CT 06484

Popular Items

FRIES
BACON CHEESEBURGER
CHEESEBURGER

Burgers

BURGER

$7.95

CHEESEBURGER

$8.75

BACON BURGER

$8.95

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.75

TURKEY BURGER

$7.95

KIDS BURGER

$5.95

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.75

KIDS TURKEY BURGER

$6.25

Hot Dogs

NATHAN'S HOT DOG

$2.00

BACON DOG

$5.50

CHEESE DOG

$5.75

BACON CHEESE DOG

$6.75

NATHAN'S HOT DOG (Copy)

$4.50

Chicken

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.25

10pc CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.95

Salads

SALAD KIT

$7.25

Sides

FRIES

$4.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

Beverages

REGULAR

$2.75

LARGE

$3.25

VOSS WATER

$2.50

MILKSHAKE

$5.25
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
fattypattyrestaurants.com

762 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484

